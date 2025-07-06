VACCINEFRAUD 1

Everything that these perps do to us, they have trained humanity to do to other life forms. Just the act of lawn "care" should be criminal. Poisons sprayed on edible "weeds", the fertilizer & poisons then leech into our water systems, then there's the circumscism of tall grasses that take seed away from birds, The mice that would take cover in the tall grasses, sneak inside our homes for refuge .... we murder them.

That brings me to MILK, another bioweapon. They taunt us with pictures of "lost" or missing children on milk cartons. Then the puppet celebs put ads in every magazine or billboards saying "got milk" with their signature milk mustaches. They put it in our faces & milked us for all we're worth. ... They see us a cattle & mock us at every turn.

Speaking of mocking, they released a new LONE STAR tick that is supposed to make people so sick that they can longer ingest meat. A huge chain of restaurants to go get a nice steak is called the LONE STAR Steakhouse.

They trained us to spray bugs with chemiculls ... Just as WE are now the targeted pests.

These books are worth buying just for the purpose of time capsuling them for the next generations after the reset. A book preserved & planted could save whole future communities from sharing our demise.

The topic of felling like we are being poisoned by our food came up in conversation with strangers today. Folks are aware butt it’s nice to have the evidence laid out. These books took me on a ride I was not ready for butt couldn’t get off of. Thank you stick man!

