It started with ICD-999, Vaccine Induced Diseases, The Chronic Serum Sickness Postulate where my Timeline ended in the second edition with the reference to vaccines for cow farts.

To fix globe hell warming.

I guess that worked well…

With a year between to do transcriptions of Edgar March Crookshank’s epic History & Pathology of Vaccination, volumes 1 & 2, 1889, I had to find a way to channel the overspill of topics that had been either opened in ICD-999 but not covered in-depth or discovered during the writing of ICD-999 but not covered at all.

There were so many directions the topic of criminal maniacal vaccine insanity could go. One of witch was forcing plants to manufacture vaccines. Edible vaccines for those who fear needles. I guess it is an even-trade: Fear of needles for fear of ever eating again - ever…

I’m nothing without my Little Red Hens most of whom I credited directly for their contributions even if they only wanted their screen names used. Within what amounted to the extension of ICD-999 known as The Rise and Fall Of Kingdom Plantae that is a kind of nod to the Penelope Spheris documentary: The Rise and Fall of Western Civlization: The Metal Years…

I had been given insights by a Little Red Hen on how ALL medicine from birth to death was planned out by the Cunt Trollers to be Wrong On Purpose. The book was compiled from 2008 to 2011 when the crazed criminal demons passing for doctors and nurses killed my mother in front of me after I had spent the past 11 years preserving her life while most of the patients were exterminated in the predicted one-year span.

I had also been given insights by another Little Red Hen that ALL medicine had its origins and remained part of the military under the uniformed services.

We need go no further or farther than the CDC who is run by a Surgeon General in FULL MILITARY REGALIA.

Vaccines in plants {whether you want them or not} are covered in the book extensively to show that threat, while a ‘natural’ threat in the form of Killer Cauliflower is exposed (wanna know? buy the book!) in its own chapter. Consider that teaser as a scifi horror movie trailer, given that: if medisin and death are industrialized then the infliction of dangerous substances passing for food is just an adjunct (add junk) to their arsenal of weapons to use against the unsuspecting herd animals that welcome anything into their gaping maws.

There are multiple topics covered in this second installment of my own writing that jump around like a bug on a hot skillet to relieve the brain fatigue of hammering a single thesis until it is declared tenderized. Thing of it is: I had opened up such a Sam’s Club can of worms on the topic of vaccine pollution that a THIRD book:

Rise and Fall of Kingdom Animalia

had to be penned as well. In a sense, ICD-999 and The Rise and Fall series are one connected work broken into three books. But Animalia is for tomorrow’s installment of: Book of the Day Club.