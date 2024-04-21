VACCINEFRAUD 1
End 'o' Toxin...
End 'o' Us.
16 hrs ago
•
Patrick Jordan
25
28
Not A Sentient Asshole
...NASA
Apr 20
•
Patrick Jordan
6
24
Same Pig, Different Certificate
So the Chatter is that Chrome will get MORE draconian. Is that even possible? The suggestion being to get Firefox. Now I’ve been hacked through both…
Apr 19
•
Patrick Jordan
3
22
Hellographic
This is an ancient draft that was sitting in the file for a long time until our Swedish Word Smith told me that I hadn’t Stacked in about 10 days. I’ve…
Apr 18
•
Patrick Jordan
10
33
Formula of Death
Hey Stackarinos! Our Friend In Germany and I went head-to-head with the totality of the system including a major dialysis corporation that just happened…
Apr 8
•
Patrick Jordan
17
38
On Ass Sign Mente
Ms. MaGoo is up to it again. “See if you can decompose these people.” Her wish is my command: Only made it 1:17 minutes in… It was when I bought my…
Apr 7
•
Patrick Jordan
10
4
WHY DO YOU CRY FOR NO REASON AT ALL?
Because the body is the Unconscious mind, its only voice is to communicate through body language. (Candice Pert) What they put in your body at birth…
Published on Karafree’s Substack
•
Apr 7
Waste of my time
I was sent a link to Mike Adams talking (bragging) about his millie tarry corn neck shuns and how he alone is the arbitor of breaching the span or…
Apr 6
•
Patrick Jordan
11
4
Gnome #1313
I put a LOT of work into converting this from bad OCR from bad photocopies in Joe’s book that he made from articles and newspapers. It is now searchable…
Apr 4
•
Patrick Jordan
11
15
Toxic World
Solar is Green. So is Paris Green an arsenic based insecticide. Lettuce say that you intended to be green: Solar tech is based on toxic chemicals with a…
Apr 4
•
Patrick Jordan
11
121
Sheep Pipe
... for the want of a nail...
Apr 4
•
Patrick Jordan
14
89
Food Geek
As a break from the New Normal of Doom & Gloom Stacking: I had some 90,000 heat unit cayenne pepper and although I didn’t touch it with my fingers…
Apr 3
•
Patrick Jordan
10
13
