Sure folks might have a hazy memory of Abu Grahib, but have I been the only one bringing up how the Conquistadors (don’t play stupid around me - THEY WERE YAHOODIM BACK THEN TOO) would starve mastiffs that weighed as much as a human that were let loose from the ships they would attack, kyll, and eat the Natives that the Spaniards were invading, conquering and occupying.

https://nypost.com/2022/01/03/dutch-police-dog-bites-anti-lockdown-protester-as-demonstration-turns-violent/ Dutch police dog bites anti-lockdown protester as demonstration turns violent By Lee Brown; Published Jan. 3, 202

This is classic Yahoody controlled-media psyop spin in that there was no violence during the protest until the Dogs of Whore started Conqustadoring on the Dutchman.

Shocking viral video footage shows a police dog biting an anti-lockdown protester in the Netherlands, yanking him around as officers violently beat others with batons. A clip seen nearly 10 million times on Twitter shows the dog clamped onto the left arm of the maskless man who was among thousands marching in Amsterdam on Sunday in defiance of strict COVID-19 mandates that ban more than two people gathering. The maskless, black-clad protester cries out in pain as he tries to flee the dog — just to be helplessly flung around, crashing face forward onto the street. A line of officers then use their batons to beat back crowds who desperately trying to reach the mauled man. The dog’s handler also uses his baton near where the K-9’s jaws clamped on the man’s arm — with the animal refusing to let go throughout the 21-second clip shared by the site Guerrilla Reporters.

How is this any different than:

In May 1494 the Jamaican natives did not look friendly, so Columbus ordered an attack.

Sometimes I feel like I’m in a sewer tunnel listening to my own echo until a few commenters quietly let me know that my words are not wasted and that what is coming back to me is not merely a parroting of what I had attempted to communicate but that I actually got through.

Thank you for preserving my sanity in the middle of shadow banning.

I’ve outlined many times that Iberia was a thinly veiled Hebrewia.

He-ba-ru

I-ba-ru {european vowel sounds has the “I” pronounced like an “E”}

Same as the Apiru of Egypt being the same Line of Shem as explained in an earlier Stack.

https://www.worldhistory.org/article/2042/weapons-of-the-conquistadors/ The Iberian conquistadors ("conquerors") were the first military men to explore, attack, and conquer territories in the Americas and Asia that would then become a part of the Spanish or Portuguese Empire.

Get it?

Fucking: Get it?

I don’t want to be the Voice Crying Out in the Sewer Pipe.

THE FIRST Mille Tear Ye to invade, conquer, and colonize the Americas (and Asia)!

What did I say about the demons in metal hats at the opening of this Stack BEFORE I brought you the reference just in case anyone thought I was pulling a long turd out of my ass to float in the odoriferous sewage tributary?

You don’t even need ‘facts’ when you have the pattern of biocidial mania over 5784 years.

The superiority of conquistador weapons was combined with disciplined tactics and significant aid from indigenous allies, which meant they lived up to their name time and time again from Mexico to Peru, India to the Philippines. Once the conquistadors had swept through a territory like a plague, the colonization process proper was undertaken by settlers and officials sent by the Spanish and Portuguese crowns to 'pacify' a region and begin the systematic and prolonged exploitation of people and resources.

Heysoos Fucking Christos!

International invasion, domination, colonization, and rapage of wealth. Brought to you by your local Eye Beer Ian.

Finally, a never-before-seen weapon in American warfare was the ferocious attack dogs employed by the conquistadors. These were Irish wolfhounds, mastiffs, and deerhounds, brought along to hunt meat and attack enemy warriors in packs. A deerhound has a height of up to 80 cm (30 in) and weighs around 40 kg (90 lbs), a monstrous sight for people like the Aztecs, who were used only to chihuahuas. Dogs were also used by some conquistadors as a slow method of execution for captives.

So, poor, oppressed, displaced INTERNATIONALS who conspired to be GIVEN Canaanite land by the govern mentes that they created or inflitrated had been using Dogs as Weapons since at least 1400 A.D. Ano Domini = The Year of Our Lord of Death. We had a phrase in industry: Never Mess With a Working System. So, nothing has changed…

https://www.ancient-origins.net/history-ancient-traditions/becerrillo-0014283 Dogs have been used as powerful weapons of war for at least the last 3,000 years. The ancient Egyptians, Greeks, Persians, Sarmatians, Assyrians, Britons and Romans are all known to have used dogs in combat, or for scouts, sentries, trackers, or executioners. But the Spanish conquistadors employed war dogs on a scale that had rarely been seen before, and with devastating effect, and Becerrillo was their most prized weapon of war. Dogs in the New World Christopher Columbus was the first to use dogs as weapons in the New World.

Fuck me with a Stick! Or… a Mastiff…

No one ever taught me THAT in His Story Class.

