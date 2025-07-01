Featuring the books that I wrote in order. These are Transcriptions in two volumes offered as text with commentary and text alone, thus books #2, #3, #2a, #3a.

When answering the question of: “Which book should I purchase/read first?”

I typically frame it: “If you want an overview of everything that is wrong with vaccines in one book then start with my first book: ICD-999. But if you want a scholarly disseration written by a professor in 1889 which is probably the most important book you could ever read, then chose: History & Pathology of Vaccination VOLUME 1, by Edgar March Crookshank.”

I spent a year transcribing both volumes from PRINT FIRST EDITION COPIES in the Lie Bury. This is how I can certify that except for human error, not a single thing had been changed in the work. I had been warned by a librarian when I was collecting the data for Rise and Fall of Kingdom Plantae that NO DIGITAL PUBLICATIONS CAN BE TRUSTED. They can instantly be edited and re-edited just like the pathetic NSA construct called Wicked Peed On Us.

Once you commit something to PRINT it is there until you spend the time and MONEY to re-print it.

Nothing speaks: DON’T DRINK THE FUCKING KOOL-AID more precisely than Dead Edgar’s Volume 1. Although framed in a genteel, factual manner by Professor Crookshank, then peppered throughout with my Kyll Them All - Take No Prisoners style of commentary inbetween, you get the best of both whirleds in one book.

In its own right there are some very good sections in Volume 2. ONLY volume 2 prevailed as digital files on the internet, so I suspected that Volume 1 was covered-up because there was no work anywhere in the world that exposed Edward Jenner as a fraud like Volume 1, which is why I was compelled to raise it from the dead and make sure that everyone had access to the genius of it.

Volume 2 was also transcribe by me from a print copy.

Concerns had always been raised about my abrasive manner and abjectly foul language in my own writing, so in defference to that sentiment and for any christians home schooling their children who might want the text as a scholarly reference without any blasphemous ravings, I put the effort into editing the books into copies without any of my comments.

It seems that my cussing and cursing were so popular that I sold TWO of the non-cussing and cursing books since they were first printed in 2009.

Well… I tried….

http://www.lulu.com/shop/patrick-jordan/history-pathology-of-vaccination-vol-1-textbook/paperback/product-22412803.html

http://www.lulu.com/shop/patrick-jordan/history-pathology-of-vaccination-volume-2-text-only/paperback/product-22412828.html

Synopsis: Edward Jenner was a complete fraud as exposed by Professor Crookshank using JENNER’S OWN PRIVATE AND PUBLIC WRITING. ALL of the governments and militaries of the world in the 1800s were in on the fraud.

Whoops! Gave away the whole thing.

Buy Volume 1 anyway. It’s best to have stuff like this sealed in airtight containers in caves in the Midwest to echo the supposed scrolls found in the Middle East.