VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
all-rights-reserved's avatar
all-rights-reserved
Jun 14

The guys 'n gals gathering ayran-d you here in stacked sub lands grew of more and more really i teresting interactions..

The commenters being around here are of the rare kind the master in the class mirrors..

Huts uff..

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
Jun 14

Poison Ivy, much like Ivy league skools .. spread their tentacles far & wide.

"I no longer have time for this Save The Whirled Bullshit." I hear THAT!

We're NOT here to save the whirled, we're here to dismantle it & destroy it, utterly!

We're here doing time. the sentence is LIFE!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
32 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture