This epitomizes my rant in the second to last Farewell to SnubSnack post that I made that the A.I. is fighting me, I need help, and folks got to ante or aunty-up to get the job done.

As has always been the historical case: Morning Lark was the first person to respond to the direct question of what bacteriophage (I know… dumbassmotherfuckers: “viruses don’t exist” and I’m sure that the goddamned VIRUS implanted that thought in your head) is necessary to extinct the greatest plague since Syphilis: Lyme.

She brought me a hors d'oeuvre of a bacteriophage bone which I dispatched in short order as you will see below, but she, undaunted, kept digging until she found the parent fossil of something that has been buried for a long, long time. So, although I wanted the previous rant to be a Swan Song before taking a hiatus or even a Low Ate Us, here I am not ranting about bullshittery but showing what and how Real Red Hens operate.

I haven’t extracted this particular dinosaur bone from the matrix

But I have it locked in my tetanus-encrusted locked jaws and will pull until something gives. Here’s hoping that Our Lady of Sardinia will get into the discussion publicly or privately because this is the kind of thing that makes she and I go into Extinction Event Rages over the kind of ‘science’ that they are waggling in our faces like rude body parts.

===================================================================

News Update in Real Time.

As I was typing this preamble to my constipation, I felt something crawling on me. I reached behind my shoulder blade to feel what seemed like a scab but scabs don’t move. I pinched the bitch off of my back, and as is my habit, attached her to some masking tape so I could take her to the concrete steps and offer her to Molech for the sin of invading my space and my person. This is the 5th such interdiction this spring where Les Miserables have been crawling on me but not attaching. I suspect that since a few hours earlier I had gone out to pick 3 pounds of asparagus (and FAILED TO CHECK MY CLOTHES WHEN I CAME IN which is not like me) that she hitched her hike on my leg and made her way up my back. If you’ve ever seen these bitches (not mysogeny - ONLY the female ticks and mosquitoes are vampyres) move it’s damned scary how fast they can get from Point A to Point Blood. In my best Cheech and Chong impression with a candle-wand lighter, I sent her home to her Master in Hell and now I’m back to report that I think that eating around twenty pounds of asparagus since April has been working as a tick deterrant. I say deterrant not repellent because the bitches are getting on to me, they are just not attaching. I could only imagine that if my blood smells as bad as my urine from eating that much asparagus that La Femme De La Sucke are merely crawling around trying to find a meal that doesn’t smell bad. Funny thing is, I just started a brand new cycle of parasite cleanse as well. I had notice earlier that Black Walnut Tincture also sours the blood to these She-Devils. So, the only after effects are the creaping crawling heebeegeebees; therefore I will begin this comment section re-Stack.

