When someone goes too far against the Controllers the slang is that they end up Suicided. I came up with the phrase: Palestined for the total-war, excoriation of any evidence that anything or anyone ever existed along the shores of the Meditteranean.

More of a poem, that can be adapted to song lyrics, this came to me while I was putting up green apples. I stopped what I was doing to write it down.

============================

Just in case some Thickees don't get it:

We have to stop using control language like Sioux that means ENEMY instead of Lakota.

as well as Palestine that post-dates the Canaan origins of a land that can't be in dispute over who was there first. Primacy is always a factor except in Conquest which is a prinicple of war, which is an international crime.

So that is why I used the phrase Palestine is no Pal of Mine. The word and the distorted concept behind it is a deflection. The speech writers for Bush Baby always said: If you control the language - you control the debate.

Silence is Consent. Anyone not at the very least speaking about BIOCIDE happening in Canaan is an acessory after the fact!

============================

Palestined

“Palestine” is no Pal Of Mine

The name's made up by Roman Pantomime.

Gaza, Rafah, The West Bank

All Grey Dust run over by Tanks.

Women, Children no mercy shown

For their Souls or their Home.

Call it: Canaan, Philistine, or Levant

Land of Milk & Honey filled all their Needs there were no Wants.

A Doubtful god whispered in an ear

Why don't you re-locate here?

Kill your Cousins and your Kin

The voice in the skull said so; it is no Sin.

Off They went to The Promised Land

Deuteronomy Directed the Marauding Band.

Of Pain, of Suffering, of Death, No End in sight

Endless Cycles in Hell is Damnation's Plight.

Yet when they dared to take flight

Western Fire rained Day & Night.

Rest assured Nakba Version 2.2

Is coming for both Me and You.

1409 years of Endless War

While belligerent Fools argue who's the victim, who's The Whore.

Total War and Genocide with no apologies

Because the Terrorists own and run all other countries.

Was it for Oil, Gas, and Sea-Side Breeze

That they bulldozed 3000-year-old Olive Trees?

Can't wait for Balance to come this way

From River to Sea must be TODAY.

I’ve covered this too many times before, but no one seems to be able (MK throttles) to get it so I will continue to repeat the same thing.

https://www.britannica.com/place/Canaan-historical-region-Middle-East Canaan, area variously defined in historical and biblical literature, but always centred on Palestine. Its original pre-Israelite inhabitants were called Canaanites. The names Canaan and Canaanite occur in cuneiform, Egyptian, and Phoenician writings from about the 15th century BCE as well as in the Old Testament. In these sources, “Canaan” refers sometimes to an area encompassing all of Palestine and Syria, sometimes only to the land west of the Jordan River, and sometimes just to a strip of coastal land from Acre (ʿAkko) northward. The Israelites occupied and conquered Palestine, or Canaan, beginning in the late 2nd millennium BCE, or perhaps earlier; and the Bible justifies such occupation by identifying Canaan with the Promised Land, the land promised to the Israelites by God.

Habeus Deus motherfuckers!

SHOW ME THE GOD!

Of course their historical answer for that was to suicide people to remove the inconvenience of the absentee deity on which they could blame their biocidal schizophrenia.

Biblically, Canaanites are identified in Genesis as descendants of Canaan, a son of Ham and grandson of Noah.

Ham, Shem, Yaphet. My Three Sons.

There were also Shemites living in Canaan as well but you will see how this Family squabble develops.

The human habitation of coastal Canaan can be traced back to Paleolithic and Mesolithic times, and excavations have revealed that a settled community and an agricultural way of life existed at the site of Jericho by 8,000 BCE. More widespread settlement in fixed towns and villages appears not to have occurred until the Neolithic Period (c. 7000–c. 4000 BCE).

All that be damned.

Squatters Rights!

If some git god says off your cousins and take over prime real estate then By God you need to off your cousins and take over that prime real estate.

The introduction of bronze in the Early Bronze Age (c. 3000–2000 BCE) brought about a cultural revolution, marked by the development of metallurgy and by a decline in painted pottery. Semitic peoples first appeared in Canaan during this period. With the Middle Bronze Age (c. 2000–c. 1550 BCE), recorded history in the area began. The Semitic Amorites, who penetrated Canaan from the northeast, became the dominant element of the population during this time. Other invaders included the Egyptians and the Hyksos, a group of Asian peoples who seem to have migrated there from north of Palestine. The Hurrians (the Horites of the Old Testament) also came to Canaan from the north.

Ham, SHEM, Yaphet.

The Late Bronze Age (c. 1550–c. 1200 BCE) was mainly one of Egyptian dominance in Canaan, although their power there was contested by the Hittites of Anatolia. The period was also marked by incursions of marauders called Hapiru, or Habiru (Egyptian: ʿApiru). This term was apparently applied by the Egyptians to other peoples or social groups who were of foreign origin. Many scholars feel that among the Hapiru were the original Hebrews, of whom the later Israelites were only one branch or confederation.

What freaked me the fuck out is that I’ve been calling those nomads a MARAUDING BAND for 16 years, so when I saw that Britannica used that exact language, I had to pry my false teeth out of the wall with a screwdriver.

A woman who identified herself as Yahoodim had long ago told me about the Hapiru. She said that they were a pariah everywhere and no one wanted them and they were chased out of every country they were in from India and down into Mesopotamia. With that priming of the mind it is easier to see how deep this infiltration is when you find that Iberia, Spain was founded by the Iberu.

Never have they been a small oppressed minority. Opposite Day.

I encourge everyone to continue on with the useful information in the linked material above and also:

https://www.encyclopedia.com/religion/encyclopedias-almanacs-transcripts-and-maps/canaan-and-canaanites

both of which surprised me with their uncensored versions of the history of the Great Rift Vale of Tears.

[Countries that recognize Palestine.]

I don’t have time to turn the poem into a song, but then it would only be my 360 subscribers who haven’t changed in numbers in a month that MIGHT be aware that this Stack even posted. I’m thinking the Ewe Toob style Shadow Ban is in full effect now.

Leave a comment