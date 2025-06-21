Before I say my Goodbye to Snubsnack, I wanted to leave something as a legacy to that woman or women who might take the sum total of her/their experience to cut the balls off of this SIM.

Kinda like my:

Where I explain one aspect of traumatic mind control.

This post was triggered by this video that I barely got through:

Witches to say that I don’t expect you to watch it, but people may be curious on:

”What triggered him THIS time?” [sigh]

She claimed that she was NOT a victim to SCT, however, she invoked the Dunning Kruger Effect and so totally got the nature and character of her observation WRONG that it wasn’t worth listening to any more words that were flopping outta her mouth like dead and stinking fishes.

So, for the Wee Men:

[Great way to sell books by topical association]

who might want to save the whirled, then a lesson in Logic and Critical Erase Theory is necessary. Necessitas is the LAW that is in effect when there is a state of War. You do WHATEVER IS NECESSARY, because under Mars Shall War there IS NO LAW.

Sew, here’s the breakdown of that girl’s broken mind. She says that the world is full of Stupid People.

The Refreshements would agree:

She claims very anachronistically that if intelligent people bred and populated the planet that everything would collapse so we need Dumbass Freddy Kruegers to project confidence-over-competence.

FMWAS

For those who have followed me for years: Fuck Me With A Stick!

She said that you might think that creatures posing as humans that are in positions of supposed skill, power/authority with high education might be smart but they are not. This is also supported by Ferdinand Lundberg in his 1968 book: The Rich and the Super-Rich. Ferdy said that even if they were forced by their parents to bumble through a Poison Ivy League indoctrination that the richest people were actually dumber than fuck (he really din’t say: fuck - I’m Pare-A-Phrasing) so the ONLY thing that they had was Mummy and Duddy’s money to fake a degree; so their SPECIAL SKILL WAS ANIMAL CUNNING.

Lundberg did weave into his narrative that it was a goddamned Old Boy’s Network that ran this planet and ONLY the boys at the top were rewarded and allowed to play as long as they obeyed.

[artwork by Fran Zetta. http://www.vaccinefraud.com/books.html]

Butt lettuce examine the Dunning Kruger preposterous preposition before or befive we go any further or farther.

Per Wicked Peed On Us: The Dunning–Kruger effect is a cognitive bias in which people with limited competence in a particular domain overestimate their abilities. It was first described by the psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger in 1999. Some researchers also include the opposite effect for high performers: their tendency to underestimate their skills. In popular culture, the Dunning–Kruger effect is often misunderstood as a claim about general overconfidence of people with low intelligence instead of specific overconfidence of people unskilled at a particular task.

We must take a step back, to pause, consider, then ask:

JUST WHO THE FUCK WAS Dumbass and Crew Gear?

I mean: Real-fucking Eeee !

Just because it became a pop reference, just because it is too-often repeated, just because it has the FALSE PATINA of inferred/inflicted ‘authority’

DOESN’T MEAN THAT DUNNING AND KRUGER WEREN’T ACTING OUT THE BULLSHIT OF THEIR OWN-MAKING BY PRETENDING/PRESUMING TO BE MORE INTELLIGENT THAN THEY OBVIOUSLY ARE NOT.

I mean: MY GOD! The woman in the video just got done saying that people who went through college aren’t necessarily smart, but then cited the Yahoody blather of two asshats that… WENT THROUGH COLLEGE!

Jesus-Fucking-Dichotomy.

I can’t stand Mind Noise.

As is the case in all pop-culture that is parsed out to the masses: they HAVE to be Family. That’s obvious because after TWO YEARS OF THIS SHIT AT SNUBSNACK I’m BACK UP to 468 subs (probably mostly Bots) and this fucking post alone is goddamned GENIUS. That alone tells you that EVERYTHING is controlled at the highest levels so that the idiot woman who made the Stupid People Rule The World video NOT making Malevolently Controlled Societal Structure her PRIMARY OBSERVATION is either a TFI (total fucking idiot) or WORKING FOR THE OTHER SIDE. Just like Dumbass and Kroger. Because… What those two fictional assholes (I never met them: why would I TRUST a total stranger to tell ME {of all peepholes?} how to think?) set up a dialectic: It is OVERCONFIDENCE OF THE FUCKING MORONS vs. UNDERCONFIDENCE OF THE FUCKING SMARTASSES that is at issue.

BULL

FUCKING

SHIT.

…….. Dialectic was set up millennia ago by the Yahoodim to control the minds of stupid herd animals. Been working for 5784 years… INSTEAD of outting the Yahood for a TOTAL STRANGLEHOLD on govern mente, business, economy, ECOLOGY (chemtrails to globe hell whoring), and any other aspect of Slave Life you can think of, they give you a FALSE NARRATIVE that it is Confidence vs. No-Confidence.

