There is a phrase: “I wouldn’t wish that on my worst enemy.”

I’ve hated jingos and jingoisms like that since my youth.

jingo /jĭng′gō/ noun One who vociferously supports one's country, especially one who supports a belligerent foreign policy; a chauvinistic patriot. A word used as a jocular oath. A statesman who pursues, or who favors, aggressive, domineering policy in foreign affairs; a bellicose superpatriot or chavinist

The Hu-Man genus is one of the most despicable life forms this side of Hell. It was the book The Exorcist that highlighted atrocities commited by humans before the story began that shaped in my teenage mind the notion that with Hu-Mans you didn’t really need A Devil.

mercenary /mûr′sə-nĕr″ē/ adjective Motivated solely by a desire for monetary or material gain. Hired for service in a foreign army. Acting for reward; serving for pay; paid; hired; hireling; venal. "mercenary soldiers"

As folks might be painfully aware by now: I not only wish, but require, and demand not only that the Mercenary Jingos suffer for their sins, but MORE and with INTEREST.

So when I see”

THOUSANDS OF YOUTUBERS WHO PUSHED COVID JABS NOW HAVE TURBO CANCERS

I think: Well… that’s a start.