======================================================================

Gwyneth 4h Liked by Patrick Jordan φBB-1 Bacteriophage and Borrelia Bacteriophage φBB-1 is a temperate bacteriophage found in Borrelia burgdorferi, the causative agent of Lyme disease. This phage packages the 32-kb circular plasmids (cp32s) of the B. burgdorferi genome, which are a family of extrachromosomal elements that can be maintained in a single cell. φBB-1 has been used to demonstrate the first direct evidence of a mechanism for lateral gene transfer in Borrelia, as it can package and transduce DNA, such as a kanamycin resistance cassette, into naive B. burgdorferi cells. The structure of the φBB-1 procapsid has been determined using cryo-electron microscopy, revealing that it consists of 415 copies of the major capsid protein and an equal combined number of three homologous capsid decoration proteins that form trimeric knobs on the outside of the particle. This research provides insight into the vast structural diversity of bacteriophages and how elongated bacteriophage particles might be assembled. Bacteriophages of Borrelia burgdorferi are biologically important but under-investigated features of the Lyme disease-causing spirochete. Unlike other bacteriophages, φBB-1 is not virulent but remains as a prophage within the bacteria, contributing to the functionality and antigenic variation of the spirochete. Bacteriophage φBB-1: A temperate bacteriophage found in Borrelia burgdorferi, which packages and transduces the 32-kb circular plasmids (cp32s) of the B. burgdorferi genome. Borrelia burgdorferi: The causative agent of Lyme disease, known to carry the prophage φBB-1 as resident circular plasmids. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC99531/ https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0022283623004345 https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/phage-therapy-borrelia-strains-wojciech-piotr-ozimek Liked (4) Reply (1) Patrick Jordan 3h Author Just like a Morning Lark. As always first to respond. Thank you. Hugs. New sentence. The fuckers are giving the schematic on how they made it into a weapon. Notice that it is a temperate pro-phage not a virulent lytic or lysogenic (kill the fucking lyme) phage. All knowledge is useful knowledge and the fact that 90% of the plasmids in the cytoplasm of Borellia match NO OTHER LIFE FORMS ON THE PLANET indicate that they used phi-BB (any relation to Nutty Yahood?) to MAKE those alien plasmids. So, I guess I am bad at communicating: Please find me lytic/lysogenic phages for BB because we want to kyll it not give it a software upgrade. Parting Hugs. Like (5) Reply (2) Gwyneth 3h Liked by Patrick Jordan Perhaps if we know how to feed it, we may know how to starve it. Liked (3) Reply (4) 1 new reply Gwyneth 2h Liked by Patrick Jordan Making φBB-1 Virulent To make the temperate bacteriophage φBB-1 virulent using enzymes, you would need to target the lysogenic cycle's integration step. One approach is to use enzymes that can disrupt the phage's ability to integrate into the bacterial genome. For example, enzymes like integrases or recombinases could be manipulated or inhibited to prevent φBB-1 from entering the lysogenic state. Instead, the phage would remain in the lytic cycle, replicating and lysing the bacterial cells. Integrase enzymes are crucial for the lysogenic cycle as they mediate site-specific recombination between the phage attachment site (attP) and the bacterial attachment site (attB). By targeting these enzymes, you can prevent the phage from integrating into the bacterial chromosome, thus maintaining its virulent state. Another method involves using enzymes that degrade the prophage DNA once it is integrated into the bacterial chromosome. This can be achieved by introducing endonucleases that specifically recognize and cleave the prophage DNA, thereby preventing the lysogenic cycle and forcing the phage to undergo the lytic cycle. Additionally, you could use enzymes to disrupt the bacterial defense mechanisms that might interfere with the phage's ability to infect and replicate. For instance, enzymes that counteract restriction-modification systems or CRISPR-Cas systems could be employed to enhance the phage's infectivity. In summary, to convert φBB-1 into a virulent phage using enzymes, focus on disrupting the integration step of the lysogenic cycle and enhancing the lytic cycle through targeted enzyme interventions. Liked (3) Reply (1) Gwyneth 2h Liked by Patrick Jordan Integrase and Recombinase Enzymes Integrase and recombinase enzymes are crucial in genetic recombination processes. Integrase is an enzyme produced by retroviruses, such as HIV, that integrates viral genetic information into the host cell's genome. It functions as a tetramer and contains three canonical domains: an N-terminal HH-CC zinc-binding domain, a catalytic core domain, and a C-terminal domain, each with distinct properties and functions. Recombinase enzymes, on the other hand, are a broader category of enzymes that mediate the exchange of DNA strands at defined phosphodiester positions. They are classified into two families based on the conserved