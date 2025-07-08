It goes like this:

I wrote #1.

I transcribed #2 and #3 with my commentary.

I continued the material from #1 into my ‘second’ book = #4.

Never mind the Crookshank versions with the no-cussing in them. They were released at a different point when I got feedback that a very SMALL minority didn’t like cussing and cursing.

And then came #5:

It was written from 2008-2011 then printed after they had killed my mother in front of me in the hospital.

We fall into the designation of Animals (animalia) as Mammals (mammalia) therefore in the Rise and Fall of these kingdoms I covered what they did to plants and then humans. Hu-Man is a false designation that I will not cover here; but what we were allowed to think of as humans are viewed by THem as creatures to be experimented on and tortured that are LOWER than animals.

THEY are not ‘humans’ in the sense that you were ALLOWED to think.

Since Rise and Fall of Kingdom Plantae had exposed that the entire medikill system originated from the military, and since Rise and Fall of Kingdom Animalia was the third in the series begun with ICD-999, I picked up that thread in a chapter called The Boys of Company A, which should leave no doubt that if you enter a doctor’s office, clinic, hospital, or ER then you are entering the Field Hospital of a hostile occupying military force that in the words of Tammy Pepperman: “You are making a DEPOSIT for the military to experiment on.”

I wrote both Rise and Fall books during the same time period and published them at the same time because Plantae clocked in at 703 pages, Animalia at 716 pages; both of which were merely finishing the thoughts of ICD-999 at 392 so it was really 1811 pages of one continuous topic but neither Cafe Press (since defunct) nor Lulu (740 page limit) was in the business of printing the Chicago Phone Book for size.

There is too much in Kingdom Animalia to line-item. But the lies exposed and the truths spoken are well worth the price of the books in case anyone wonders how I arrived at what I charge for these works.

So, three written books in three years (about my average as you will see later) with side projects such as Crookshank and compilations tossed in there.

Given that I was banned from my mother’s dialysis unit by armed gaurds, spent years in the lie bury system of the University of ILL Annoyed, didn’t have a life but the motive to expose that the things that LOOK like us are actually Demons… This is all I’ve done since 2008 without a day off unless I was physically unwell.

I promote ICD-999 as the primer for people who want to know the basics and want to start out with my work. Everything that followed are the details.

The Devil is in the Details.

IT’S ALL THE DEVIL.

26 more books to feature…