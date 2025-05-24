In Game Theory if there are diminishing returns then the Player loses interest and will quit the Game.

This is why there are intemittent returns built in to industrial gambling. If you get even a small ‘win’ in the midsts of massive losses it keeps the addicted brain still engaged. If you see someone like the little old lady at the One Armed Bandit win a million dollars after spending her life’s savings then you think YOU have a chance against a rigged system that takes in 70 million for every 1 million GIVEN out.

“Believe me!” as Edward I-polluted-the-world Jenner would always say; the following is MILD compared to the viscious insults and deth threats over the years. I abandoned my Youtube channel after they locked me out of my account. Both of my channels are still there, but they gutted important videos. You really have to love Ewe Toob (Google being the parent company of that AND SUBSNACK) who allows you to report criminal acts THEN DOES NOTHING ABOUT IT then ends up shadow-banning YOU because in the Opposite Day whirled of the Yahoodim: WE are the Outlaws.

Ole Håvard 5d Liked by Patrick Jordan I still like you, Patrick, in fact, many of my favorite people are called Patrick. Your problem is that you are a space alien. I'm not sure what planet you fell off from, but you go far beyond anything I have come across so far. There are times where one should just enjoy whatever misery one find oneself in, and not try to save the world. I bought three books from you and read them, so I can speak with authority. I'm somewhat worried about you. May you find peace. Greetings from Hell. Liked (3) Reply (1) Patrick Jordan 5d Author That highlights the biggest misunderstanding of who I am and what it is that I'm trying to do. Couldn't give a damn about the rest of the whirled. I'm just trying to extract my own ass out of Hell and to do that I need the singular thing that distinguishes hu-mans from all other animals: Intelligent thoughtful cooperation out of motivated self-interest of both parties. The thing of it is: ANYONE who helps me kick the ass of the Devil will benefit from that ass-kicking. So, although I am operating solely for myself, the crumbs that fall from the table are there for any crumb-eaters. The definition of Peace was revealed by Clint Richardson: "That time of WAR when COMMERCE COMMENCES." There is, therefore, no such thing as "PEACE" as the grape apes were ALLOWED to believe. The only peace I seek is the total annihilation of this SIM. The Blessed Silence of Absolute Zero. "Enjoying Misery" is an oxymoron that spawned the entire franchise called Hellraiser. Not interested in Misery or the compromise of thinking that one level of Hell is somehow more comfortable than another level of Hell (another theme from Dante's Inferno through to Hellraiser). I don't see how anyone could be worried about me. Conversely, I'm sure that people are worried OF me because if I succeed in destroying the very fabric of every single thing that they abdicated to, compromised with and, grew accustom to as enjoyable misery then their very fabric of existence, the sum total and meaning of their 'lives' vanishes like T.S. Eliots' Hollow Men, so I think the human rats fear me more than they fear their Lord Hasatan. Witches why I get 1% cooperation. Like (5) Reply (2) Exit stage left Exit stage left 5d Liked by Patrick Jordan I don't " like" "YOU" Patrick because I don't know you; in the same way that I dont know myself. What is me and what is a foreign injection of homogeneous, ubiquitous DNA? What thoughts are my own, separate from this culture/ growth- kill medium/ nation? I can attempt to disseminate what I take from WHAT YOU DO/WRITE/SHARE as being only a representation of the description for who you currently are/are not....and I can like, disagree, debate or concur with that " you" at a moment just passed. Liked (2) Reply (2) Patrick Jordan 5d Author Now there's a dose of reality like a good 30 grit sandpaper on the ass followed by some 91% rubbing alcohol! All True. My favorites are the Whyte Pure Titty people who think that their 'race' is untainted. All it took was Henrietta Lacks' cancerous cervix in the polio shat that their ancestors got and all of that purity is out the damned airlock. The one thing that we do know is if WE are fighting the System, then there is a small vestage of WHO we USED TO BE still in us. As we assemble the Council of The Blind to feel up the elephant and then describe it, our perceptions, thus our evaluations might change instantly or slowly and our collective sharing of what we feel, taste, smell, hear can alter the perceptions and outcomes of our positions and that of the others. It's not that WE are in flux, but we have been fucked with chaotic input of nearly all lies so that even when the truth hits us like a I-beam between the eyes it's hard to discern if it was high-carbon steel or just pig-iron. Sun Tzu is my guide: 1. KNOW YOURSELF. 2. KNOW YOUR ENEMY. 3. EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED. What if, you didn't know yourself and it turned out that you were your own worst enemy? Wouldn't that be a #3 suprise? Like (4) Reply Exit stage left Exit stage left 5d Liked by Patrick Jordan 4. Wage war with surprise moves..... pity this ain't a dance off, I used to be quite limber. Liked (2) Reply Ole Håvard 3d Exactly. But you must know that everyone else is as nuts as you are, and can't be talked to. That's why you are not on the TV warning everyone not to breathe or move because there is some lethal danger to it. Nobody could give the damn about anyone else. And life goes on. As for the smartest guy in the world, you are not a good communicator. I'll rather put my money on you being nuts rather than right. Try to focus on solutions that are useful. Can you make like a simple handbook? You are a punk.