Columbus was a Italian-born PIRATE who was commissioned by the Spanish Witch-Queen Isabella to expand the IBERIAN EMPIRE. There are now Knights of Columbus who are no different than Templars or Hospitalers or Whothefuckeverlars.

He released them upon the indigenous people of Hispaniola in 1493 and to disperse groups that came to stop his landing in Jamaica in 1494. But it was the Battle of Vega Real in 1495 that awoke Columbus to the potential that dogs had as weapons against the inhabitants of this new land. On March 27, 1495, Columbus and his brother Bartholomew marched inland on Hispaniola with 200 men, 20 horsemen, and 20 Spanish Mastiff dogs to do battle with the Arawak natives, who were opposing Spanish rule. The forces were led by Spanish conquistador Alonso de Ojeda, who had learned the art of using war dogs in battles against the Moors of Granada. In The Pawprints of History: Dogs in the Course of Human Events, author Stanley Coren describes the scene: “He gathered the dogs on the far right flank and waited until the battle had reached a high level of fury. He then released all twenty mastiffs, shouting “Tómalos!” (meaning “take them”). The angry dogs swept down on the native fighters in a raging phalanx, hurling themselves at the Indians’ naked bodies. They grabbed their opponents by their bellies and throats. As the stunned Indians fell to the ground, the dogs disemboweled them and ripped them to pieces. Spinning from one bloody victim to another, the dogs tore through the native ranks.” With each subsequent voyage to the Americas, hundreds and then thousands more dogs were brought over. The most popular breed was the mastiff, which could weigh up to 250 pounds and crush bones with its massive jaws. Their sheer size and fierce look instilled terror among the native population. Famous conquistadors, like Balboa, Velasquez, Cortes, De Soto, Toledo, Coronado and Pizarro, all used dogs as instruments of subjugation, execution and as a form of psychological warfare. But it was Juan Ponce de León, a top military official in the colonial government of Hispaniola, who unleashed the fiercest warrior of them all – Becerrillo.

Weight a Fucking Minutia!

ALL of those CELEBRATED names of Explorers who were “discovering” New Land to claim it for their Royal Gits that we were forced to study in His Story Class were all FAMILY MEMBER MASS-MURR DURR ERRS.

Ponce de León was the conqueror of Puerto Rico. After landing there in 1508, he filled his pockets with gold before convincing Christopher Columbus’s son, Diego, to declare him governor of the island. He then set out with men and dogs to subdue the native population and become rich.

I encourage everyone to READ ALL of the links I am posting because I’m just excerpting points to the feces of the thesis. There is so much more to this but you will see that GOLD (the magnet of the yahoodim) is a central theme.

https://weaponsandwarfare.com/2019/01/12/dogs-of-the-conquistadors/ When Christopher Columbus returned to the New World in 1493, Don Juan Rodriguez de Fonseca, in charge of supplying the expedition, included 20 mastiffs and greyhounds as weapons. The Spanish destroyed the Guanches of the Canary Islands by use of war dogs. Later the dogs fought the Moors. The mastiffs, which could weigh as much as 250 pounds and stand three feet high at the shoulder, were brute attackers, while the greyhounds were speedy and made lightning-quick strikes, often trying to disembowel their opponent.

And you thought that lanky greyhounds just chased felt rabbits around a track so you could bet on them.

In May 1494 the Jamaican natives did not look friendly, so Columbus ordered an attack. One war dog caused absolute terror, so Columbus in his journal wrote that one dog was worth 10 soldiers against Indians. During the Haiti campaign, opposed by a huge native force, all 20 dogs fought at the Battle of Vega Real in March 1495. Alonso de Ojeda, who had fought with them against the Moors, commanded the dogs. He released the dogs shouting, “Tomalos!” (basically, “Sic ’em!”). An observer said that in one hour, each dog had torn apart at least a hundred natives. The island was taken largely by terror of the dogs. Later conquistadores including Ponce de Leon, Balboa, Velasquez, Cortes, De Soto, Toledo, Coronado, and Pizarro all used war dogs.

Could there be any wonder why all of the nations of the world HATE the Internationals that invaded them and brutalized them at a level that was written into Buddhist traditions but where never in the original texts? i.e. a specific section in hell where you were torn apart by dogs for eternity. The original texts didn’t have Hells or punishments. They were added by: Guess who?

Some Spaniards started a cruel practice called “la monteria infernal” (“the hellish hunting”) or “dogging,” setting the dogs on the chiefs or other important people in tribes. When their leaders were torn to shreds, the tribes often surrendered. To increase the ferocity of attacks, some conquistadores fed the dogs on the flesh of natives. One Portuguese fellow “had the quarters of Indians hanging on a porch to feed his dogs with.”