The phrase Con Man is short for Confidence Man.

You just got fucking CONNED if you bought into the validity of the Dumbass Crooner Defect !

I’d be very curious to see what our friend from Southwest Australia can come up with on the origins of the Conning Tower in military ships.

If everything that I exposed so fart wasn’t bad enough and stunk to Low Heaven the citation that these two Fake It Till You Make It (that’s the heart of their theory) Rubes were Sigh Fucking Co-Low Gists is enough to ring that bell on that pole at the carnival. The Hard Sciences use math to support their observations and conclusions. Psychology has NEVER been considered a Hard Science even though it has applied STATISTICS to jerrymander OPINION into some kind of court-accepted mainstream Yahoody vomitus with weight (legal weight, but there are stinking chunks in the vomitus). A Psychiatrist is considered a member (dangling member) of the medikill profession because they get to prescribe drugs, but their shared DSM (Diagnostic Service Manual) is just the collected ravings of their rabbis to declare the goy Mad by consensus with nary a single CLINICAL EXPERIMENTAL HARD SCIENCE iota of EVIDENCE BASED MEDICINE to justify their state-sponsored sorcery! JUST the citation of psychologist alone would have shut down ANY discussion of the DC Effect within the company of any normal thinking being. In addition to the dialectic that was designed to still your troubled breast and quell your turbulent mind on why polymath fucking god-like intelligences like mine and others still wallow in poverty while Bubba Two-Teeth makes more money in a year then most of us will EVER see in a lifetime — they ADD the extra alcohol on the scrotum that was rubbed by that metal grater they put in with bicycle inner tube repair kits: “In popular culture, the Dunning–Kruger effect is often misunderstood as a claim about general overconfidence of people with low intelligence instead of specific overconfidence of people unskilled at a particular task.” A statement like that is meant to mire you deeper in the feces at the back of the Rabbithole so that not only do you have a deflection from looking into HOW the world and its functions were CONTROLLED by malevolent outside parties where Merit was NEVER rewarded… but that even the very LITERARY INVENTION that was supposed to take your mind off of that conundrum condom may have even been MISUNDERSTOOD by the masses and perhaps yourself, because, it’s not DUMB people who are over confident it is just the Fake It Until You Make it dumbasses that are over confident or PRETENDING that they are so that they can excell as a parasite in society that is a Parasite Paradise by design. Face it: THEY’RE ALL FUCKING DUMBASSES. Whether their minds were gutted by neurosyphilis or they were just born stupid (probably becasue of congenital syphilis) the world is populated by Grape Apes that couldn’t find their own ass cheeks with both hands and a GPS flashing a screen: Your Ass: HERE ! This includes the college graduates because by now it is COMMON knowledge that these latest generations of KIDS coming out of college are ILL FUCKING LITTER IT. Nothing’s changed since OUR generations. Those Movers and Shakers of the past were just as fucking Box of Rocks stupid then as they are now. Degrees were conferred just to get them out of there, in order to promote them to their next level of incompetence. So their placements had nothing whatsoever to do with skill (obviously) but also nothing whatsoever to do with them being ‘idiots exuding confidence’. That is a RED HERRING to make you THINK there is an underlying principle at work when they are just under LYING straight to your face and vomiting down your throat. Just like ANYONE in govern mente, those who are in successful business positions were PUT THERE!

Therefore, I shut the video down less than halfway through and put on some shred-metal music and had to relieve myself of the mental burden by posting this as a warning to anyone listening:

IT’S ALL LIES.

ALL THE TIME.

TRUST NO ONE. Don’t even trust yourself or your rational thoughts; and especially not your feelings until you have deconstructed your own BEING to the point of what Sun Tzu warned:

Know Yourself. (You might be a simp to MK conditioning. You certainly are/were if you accepted the Dining Crowbar Affect without the level of deconstruction that I did within the span of the time it took to write this.)

Know Your Enemy. (if you FAILED to Know Yourself then that BY DEFAULT means that YOU are your own worst enemy! That is the Beginner’s Mind of Zen. You must GO BACK! {none of this ‘moving forward’ bullshit) to Know Yourself so then you can finish the directive of knowing the External Foes, and, like Neurosyphilis, the INTERNAL FOES !)

EXPECT the Unexpected ! (If you did not already have the Dunning Kruger Effect deconstructed to the level that I explained here, then, ooopppss! Shit! you weren’t expecting that they were fucking you up the ass with a broom handle with the bristle end first…

……………..AGAIN….