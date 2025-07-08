Hey Kids,
I don’t know because the Printer (Lulu) doesn’t really have composition skills, if this discount code for 10% off is for WRITERS only? or for everyone signed onto Lulu.com
BOOKHUSTLE10
You can try it to buy my books.
If it works - grand, squire, grand!
If not, what’s a little spittle in the face? (you’d have to have seen a Quiet Man).
Let me know if it works (sans spittle).
The code works! And also was there anyone real honest who wrote in the comments he or she would like to read your work but was not able to afford it or was it just a dream? Let me know. I could make it happen as an unconditional gift.
I am so glad I loaned you movies!