Umm… Sorry… I have several Sections to my Substack so it is often hard to know where to put a particular Stack since the division between: Proof We’re In Hell, and Demon Patrol cross-over so much. I feel like I’m reading about a torture from Dante’s Inferno, but this is just BUSINESS AS USUAL among the Yahoodim.

The dog Amigo helped in the conquest of Mexico. Bruto, belonging to Hernando de Soto, assisted in the conquest of Florida. When Bruto died, the Spaniards kept it secret, because the natives feared him so much. A dog named Mohama gained a soldier’s share of the booty for fighting courageously at Granada. Perhaps recognizing the Spanish love for war dogs, in 1518, King Henry VIII of England

Old #8 is Family. Wonder which Clan of Noea the Mad German was from?

sent 400 war mastiffs “garnished with good yron collers” (spiked collars) to the Holy Roman Emperor Charles V of Spain.

Chucky holey Cheese is Family. Wonder which Clan of Noea #8’s Cousin was from?

[illustration depicts ancient Assyria so this shit’s been going on a long time.]

Apparently one of Charles’s foes heard of this acquisition and started collecting war dogs of his own. At the siege of Valencia, the iron-clad mastiffs sent the newly trained French dogs fleeing with their tails between their legs.

Accordingly when the Aztecs first met the Spanish war dogs – wolfhounds, greyhounds, lurchers, pit bulls and gigantic mastiffs similar to modern Rottweilers, they had absolutely no idea what they were dealing with. Indeed they did not think these animals were dogs at all. They thought they might be some species of dragon – an impression compounded by the fact that the Spanish dogs were armored in chainmail and steel plate like their masters and were thus almost invulnerable to stone weapons. Fasted before battle so they were in a state of voracious, slavering hunger, trained to fight and kill with the utmost ferocity, these terrifying animals already relished human flesh having been used repeatedly in acts of genocide against the Indians of Hispaniola and Cuba.

Just in case someone thought that the starving-before-eating thing was something that I made up. At least this author recognizes that this was Jen Oh Side.

ARE YOU READY FOR THIS SHIT?

https://www.conquistadorcanine.com/historyofthepresa Conquest of the Canaries, the "Ilse of Dogs" The islands’ geography was important to the conquistadors, as stepping stones both to Africa and the Americas. Without Canaria, Spain would have never been granted access to the African shore — and thus the enslavement of its inhabitants — by the Borgia pope, Alexander VI. It was off the Azores that Juan de Colon (‘Juan the Colonist’ — Columbus’ true name)

EXCUSE THE Also-Known-As-AKA-American-Kennel-Ass Sow Sea A Shun-HELL OUT OF ME, BUT THAT IS THE FIRST TIME I’VE EVER ENCOUNTERED THAT REVEAL!

Makes fucking sense, doughnut?

found the ocean currents that propelled him to what he termed ‘the West Indies’ and he also had much experience of Spanish colonialism, which he was later to apply himself in Hispaniola. The conquistadors had been crusaders since the dawn of the millennium, both in the Holy Land and during the Reconquest of the Iberian Peninsula from the Moors

What I expect when I write to the audience that I have in my mind as I compose these exposes for each of you is that someone will at some point be shouting: Oh My Fucking God! at the association that the Moors were/are:

The Moors were a diverse group of people with mixed Arab, Spanish, and Berber origins who created the Islamic Andalusian civilization in Spain and Portugal. They were Muslims who settled in North Africa after being expelled from Spain in the 17th century.

Uhhhmmmm: Iberian = Hebrewian = Shemitian…

Moorian = Muslimian = Hamitian…

I was marginalized for years from controlled opposition alterNOTive media for exposing the Three Clans.

HERE IS PROOF THAT THE Shemites have been Jen Oh Siding their Hamite COUSINS EVERY-FUCKING-WHERE ALL-THE-FUCKING-TIME.

How is that NOT Palestine Canaan version 0.666 ?

Anyone too stupid to have never gotten that point since 2011 is just Dog Meat.

But then, of all of the references I drew from (some not shown here) ONLY ONE LABELED THE CONQUISTADORS: IBERIANS !!!

This is purposeful because they don’t want adepts putting together what should be to anyone that consumes my work FUCKING OBVIOUS PATTERNS THAT A RETARDED ARMADILLO COULD SEE WHILE ROLLED IN A BALL AND SNIFFING IT’S OWN ASS!

THIS IS WHY I WAS BANNED FROM SOCIAL MEDIA FOR 5 YEARS from 2011 to 2016!

— indeed, the latter reached its completion during the colonisation of the Canaries. However, the invasion of the Canaries wasn’t a crusade. The Spanish weren’t up against the old enemy, Islam, a culture more advanced than themselves. The religious justification for the Guanche genocide had to be new-forged around ideas of racial and / or cultural — not religious — supremacy, and the exploitation levelled against them by their conquerors was much more rational — and modern — than that (eg. their organisation of sugar cane plantations and refineries). It was the first true colonialism and later served as a model for that in the Americas and the wide world beyond. The conquest went on for almost a century, from 1402 when Jean de Bethencourt reached Lanzarote, until the completion of the colonial process in 1496.

