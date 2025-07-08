Hey Kids,

I don’t know because the Printer (Lulu) doesn’t really have composition skills, if this discount code for 10% off is for WRITERS only? or for everyone signed onto Lulu.com

BOOKHUSTLE10

You can try it to buy my books.

If it works - grand, squire, grand!

If not, what’s a little spittle in the face? (you’d have to have seen a Quiet Man).

Let me know if it works (sans spittle).