Sometimes I like for people to see the flow of things before I chop it up into dissection dissertations.

My feelings are about as hurt as straining to take a shit then feeling the relief when it is over and then purposely not putting the fan on so that I can share the wealth with others. No one can insult me when I make fun of myself. Any one can offend me to the point of excommunication by taking what I give freely on a silver platter, dumping it, shitting on said platter, then handing it back and telling me that they didn’t like what I offered and wanted more and better..

Lettuce break down the Mental Breakdown of what you just read:

All women should know by now, and should have already highlighted in public disseration under that comment that the person/bot/agent from Sweden is a narcissitic sociopath in the least. They ALWAYS open with a compliment. Even Made Men in the Mafia are taught to open with a compliment then ask a favor.

If you REJECT the compliment the Narc takes it as an insult. A personal affront.

Your problem is that you are a space alien. I'm not sure what planet you fell off from, but you go far beyond anything I have come across so far.

MeMe the Queen of Meme taught me everything I needed to know about Narcs:

1. RUN AWAY!

2. DON’T GIVE THEM ANY INFORMATION.

So we went from compliment to something that begins to turn the tide depending on how you view it.

Among MEN (an extinct breed) a compliment can be a rudness:

”Hey Asshole! Bring me a beer!”

”Get it yourself, Fuckhead!”

The fellow who was already up and at the refrigerator tosses a beer to his buddy as they watch the football game.

Insults are in the Eye of the Beholder at this point, and I make brutal fun of myself, but the OTHER thing that MeMe taught is that they will always use confusion to keep you off balance. Was it an insult or just good fun?

“Why are you wearing those red socks?”

”I thought you liked the red socks that you bought me?”

”I hate them.”

She then puts on the blue socks the next day.

”Why are you wearing those blue socks?”

There are times where one should just enjoy whatever misery one find oneself in, and not try to save the world.

There are a few things that will get you sentenced to the fiery dung pits of Gehenna - and that is one of them. There are many versions of it:

When in Rome Do as The Romans Do.

{translation} When in Hell Do as the Hellians Do.

{my version} When in Rome: Kyll The Romans.

Angel - Season 5, Episode 17 "Underneath"

Lindsey McDonald: How about this? It's here. It's been here all along, underneath. You're just too damn stupid to see it.

Angel: See what?

Lindsey McDonald: The Apocalypse, man. You're soakin' in it.

Spike: I've seen an Apocalypse or two in my time. I'd know if one was going on under my nose.

Lindsey McDonald: Not "an" Apocalypse. "The" Apocalypse. What... you think a gong was gonna sound? Time to jump on your horses and fight the big fight? Starting pistol went off a long time ago, boys. Since you came to work here at Wolfram & Hart, you're playin' for the bad guys. Every day you sit behind your desk and you learn a little more how to accept the world the way it is.

Well, here's the rub. Heroes don't do that. Heroes don't accept the world the way it is.

They fight it.

Angel: You're saying that everything we do here... it's a distraction to keep us busy from looking under the surface?

Lindsey McDonald: Ding! We got a winner. Every day the world keeps slidin' towards entropy and degradation. And what do you do? You sit in your big chair and you sign your checks... just like the Senior Partners planned. The war's here, Angel, and you're already two soldiers down.

This is why, when Fran Zetta asked me what I might want, I asked her to paint a portrait of me:

The Hive Swarm killed my mother.

The Hive Swarm sickened and killed every one of us, it’s just that the death-throes from genetic and frank-poisoning sometimes takes a while.

There is NO FUTURE for the inocent children that will have to navigate Styx without us.

So WHAT TIMES were I supposed to take a break and ENJOY MISERY?

As you read above in my reply to this madness, I explained that I was not here to save the world but my own ass and if all went according to plan then others would benefit from my actions.

Damn.

Never do any of that around a Narc:

Reject a compliment.

Not humble when chastised.

Say NO!

Refute their entire premise.

I bought three books from you and read them, so I can speak with authority.

There’s more *I’s* there than on a fucking Jumping Spider. The Narc is always the Supreme Authority. Never challenge it. Bow to the magnificence.

Nested with that was an inducement to self-doubt wrapped in a pubic insult:

I'm somewhat worried about you.

Worried about me…

While the world is “Every day the world keeps slidin' towards entropy and degradation.”

There is Sweet Misery to embrace, so doubt must be cast upon ME NOT the authors of our certain doom.

Witch leaves me with a question:

Fuck off?

