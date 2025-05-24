VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Gwyneth
φBB-1 Bacteriophage and Borrelia

Bacteriophage φBB-1 is a temperate bacteriophage found in Borrelia burgdorferi, the causative agent of Lyme disease. This phage packages the 32-kb circular plasmids (cp32s) of the B. burgdorferi genome, which are a family of extrachromosomal elements that can be maintained in a single cell. φBB-1 has been used to demonstrate the first direct evidence of a mechanism for lateral gene transfer in Borrelia, as it can package and transduce DNA, such as a kanamycin resistance cassette, into naive B. burgdorferi cells.

The structure of the φBB-1 procapsid has been determined using cryo-electron microscopy, revealing that it consists of 415 copies of the major capsid protein and an equal combined number of three homologous capsid decoration proteins that form trimeric knobs on the outside of the particle. This research provides insight into the vast structural diversity of bacteriophages and how elongated bacteriophage particles might be assembled.

Bacteriophages of Borrelia burgdorferi are biologically important but under-investigated features of the Lyme disease-causing spirochete. Unlike other bacteriophages, φBB-1 is not virulent but remains as a prophage within the bacteria, contributing to the functionality and antigenic variation of the spirochete.

Bacteriophage φBB-1: A temperate bacteriophage found in Borrelia burgdorferi, which packages and transduces the 32-kb circular plasmids (cp32s) of the B. burgdorferi genome.

Borrelia burgdorferi: The causative agent of Lyme disease, known to carry the prophage φBB-1 as resident circular plasmids.

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC99531/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022283623004345

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/phage-therapy-borrelia-strains-wojciech-piotr-ozimek

Jeannettecally Modified