The premise and conclusion are, of course, total shit. Canaan was invaded and colonized by the Iberians through Abram to Moishe since aroudn 1409 years ago in the very least. It was the Promised Land; which on the face of it shows that they were alien invaders of prime real estate that they wanted but had no claim to other than a Sky Fairy told them to whack their cousins to get it. So, the first true colonialism was described by Josephus when the Three Clans came off the mountain after the Cat Eye Clysm.

This is really shitty thesis building that goes nowhere:

https://weird-history-facts.com/dogs-of-war-the-conquest-of-america/ The End of War Dogs in the Conquest of America Over time, war dogs abandoned this use and regained other initial functions. It is true that there were some cases where these dogs were inappropriately used, sometimes as a form of capital punishment or to suppress rebellions. The Spanish Crown, under the command of Emperor Carlos I of Spain (and V of the Holy Roman German Empire), issued a royal edict in October 1541, putting an end to these practices in Peru. It also ordered the killing of dogs trained for war, although it is questionable whether this order was executed with the speed and thoroughness necessary, considering the value of these specimens.

You might think that Car Loss One/Five might be ass sew sigh eighted only with Spain, but the words say differently. The bulk of the population of this Prison Planet have been taught that Place and Race are often interchangeable.

A Spanish CZAR = Cesaer = Kaiser = Khzar = Emperor shows that other than occupying a geographic place that the German Kaiser (Ro Mans are Ger Mans which is why Adolph Meat Tenderzer gave the ROMAN SALUTE for his THIRD 1000-year reign {Reich} of the Ro Man Empire) rules over, that their titles are universal lables, which means that INTERNATIONAL Yahoodim put no stock in Place over Race. They are all presumptive rulers of the entire planet and their cabal, by any other name, is still worldwide mafiaoso.

These measures later extended to the entire royal court, and these animals, which had served so much, were sacrificed. As a result, many of the animals that could have been abandoned by their owners became vicious, causing significant livestock losses and enormous damages for the colonists. Some municipalities even rewarded neighbors who managed to kill at least two dogs per month, asking them to show the ears as proof.

Hey check out my previous post on how bounties for dead animals worked out . Isn’t that co-incidental?

This is how, after a few years of conflicts in America, war dogs became simply unnecessary.

BECAUSE THEY HAD PACIFIED THE NATIVE POPULATIONS OF TWO CONTINENTS AND A SHITLOAD OF ISLANDS!

However, this noble animal

Nobel Fucking What? As in: disebowling and eating humans for God and Country?

has never stopped serving humans,

Nor humans being served to them as meals.

and even today, they continue to serve in various Hispanic armies.

OK, this is where I apologize for criticizing the half-assed author of this nonsense to say the premise: The End of War Dogs in the Conquest of America

could be read to mean that the Conquest of the Planet of the Apes in AMERICA was over for the dogs so now the motherfuckers export their Demon Anarchy everywhere else.

Dogs in World War I and II In more recent history, dogs played crucial roles in both World War I and II. During World War I, the Germans used messenger dogs to carry important information between trenches, often under hazardous conditions. These brave canines helped maintain communication in the midst of intense warfare. In World War II, multiple countries utilized dogs for various tasks, including search and rescue operations, sentry duty, and carrying medical supplies. The United States, for instance, established the K-9 Corps, which trained and deployed thousands of dogs to serve alongside American soldiers.

Again this supports the author’s contention that the Dogs of War were not used DOMESTICALLY but as Tear Your Wrists - sorry again! NOBEL Tear Your Wrists around the world wherever the now-passified Americans (by use of war dogs) went.

Modern Warfare and Beyond The use of dogs in warfare continues to this day, with modern military and law enforcement agencies

Butt they repeat themself: Millie Tarry and Law Inflictment.

employing them for a variety of specialized roles. These roles include bomb detection, search and rescue, and even as attack dogs for special operations units.

So, those No Bell creatures are STILL being used as Shock Troops. This author’s premise sucks balls. I retract my previous ape pole Oh Geez.

In addition to traditional combat roles, therapy dogs have been used to help soldiers cope with the psychological effects of war, providing comfort and support to those returning from the frontlines.

Here’s a novel thought: Don’t be a Sol Dier for IBERIANS trying to conquer the world through passified proxy armies, then you won’t get fucked in the head for being a DEMON FOR HIRE.

What do we see as repeating facts?

That both Americas had natives of the land.

That the Iberians sicced dogs on them to invade, dominate, colonize.

That the Canaanites were the natives of the land.

That the Iberians ARE NOW siccing dogs on them to invade, dominate, colonize.

Leave a comment