nucleophilic amino acid residue used to attack the DNA: the serine recombinase family and the tyrosine recombinase family. Integrases belong to the tyrosine recombinase family and catalyze the integration of viral DNA into host chromatin through endonucleolytic cut and paste reactions, which are essential for the establishment of a permanent infection in the target cell. Serine recombinases, such as Bxb1 and PhiC31, have been characterized for their ability to facilitate the site-specific integration of large DNA sequences into the human genome, offering advantages over other methods like transposases due to their higher efficiency and unidirectional integration activity. Both integrase and recombinase enzymes play significant roles in genetic manipulation and are targets for antiretroviral drugs and genome engineering tools. Liked (4) Reply (1) Jeannettecally Modified 2h Liked by Patrick Jordan Gwyneth! This makes sense to me in a layman's way. When I did animal rescue, I used Natures Mirical which is an enzyme DNA eraser. It was explained to me that if blood, urine, or feces is present... The way to get rid of anything biologically was thru natural enzymes. So if an animal marks its territory you saturate it with NM enzymes & no other animal will mark over it cuz it makes it as if it never happened in the first place. It removed blood stains so well that even using a black light, it will not show remnants of DNA. So, there MUST be something to this. Pat has always said ... it will be a woman that takes over HELL ... I really think you're onto something woman!! Liked (5) Reply (3) 2 new replies Gwyneth 2h Liked by Patrick Jordan I need Pat to run with it now. Liked (3) Reply (1) Patrick Jordan 34m Author Don your track shoes with spikes, and might as well put on a bike helmet because this is going to be a full-contact Track Meet. #1 Thanks tremendously for uncovering things that the A.I. WOULD NOT ALLOW ME TO SEE. The reason being is that I understood everything they were talking about AND I hope that Our Lady of Sardinia sees this because she made a point of contacting the Bacteriophage Institute in Georgia, Russia to see if they had phages for Lyme and Bartonella. They backed off like we were asking for the hottest intel that only top spies and their masters would have access to. OLOS and I have a Hate Fest for the kind of thing that you shared with us: PERFECT DESCRIPTION DOWN TO THE MOLECULAR LEVEL OF THE ENTIRE MACHINERY OF HOW TO WIPE THE FUCKING ORGANISM OFF THE FACE OF THE PLANET... YET HERE WE ARE WITH LYME BEING THE MOST CONTAGIOUS WIDE-SPREAD DISEASE IN HISTORY. You CAN'T know all of that detail and not have a recall code for the Frankenstein's monster engineered into those studs in his neck. At first I thought that the purposeful or 'accidental' release of lyme was at a time (1940s) when the fuckeheads were just figuring out that Biosafety level 4 was something that needed to be invented and that they had NO RECALL CODE for their Pet. Here we are 80 years later and it seems that the Bug Infected propeller heads know EXACTLY HOW TO TAME THE BEAST BUT HERE WE ARE ALL SUFFERING FROM A MILLIE TARRY PLAGUE! I won't be sipping any Integrase Antagonist Spritzers any time soon, but the MECHANISM OF ACTION for the molecular biology of the thing has now been revealed to a point wher that alone could be its own Stack outside of me lifting this entire thread to Stack it because it's that big an idea... Like (2) Reply Gwyneth 2h How to Make φBB-1 Making bacteriophages, specifically φBB-1, virulent involves altering their replication strategy from lysogenic to lytic. φBB-1 is a temperate bacteriophage of Borrelia burgdorferi, which means it can integrate its genome into the bacterial chromosome and replicate along with it, or it can follow a lytic cycle where it replicates and lyses the bacterial cell to release new phage particles. To make φBB-1 virulent, you would need to induce it to enter the lytic cycle. This can be achieved by: Inducing Lysis: Introducing conditions that trigger φBB-1 to exit the lysogenic state and initiate the lytic cycle. This could involve changes in environmental conditions such as temperature, pH, or nutrient availability that are known to induce lysis in temperate phages. Genetic Manipulation: Modifying the phage genome to remove or inactivate genes responsible for lysogeny, such as repressor genes. This would prevent φBB-1 from entering the lysogenic cycle and force it to replicate exclusively through the lytic cycle. Using Host Factors: Introducing host factors that can interfere with the lysogenic cycle of φBB-1, thereby promoting the lytic cycle. This could involve using host enzymes or other molecules that interact with φBB-1's regulatory mechanisms. It's important to note that φBB-1 is a temperate phage and its transition to a virulent state is not straightforward and may require specific experimental conditions or genetic modifications. Additionally, φBB-1's ability to package and transduce Borrelia burgdorferi DNA complicates the process of making it purely virulent, as it can still carry bacterial DNA during the lytic cycle. Like (2) Reply (1)

