VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PUBLIC LESS's avatar
PUBLIC LESS
6h

The code works! And also was there anyone real honest who wrote in the comments he or she would like to read your work but was not able to afford it or was it just a dream? Let me know. I could make it happen as an unconditional gift.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gwyneth's avatar
Gwyneth
3h

I am so glad I loaned you movies!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture