VACCINEFRAUD 1

VACCINEFRAUD 1

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified's avatar
Jeannettecally Modified
3d

GOOD, I see the hens are gathering in the barnyard. Time to make the magic happen ... or at the very least, reverse the sorcery & pHarmakia.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Patrick Jordan
Karafree's avatar
Karafree
3d

After learning about bacteriophages, I posted a story here on substack about them. https://karafree.substack.com/p/bacteriophages-vs-anti-biotics.

I was just reading the comments again on that stack. Patrick said he gets hot flashes from drinking acidic drinks with or without sugar. From my experience, hot flashes are much worse after sugar consumption. I can actually feel the response rising and the hot flash building in my gut. It feels a bit like an adrenaline rush.

My discovery of bacteriophages became very important to me, because like lady from Sardinia, I wanted to know if bacteriophages could have treated my illness, a sepsis infection from HIB, 9 years ago, rather than the anti biotics they gave me, that not only burned my veins and caused clots, but destroyed collagen, weakened my eye sight, and several more issues came up from the treatment.

I also learned about phages in yogurt facilities and how it was quiet an issue. I ate yogurt every day for years and NEVER got sick. Then about a month before I got deadly ill with Sepsis from HIB, Haemophilus influenzae type b, I had stopped eating yogurt. It made sense to me that it was the yogurt, because of the active cultures that I was healthy, I had a good strong gut biome. Patrick mentioned that cultures are not live... but is that true? They specifically say that cultures are LIVE and ACTIVE right on the label.

So last week I spent a week on my sister's farm. One day we were at the barn and I was helping her clean out stalls. I asked about one of her horses who had been sick with colic when I was there the summer before. This is where it gets interesting. The horse had colic, and even worse it developed an infection in its leg a few days later. That infection in his leg had EVERYTHING to do with his GUT HEALTH... which came first? The colic did. His gut health was bad, so that when he got a cut on his leg, his immune system could not properly fight it. By the second day of the cut, his leg had ballooned out to 10x its size. SOOOO, how did they treat it? My sister had read about fecal transplants. So they literally put a hose in a healthy horse's rear, extracted feces and took that extraction, put it in another hose and shoved it down the sick horse's throat. The horse was on its death bed, and this was a last resort. His leg was not healing and his colic was going to kill him, likely first, but it was a close race between his leg and his gut. Within a day after the fecal transplant the horse was standing up again, and within a few days was totally healed from both.

So what I am wondering is if he was introduced to the Healthy and helping phages that were present in the gut/fecal matter of the healthy horse? yea, I said all that to ask that one question... because I still think, that the reason why I stay healthy is not because I don't have a good immune system as some here have suggested.. but that I have a strong gut biome due to eating that yogurt. What really is our Immune system? because it sure seems related to the organisms that live inside of us.

BTW, I have been taking my own break from the stack, I stopped all notices, but somehow this convo, and the one before it snuck in to my in box... I realized that this last year of being on the stack I stopped making my art. I hope you enjoy making some art and doing your music Patrick, doesn't mean necessarily that you have to totally check out of posting and sharing...but I hope it gives you some joy to do these things. I know it makes a difference for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 replies by Patrick Jordan and others
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick Jordan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture