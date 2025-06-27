As of June 1, 2023 when I first started this Snubsnack, I have accrued:

less than a half a thousand scrubscribers. NOT 471,000 with as many views that would let me monitize (Yezeus! could you see ME monitized?) on Ewe Toobs or even this platform shoe so that I could actually pay my bills?

Last month I made $25 doll ears in book sails.

Not something that you advertize if you want to project Confidence (like a Confidence Man) and attract people to your suck cess. Cesspools suck.

But I’m 100% honest 99% of the time so I don’t care that people know that I sell less books than David Icke, Joe Mercola, Alex Jones and a host of other circus clowns that tell you unactionable bullshit that might actually get you deeper into the quicksand (shitsand?) while you were honestly trying to extract yourself from the fecal soup.

Of those subs after TWO YEARS only ~30% even READ MY SHIT.

471 x .3 = 141.3 actual real people. OK… except for that 0.3 person but if you’ve met some of the bipeds that I’ve met then you might accept that a third turd of a person can still walk around putting off a good illusion that they are actually alive and real.

141.3 - 31 = 110.3 folks that I don’t know because historically I’ve only known a rotation of Little Red Hen crewmembers that have hovered around 30 souls.

ALL OF THE REST HAVE TO BE BOTS.

329.7 Bots. It is easy to imagine a 0.7th of a Bot since some nations running surveillance don’t even pay their NATO dues so they’re probably running on a skeleton crew of A.I. spies.

To reinforce what I’m sure no one understands despite my repeated attempts at repeating it:

THIS STACK WILL REMAIN UP, I’M JUST NOT GOING TO POST ANYTHING SHITTY OR WITTY ON IT ANYMORE.

One big Goodbye update on microscope work, but that is still in the writing stage.

In order to keep this septic tank actively fermenting I decided to have the Book of the Day Club to club people over the head with, so that in lieu, Lou, and lew of folks sending me the data that I asked for for several years, the very least they can do is send me money (even though it takes 47 days to get paid by Lulu).

I find it Freakin’ weird that of all of the titles I have for sale in non-fiction and fiction they number 31.

Thirty-one be the number of them. And the counting: is 31.

Book of Danno, Hawaii 5:0

Iddn’t that odd? 31 titles for the Book of the Day that will last a month?

If I was derivative I would have called it the book of the month club. If I were derivative I’d be rollin’ in the dough from some yahoody board of trade scam that bleeds the rubes out of rolls of gita.

Sew…. we’ll just have to settle for books.

This is my best seller.

So as not to imply that I had my bris, wore my cereal-bowl cap and was put on the Yew York Times Beast Sell Her list, but because its relatively cheep compared to my Prion Agenda book priced so high because you don’t throw pearls to swine and if you really want to know more than: You’re dying of prion disease, for the: And Here’s How… as found in Prion Agenda, then you’re going to have to pay out the nasal cavity for it.

Everything I’ve ever done since 2008 has been free (except consults that I dropped like a dead baby some time ago) so people more than got their money’s worth out of me for 17-years. Another good reason to abandon Subsack. Shit. Consults use to cost $100 to have access to me for a full month. That’s 100/31 (there’s that number again) = $3.23 per day. Dockedwhores charge $100 per visit. Not that I am or ever would be a docked whore.

No point in going on with Scrubscrap. If nothing happened within the first year of telling people that they were being A Sassy Nated back in 2008, then its not going to fucking happen.

I’ve got better things to do like pulling poison ivy out the ground with my hands.

Sew, we’ll start with ICD-999, Vaccine Induced Disease, the Serum Sickness Postulate, that is my first book that I wrote in 2008 with TINY edits in 2012.

When I started working with Rebecca Carley in 2008 she said that she wanted to write a book called: Medical Devil. Still have the artwork for it.

Fran Zetta epic it ain’t. Butt it gets the point across…

Rebecca asked me to write a chapter.

For y’all that have follered me for the past 17 years you KNOW that you don’t axe Pat Jordan to ‘write a chapter’. In all good faith, bad faith, and mediocre faith, I started said chapter that started to grow like a clot of flour with a bitt to much yeast and sugar in it, until it went all Mickey Mouse Sorcerer’s Apprentice out-of-hand and turned into its own book.

Some of the best reviews came from one of my longest listmembers and Little Red Hen who said that she started highlighting the important bits in yellow. But she needed to buy another copy because the WHOLE BOOK WAS YELLOW.

Another fellow complemented me by saying it was the most dense book he had ever read. Truly it was a complement. He was reading it slowly and sometimes the same material several times because the material was so complex that that is what it took to understand it.

How’s that for testimonials to put on the back of your publication?

“I crossed everything out in the book!”

“The Most-Dense work I have ever read!”

ICD-999 set the stage for Vaccine Induced Diseases with all of the background material that you would need. The other 24 books that followed were merely The Details.

The DEVIL is in The Details. — It’s ALL Details.

Clocking in at $20.00 {printer always their cut} it is one of my cheeperer books. So when folks axe me: What book would you recommend that I start with? It would be this one.

Even if you don’t read it, get a copy to put on your coffee table (or under that wobbly leg) because if it is pointed upside down when you walk by, it gives off a creepy 666 vibe where the 999 is.