Whoops, no… Viking Berserker beat me too it. He must have been amped up on mushrooms.

But you must know that everyone else is as nuts as you are, and can't be talked to.

That made as much sense as pissing in a hurricane.

Of course I’m nuts. Of course everyone is.

The Swami said: “It is not a sign of good mental health to be well-adjusted in a sick society.”

But whereas the baby-eating hydrophobic-froth-slathering public is unable to be talked to, as is a rabid dog about to share the virus…

Dedicating 25-fucking-years of your life In Hell towards extracting oneself (and others) from hell does not equate to the same kind of ‘Nuts’ implied here.

That's why you are not on the TV warning everyone not to breathe or move because there is some lethal danger to it.

Do I do that?

I mean: really?

Yes: the water is not fit to drink, the air is not fit to breath, the sun is either filtered or pure damaging radiation, if you were a T.I. then what you hear will drive you insane or the microwaves will just cook your brain, but lethal danger is past its warning phase. I’m just the chronicler of an EXECUTED Deed. We have been so completely ruined that after 25 years of this I see absolutely NO CHANCE of recovery (without help and I will excoriate EVERYFUCKINGBUDDY on that one) so the lethality has been inflicted in what is called: Delayed Death.

There is a point in gamma radiation exposure where the organism is still going, but the cells are so damaged that it is just like a single spotlight on stage that slowly dims before the scene fades to black. You’re already dead, you just don’t know it yet.

So, I’m not on TV because I’m crazy and everyone’s crazy and…

what?

Didn’t really get that one. But in all actuality Narcs are fucking nuts.

Nobody could give the damn about anyone else.

A truism but what I uncovered after being in For Profit Dialysis for 11 years is people don’t give a damn about themselves. THAT’S where it failed.

And life goes on.

Does it?

What’s the definition of Life?

I’ve said for 17 years: We’re in Hell.

Can you be ALIVE if you made it to Hell?

I thought you had to DIE to get there?

Does LIFE go on? {a FALSE aphorism that is another Unforgiveable Sin}

Seems to me that the PUNISHMENT THAT NO ONE IS RESISTING IS ETERNAL BECAUSE…. NO ONE IS RESISTING THEIR SWEET MISERY.

As for the smartest guy in the world, you are not a good communicator.

That’s not even an original thought. I’ve brought that up myself in alternative media for 17 years. Is it that I don’t/can’t communicate?

or that people are:

“You're just too damn stupid to see it.”

Thank you Lindsey MacDonald via Joss Whedon.

This is why I FARM BOY things to break down the highly technical shit into things that even hayseeds can wrap their single grey cell around.

I guess after 17 years in the public THAT’S not good enough.

The Pub Lick must lack that single cell to wrap around anything.

Whenever I asked people to tell me what it was that they didn’t understand they couldn’t answer. They didn’t know what they didn’t know.

There’s this thing called HARD WORK. That’s the only thing that sets me apart from anyone else: I will NEVER STOP until I get an answer.

Can everyone do that?

Yes.

This is the Age of Information, where, unless the A.I. is pissing with you, the entire sum of knowledge of mankind is INSTANTLY at your fingertips so there is NO EXCUSE for people to NOT KNOW what I have put out there and understand it to my level which is required for bare minimum survival on the way to repairing our war wounds and then EXTERIMINATING THE HIVE SWARM.

So, after 17 years of critical self-evaluation, 25 books, hundreds of videos and substacks, my final evaulation is:

You’re just a goddamned fucking idiot.

I'll rather put my money on you being nuts rather than right.

ohh…. now…. that doesn’t even sting my butt cheeks…

witches an honest evaulation. Any fuckhead that wants to ENJOY MISERY in Peace can’t have the likes of me mixing it up with the Hordes of Satan because the ruckus alone would remind them that they have abdicated, capitulated, defected to the Other Side and just want to wait out eternity with their heads low, not make eye-contact, and MAYBE the Angel of Death will passover them…

… although… there is STILL that pesky question of how you can DIE in HELL when you have to have been DEAD to GET there in the first-fucking place…

So in that respect *I* have to be nuts rather than right in the mind of someone who is criminally insane.

Try to focus on solutions that are useful.

I did, thou Fucker of Thine Own Mother!

Original Substack post #5

Original Substack post #6

I’m a GODDAMNED FARM BOY! If you don’t work - you don’t eat. We ONLY DO WHAT IS USEFUL. We FIX THINGS. Church of The Mechanic. Stand by for the excoriation of everyone’s asshole…

Can you make like a simple handbook?

Sure! For a narcissitic sociopath like you who hasn’t, doesn’t, and won’t do the Kung Fu = HARD WORK on your own, I will write a 26th book where everything is fed to you like a parent bird regurgitating pre-digested meals so that you can insult me and cast doubt on me in public so that I feel pressured to feed you more and more like a tapeworm that eats more the more the host consumes. Would you like me to polish your dickhead with some rouge while I’m at it?

