Wrong on purpose
These are not mistakes.
yeah… space-X is real…
what is the definition of Off Grid if you’re selling your power back to the grid and your critical equipment is hooked to a millie tarry comnet?
These are not mistakes.
yeah… space-X is real…
what is the definition of Off Grid if you’re selling your power back to the grid and your critical equipment is hooked to a millie tarry comnet?
No posts
#2 had zero audio for me.
But the cobra breeding was by far the most amusing.
I was aware if the solar panels security breech connected to the grid.
Off grid wpuld not be allowed bc that would require storing hydrogel batteries and they can catch on fire.
The rocket launch attempt shows that the rocket is perhaps a balloon and no rocket at all?