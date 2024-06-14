I felt compelled to provide the transcription of an OLD article that I have circulated since 2008 and included in my two books:

Butt… without my commentary that is worth the price of admission. There are only a few essential snide observations in brackets in the text below. I provide this material because our Little Red Hen Wayne shared a link to some supposed independent investigators trying to prove VDE.

Viruses

Don’t

Exist

Wayne rightly observes that in Science (the real kind, not the whore to the highest bidder) you approach each question with an open mind not a pre-determined outcome.

The thread of our commentary is found in the link above. I will not provide a link to their madness because… well… here’s the comment exchange:

Wayne Lusvardi; Machiavellian Man; Liked by Patrick Jordan The antivaxxers have just released a new study replicating Stefan Lanka's prior work, sent out to independent labs, and found that diseases do not need viruses to explain what was happening and there were no viruses. This is being reported at the DPL003 website in the U.K.

Patrick Jordan; 17 hrs ago; Author I value Wayne's investigations, enthusiasm, and sharing. To make this all about ME ! I have publicly bragged for over a decade and a half that I can debunk material by reading a book, or a chapter, or a sentence or a word. "To date, we have conducted over 90 cell culture control studies. These cultures were not inoculated with a “virus” sample and consist only a cell line, antibiotics and fetal bovine serum (FBS). Despite the lack of a “virus” sample, cytopathic effect (CPE or cell death that is supposed to denote the presence of a virus) was observed in all 90 cell cultures." I know Atermix will see the word and know INSTANTLY EXACTLY where this falls apart = Fetal fucking goddamned Bovine Serum. This work is INVALID from the start. No need to read or study or try to evaluate FLAWED DATA. With FBS you can get BACTERIOfuckingPHAGES that are uncountably off the scale. CELL WALL fucking DEFICIENT FORMS OF ANY KIND OF ORGANISMS FROM SYPHILIS TO LYME TO BABESIA TO BARTONELLA TO TUBERCUfuckingLOSIS. So, sorry, my friend. These perhaps well-meaning rubes are just wasting our time. My suspicion was up when they said that they were going to replicate Lanka's work. Within Actual Science it is required to replicate the experiment of another to confirm or deny the conclusions. I view Lanka as an agent so of course they will toss in the ONE THING that will skew the results INSTANTANEOUSLY. This is like when OSHA studied the lethality of new carpets in office buildings by taking the experiment someone else did that had dead mice at the end and then raising the relative humidity so that it suppressed the off-gassing formaldehyde then saying that they couldn't replicate the results. Crafty bastards. Never hesitate to post anything that you feel necessary. As I will never hesitate to shred it like a favorite couch like a rotweiller when no one is home.

Why?

Why am I such a combative bastard?

Well… for one reason: Lanka (I presume is a co-intel-pro agent) claims to be the first person to isolate FREE LIVING VIRUSES FROM THE OCEAN.

Sow how in the holy-fuck did a VDE religion rise up around him if

Viruses Really Do Exist?

I only just noticed the warning about the use of Nude Whirled DisOrder in my title by the cocksucking whores at Goog Hell. Interesting that the Bush Family and even the traitor FDR used it freely and that’s fucking OK.

Geezus - how did we find ourselves in this shit heap surrounded by such mindless, militant fucks?

Any Whey…. [whey being the most bacteriophage contaminated substances on Planet Hell….]

A VDE cult sprang up around a guy who claimed he isolated free-living viruses from the Oh Shun. That alone as Paradox = a premier form of MK, should tell you that something is whey wrong with this whole bowel movement.

So, the ‘independent researchers’ set about replicating Lanka’s experiments to PROVE VDE. OK. Fair enough. That is actually the hallmark of Science and the Scientific Method = repeatability in the lab. Something that doesn’t happen in modern whoredom where a paper will be faked, it will be published in a journal and no one fact checks it or does a repeat experiment to see if the fuckers were faking, or if the fakers were fucking witcha’ all.

THEN the other shoe of the octopus drops when we get to the Materials and Methods section of their In Vest Eye Gay Shun. Enter: Fetal Bovine Serum. Enter: Bacteriophuckingphages!