You are a punk.

FINALLY!

GODDAMNED honesty from a Narc!

That only took a day to unmask.

The answer being: OF COURSE I’M A PUNK!

I outlined that after liking your first comment that started this shit show because your obvious narcissistic sociopathic (MeMe and I determined it’s a genetic trait that would make it Nature; but it is enhanced by Nuture because it seems nearly all humans are Narcs that learn from each other) ravings allows me to craft this Exit Stack to showcase that except for the original Little Red Hens and the very few that have gathered along the way:

NO ONE ELSE IS WORTHY OF WHAT I DO.

I can’t fix this alone.

There’s a humble admission.

So I found myself surrounded by the best minds out there and we got as far as we did without achieving the extinction of the Hive Swarm.

It requires more.

It requires that EVERYONE - not just the Little Red Hens - put ALL OF THEIR EFFORT ALL OF THE TIME TOWARDS THAT GOAL.

What is the PURPOSE of ‘enjoying’ moments of sweet misery if you are doomed for eternity to be immersed in misery and you were too fucking stupid to not know that bringing your children into this misery then DAMNS THEM FOR THE ETERNAL GO-ROUND?

THAT is the thought that divides any one and everyone from myself. IF we are in HELL: then you must spend ETERNITY TRYING TO EXTINCT IT NOT TRYING TO GET THROUGH IT.

I’m not your Christ.

I’m not here to Save You.

If you are not willing to pay for your own sins and Save Yourself, then you have already been rewarded for your choice.

Want to know why I’m stopping what I’m doing in this substack?

It’s not because some pissant with a furry-horned hat made me feel bad.

It’s because the A.I. knows who I am, what I am, and ACTIVELY opposes what I do.

Over the years I have asked my listmembers, my Youtubers, my Stackers for just a few simple things beyond just a page-slap with no evaluation by the people sending it, or a try-once-and-go-limp attempt to get answers.

What is the mechanism of action of the fungus that destroys the spirochetes in the guts of termites? Is it frank tissue damage or mycotoxins or both? What is the Order, Family, Genus and Species of the termite spirochete fungus? Are there any relatives of that particular fungus that attack Borellia? What is the classification of the bacteriophage that destroys Borellia? What are the nutrient requirements of that phage? Name and contact number of AMERICAN producers of organic, heat-stablized rice bran for sale retail OR WHOLESALE. Source of the Lignum Vitae wood as a botanical remedy as species: Guaiacum sanctum or Guaiacum officinale

Wayne of Machiavellian Man went so far as to network with people that he knows to see if someone will take up the production of Chromium Cruciferate that was TAKEN OFF THE MARKET WHEN THE DRUG COMPANIES BOUGHT OUT ALL OF THE SUPPLEMENT COMPANIES. This is what a Little Red Hen Does. Like when Jeannettically Modified contacted her industry insider to see about sourcing rice bran from the USA. Nothing ever came of either venture but EVERYONE must take things to THAT LEVEL AND BEYOND.

Why?

Because I goddamned asked for it.

That alone should have made people trip up a flight of stairs STILL WORKING ON THE PROBLEM - because… if you’ve been paying attention and keeping score:

We’re still in hell. As they whittle away things that USED to keep us functional you will soon be a lump of protoplasm simmering in magma with no appendages left to even LOOK for answers.

That “USEFUL answer” bullshit that the Swedish Meatball demanded of me is served back like a tennis racket smashing a Nookeear Hand Grind Aid back at him in the form of the ANSWERS NEEDED TO MY QUESTIONS 1 - 7.

That’s where the Hard Work comes in. I’m at the limit of what I have been able to accomplish on my own. I NEED help. I HAVEN’T GOTTEN HELP. So if you want to help yourselves then you need to be GOD.

God Helps Those Who Help Themselves.

translation: If you help yourself - then that makes you GOD!

Step up - because I’m stepping away.

I can’t do this for 17-years for free with no return on investment.

[no reflection whatsoever to those who have contributed data and money over the past 17 years.]

The old posts will remain up.

I’m not a petulant child picking up my bassetball and goan home.

I will not continue doing what I’m doing in an echochamber lacking 7 things that I have asked for for YEARS with no answer.

One more post coming on the microscope front, to instill a sense of despair thus urgency to get off thine asses.

Then I will revert to what I wanted to do since I was a teenager: Make art and music. So this substack will continue as random postings on the arts that I like. Those posts shouldn’t be tainted with content on how fucked we are because… well… 17 years of that is enough.

No subscription button because it never mattered. Two-thirds are Bots or Losers.

No comment button because, along with the no-more-Chicken-Little Reports, I won’t be having online discussions on how fucked the world is. I just don’t have the time.