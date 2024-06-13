Mercenary Mouthpieces
There is a phrase: “I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.”
I’ve hated jingos and jingoisms like that since my youth.
jingo /jĭng′gō/
noun
One who vociferously supports one's country, especially one who supports a belligerent foreign policy; a chauvinistic patriot.
A word used as a jocular oath.
A statesman who pursues, or who favors, aggressive, domineering policy in foreign affairs; a bellicose superpatriot or chavinist
The Hu-Man genus is one of the most despicable life forms this side of Hell. It was the book The Exorcist that highlighted atrocities commited by humans before the story began that shaped in my teenage mind the notion that with Hu-Mans you didn’t really need A Devil.
mercenary /mûr′sə-nĕr″ē/
adjective
Motivated solely by a desire for monetary or material gain.
Hired for service in a foreign army.
Acting for reward; serving for pay; paid; hired; hireling; venal.
"mercenary soldiers"
As folks might be painfully aware by now: I not only wish, but require, and demand not only that the Mercenary Jingos suffer for their sins, but MORE and with INTEREST.
So when I see”
THOUSANDS OF YOUTUBERS WHO PUSHED COVID JABS NOW HAVE TURBO CANCERS
I think: Well… that’s a start.
It's all unfolding as planned, don't you know we chose to come here and suffer to grow.All the world’s a stage,
And all the men and women merely players;
They have their exits and their entrances,
And one man in his time plays many parts,
Don't you get it?? we came her to be the predator, just so we could come back to be the victim, it's all a fun play...
Here is a personal tale......Yesterday was my husband uncle funeral. He died last week. He was found dead in his back yard. Age of death: 85. He was so "healthy" that his physician ordered an authopsy. Athletic fellow, w/out typical geriatric issues according to the "norm". Let me give you a run down of his shots records.....2021 double covid shot 1, & 2....2022 ...booster or boosters shots. Then add to those, shingles shots (but still got the shingles) and the usual reccomended prbly by his good physician...flu shot.
3 years and 6 shots later.......
He is the 3rd within the same family. Wife was gone 9mo ago of Alzhaimers. Daughter gone in 2022.....kidney disease+ heart+ covid.....
And that is all I can think now what I hear someone is dead suddenly or not....
Did they get the shot?