It’s really simple in Logic & Critical Thinking: If your Premise is wrong then all else that follows is FALSE.

This is why I din’t provide the link. What’s the point of reading shit that can’t even pass for science? I mean: my imaginary class of Third Graders would laugh this shit out of the room! If they had access to what I transcribed below. And they would. It’s been out there in my books since 2014. That’s 10 years kids. I’m not an international superstar in constant demand, in fact I’ve got hovering at 378 followers for a month now on Substack that I’ve been on for one year this June (with one entire SubStack removed without warning) and a dead You Tube channel being parted out like a car in the ghetto.

Why does VDE even have traction when I’ve demanded of the biggest names in this PsyOp to address the problem of Bacteriophages with NO ANSWER?

The following is material that I’ve distributed for years before it was put in my books as a chapter: Fetal Bovine SerumSickness.

CHECK THE DATE! 3 YEARS AFTER THE 1972 WHO MEMOES THEY KNEW THAT THERE WAS UNSPEAKABLE ‘CONTAMINATION’ {how do you contaminate a buy oh we upon?} in vaccines.

Science, vol. 187, no. 4176, 02/14/1975, Gina Bari Kolata, www. jstor.org/stable/1739135

Phage in Live Virus Vaccines: Are They Harmful to People?

Almost 2 years ago, scientists at the Bureau of Biologics of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that

all live virus vaccines are grossly contaminated with phage (viruses that infect bacteria).

This finding presented a problem since federal regulations forbade extraneous material in vaccines, and no one knew whether phage are harmful to human beings or whether they could be removed from vaccines.

The temporary solution was to amend the regulations so as to permit phage in vaccines.

Now the FDA plans to propose regulations, which may go into effect as early as 1 July of this year, that should eliminate phage from human vaccines. Grumbling researchers at pharmaceutical companies that manufacture live virus vaccines, such as Lederle, Dow, and Merck Sharp & Dohme, are aware of the proposed new federal regulations and are preparing for them.

However, they feel that hypothetical dangers from phage in vaccines have been greatly exaggerated. Some biologists disagree, but, as so often happens when there are reasons to expect that a substance is harmful to human beings, biologists who are worried about the effects of phage in vaccines do not know enough about the molecular basis of human disease, to convince others that their fears are justified.

In the middle of this confrontation between a small group of biologists and representatives of drug companies are scientists at the FDA's Bureau of Biologics, who had to decide whether phage should be eliminated from human vaccines and, if so, how.

Before they could make any decisions on how to deal with phage in vaccines, investigators at the bureau had to find out how phage got into the vaccines.

This turned out to be fairly straightforward and, according to John Petricciani, who is head of the bureau, they are now nearly certain that phage are introduced into vaccines when viruses for the vaccines are grown in tissue culture.

Phage have been found in

fetal bovine serum,

which contains "growth factors" necessary for the propagation of cells in tissue culture. These cells are used to grow human viruses for the vaccines.

When fetal bovine serum is collected at a slaughterhouse, it becomes contaminated with large numbers of bacteria – as many as 10-to the 8th power bacteria per milliliter of serum, according to Petricciani.

[100,000,000 bacteria for every 1/8th of a teaspoon of cow blood!] Do you see why I discounted the UK ‘study’ out-of-hand based on a SINGLE WORD? Their ‘experiment’ failed ON PAPER before it ever went to the lab.

The serum is then filtered to remove bacteria, but the phages pass through the filter.

To eliminate these phage, vaccine producers will have to use only sterilely collected serum. But getting sterile serum is difficult and expensive. Serum distributors, who estimate that such fetal bovine serum could cost twice as much as other serums (its price could increase from about $60 to about $120 per liter), complain that

federal regulations hinder all attempts to prevent bacterial contamination of serum because it must be collected in a room of a slaughterhouse where fetuses, along with all other inedible parts of animals, are thrown. The room is dirty and, according to one spokesman, "one minute you have nothing to do and the next minute you are literally knee deep in fetuses."