WE INTERRUPT THE FLOW OF THIS THREAD TO ALLOW THE KITTEN TO MUMMIFY ITSELF IN THE ENDLESS SPOOL.

I’m reading the material and taking it in as presented the whole time my Bullshit Meter is going off like a drunken headache in the background!

They present the idea that a phage that is ‘natural’ to this organism is a Phriendly Phage that has struck up a balance with the Lyme organism so it doesn’t kill it outright - which is the END RESULT of the very essence of the existence of phages!

What that told me immediately in Opposite Day, coupled with them giving reference to the phage contributing to the plasmids of Lyme, is that they were merely describing HOW THEY MADE THEIR MILITARY WEAPON THAT WAS NOW RESISTANT TO PHAGE DESTRUCTION that would normally and naturally destroy the host spirochete before they ‘fixed’ it.

Since the Phage Cult at Cold Spring Harbor led to the discovery of Restriction Enzymes and with it Molecular Biology in 1930, it makes perfect sense that they were presenting their made-up history of the phi-BB as a Phriendly Ghost that COULD be co-opted to take out their pet… for the Good of Manunkind, when such a phage that was by nature LETHAL to their military weapon was probably a THORN IN THEIR FLESH ALREADY TAKING OUT THEIR PET THAT THEY BIOPROSPECTED IN 1940, SO THEY DISCOVERED HOW TO

REVERSE ENGINEER THE PHAGE

TO CONVERT IT FROM A LYTIC TO LYSOGENIC TO TEMPERATE TO PROPHAGE THUS ALLOWING THE PHAGE TO EXIST BUT LIKE US, IN A NON-FUNCTIONAL, PASSIVE STATE, THAT SERVED THEM AND THEIR AGENDA NOT THE PHAGE OR OUR NATURAL PURPOSE!

What this extended exchange between Morning Lark and me did, was solidify a suspicion that I’ve had for some time that the types of phages: Satellite, Helper, Pro, Temperate, Latent, Lysogenic, and Lytic were a

CONTINUUM NOT DISTINCT INVIOLABLE BOUNDARIES!

This is why I honor Gwyneth’s: “I need Pat to run with it now.”

Because in real-time there was a head-on crash of: official bullshit narrative, the smell of reverse engineering, and exposure of Continuum.

This is all that I was ever asking for all of these years!

I’ll do the heavy lifting. Been doing this for 47 years for myself, 25 for my mother, and 17 in public. I can sniff, taste, feel, hear, and see bullshit for miles down the tracks, therefore can predict when the greatest fuckup you’re ever gonna see is going to be shredding metal - and I don’t mean on guitar.

The material that Morning Lark presented, that I had initially dismissed turned out to be the very thing that instructs us that:

they made a weapon by reverse engineering the phage that would kill the thing that they re-designed to kill us.

once TOLERANCE has been induced in any organism then the phage can work as a weapon enhancement via genetic engineering.

once TOLERANCE has been induced in any organism with emphasis on humans or their food animals, then the threat of re-activation of a phage’s killer potential in a human victim, inhibits the will to fight the Cunt Trollers because they can drop you with a chemical cocktail that would re-activate the Phage AIDS installed in you, or…

for engineered organisms like the Hive Swarm/A.I. of Spirochetes it acts as an electronic choker collar to keep their pet under control; so that it doesn’t go all: Frankenstein’s Monster and kill its creator. A kind of Recall function, a Kill Switch as Rockerfeller Institute said in 2004.