The least the Department of Agriculture (the agency that supervises slaughtering procedures) could do, a spokesman for Microbiological Associates, which supplies serum, complains is give them a clean room in which to collect serum.

Known Effects of Phage

Although the Bureau of Biologics is acting quickly, for a federal agency, some biologists, the most vocal of whom is Carl Merrill of the National Institute for Mental Health in Bethesda, Maryland, fear that it is not acting quickly enough to end the contamination of human vaccines.

They are convinced that three known effects of phage on humans or mammalian cells are sufficiently ominous to indicate that no more phage-contaminated vaccines should be sold. The first effect of phage on human beings is indirect: certain human diseases, such as scarlet fever and diphtheria, are caused by bacteria that are infected with phage and cause them to produce a

toxin.

A person could possibly take an oral polio virus vaccine, for example, that was contaminated with phage that infects corynebacteria and thus causes them to secrete diphtheria toxin. If the intestinal bacteria included susceptible corynebacteria, that person could contract diphtheria.

A second effect of phage is that they can transmit genes to human cells in tissue culture. Phage can be made to carry a specific gene that human cells lack. When exposed to such phage, the human cells will begin to synthesize the protein coded by that gene. Merrill, who first described this phenomenon, believes that it may be possible for phage to transmit genes to human cells and to thereby cause cancer or degenerative diseases in human beings.

A third effect of phage on mammalian cells – recently reported by Paul Ts'o and John Leavitt of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland – is that certain phages can replicate in hamster cells in tissue culture. Although the implications of this finding are as yet unknown, it leads Merrill to believe that phages may routinely infect human cells and cause diseases.

More conclusive evidence that contamination of live virus vaccines with phage is harmful would be epidemiological evidence; but, unfortunately, such evidence has not and perhaps cannot be obtained.

Although millions of people have received live virus vaccines for polio, measles, mumps, and German measles, few countries have kept medical records that could be examined to determine whether the introduction of vaccines is correlated with an increased incidence of either infectious diseases or degenerative (or other) disorders.

Even in cases in which a vaccine is shown to be associated with such deleterious effects, no records exist of specific phage contaminants of specific lots of vaccine, according to Petricciani.

And, as Merrill stresses, no one yet knows either the extent of phage contamination or the identity of all of the phage contaminants of vaccines.

Representatives of serum processing and pharmaceutical firms tend to disagree with the biologists who worry about the potential harm associated with phages in vaccines. A spokesman for Merck Sharp & Dohme points out that people are constantly exposed to phage regardless of whether they receive live virus vaccines.

Moreover, no obvious harm has come from injections with phage-bearing vaccines or phage alone. Before antibiotics became widely available, people were "therapeutically" injected with phage when they contracted bacterial infections. The theory was that since phages specifically destroy bacteria, they could be used to treat these diseases. Representatives of pharmaceutical and serum firms say that even these deliberate injections with phage caused no apparent harm to people.

[False argument over Lysogenic Phages vs. Toxogenic Phages.]

Lack of evidence of harm by phage, investigators at these commercial firms believe, should be weighed against the proposal that only sterilely collected serums should be used in the manufacture of live virus vaccines.

[The absence of evidence is not the evidence of absence.]

They stress that increased costs, and possibly decreased availability, of vaccines in the future may not be justified by the hypothetical benefits of the elimination of phage. However, the serum processors are preparing for the forthcoming regulations requiring sterile serum, and they realize, as one representative said, that "the Bureau of Biologics had no choice in the matter."

Once the phage contamination became known, public demand would have forced them to eliminate phage from vaccines.

Petricciani thinks that the Bureau of Biologics assessed all available evidence and came to a reasonable conclusion. Moreover, he disagrees with predictions of economic problems associated with the proposed regulations to rid vaccines of phage. The cost of serum, he says, is a very small fraction of the cost of a vaccine. And he agrees with the molecular biologists who claim that, as more and more details about the effects of phage on mammalian cells become known, serum distributors will likely discover that biologists whose research involves tissue cultures as well as pharmaceutical firms will demand sterile serum.

We need people who actually have skills to do the search and re-search not pretenders who seek a pre-determined outcome with shoddy methodology.