AUGUST 20, 2004 Viral Locksmith is Caught in the Act Interactions between viral and bacterial proteins promise new directions for antibiotics How does the molecular machine responsible for activating genes choose which gene to switch on, from among the 30,000 genes contained in each cell of the human body? In the August 4 issue of the EMBO Journa... Rockefeller University press release, August 20, 2004. Viral locksmith is caught in the act. Interactions between viral and bacterial proteins promise new directions for antibiotics. https://www.rockefeller.edu/news/3570-viral-locksmith-is-caught-in-the-act/ Kill switches for engineered microbes gone rogue https://wyss.harvard.edu/news/kill-switches-for-engineered-microbes-gone-rogue/

I featured this briefly in 2011

What the hell? Buy the book. It will tell you how they are kylling you with Cauliflower…

I was all about the Toggling Function of Switches back then. OFF/ON; OFF/ON; OFF/ON/ON/ON/ON/ON/ON/ON/ON/ON/ON/ON/ON/ON/ON! [a touch of Tourettes]

Because I am way too busy and I still have heebeegeebees from the tick-crawl, I won’t take the time to review Gwyneth’s links to see WHEN they claim they discovered that making phages into retro-viruses (I didn’t know that bell-bottom jeans were the result of viral infection!) struck up detente with the spirochete, but you can be DAMNED SURE that WHENEVER they knew that, they had a CURE for Lyme but since the Cunt Trollers’ brand of Evil is 99.999% pure they sure as we’re in Hell will never RELEASE that Kill Switch.

Therefore, since the chemistry involved is too advanced and too risky to take in the form of experimental enzyme inhibitors… then we are forced to find other means to accomplish the same result.

=======================================================================

As a side note for Jeannettically Modified’s observation on DNA erasers. Those are a broad spectrum nucleotide destructor. I hope to god she never got any on her hands. Again, not the thing to put a few drops of in your morning kale and banana smoothie - although…. if you are stupid enough to put those two plants together, that is evidence that your DNA has already been erased…

“Pat has always said ... it will be a woman that takes over HELL ... I really think you're onto something woman!!”

She would be referring to this. Buy that one too, not for yourself but for your kids. They’ll need it after the Reset.

====================================================================

What Gwyneth’s contributions gave me was an insight that the phi-BB phage was both Shiva and Krishna = destroyer/creator depending on which side the molecular switch was thrown. We don’t have to go looking for some exotic virus that might appear in an obscure journal, they’ve been hiding the creator/destroyer phage in plain site all of these years. Which is why the A.I. occulted it from my sight.

Got to give the fuckers props because although they are Evil as Fuck - they are brilliant. Kept me off the scent all of this time and I’m the king of Bullshit sniffing!

Within an hour, Gwyneth had responded. She not only responded with a single topic that I thought was not quite what we were looking for, but then without complaint she expanded that topic into EXACTLY what we were looking for.

For years I have been saying: Imagine if we were our own Collective Hive Mind A.I. (Actual Intelligence) ? What could we accomplish?

Anything.

Everything.

I was taught by someone that I knew that there is an inherent FEAR OF SUCCESS installed into humans as a control mechanism. Not Fear of Failure. Hell, people wallow in mediocraty, they revel if total fuckupedness. They Fear Succeeding.

I fear sucking seeds. Especially if they are big ones and can get caught in your throat - or like that one guy who had a tree seed germinate in his intestine and it tried to branch out of his belly.

Now THAT’S Fear !

I don’t know about you, but I’m burnt out.

We’ll work on the details later and not within a Stack. I’m done.

I won’t pull my old posts down. I will always have my books for sale, but let’s take a first-time departure by adding another book to the list. Ones that I don’t advertise except on a side navigation at my website.

A work of fiction where I established a principle that I held to be a maxim in my own life:

If you can Name it,

you can Model it.

If you can Model it,

you can CONTROL IT.

I quit writing science fiction in the 1990s because I found that truth was stranger than fiction so I was wasting my time making shit up when the apparent ‘real world’ was more fucked up then I could ever distort it to be.

The Enemy of My Enemy is My Phriend.

The name of your foe that is your friend is:

φBB-1