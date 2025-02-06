I made it to 5:05 min before I had to stop and Stack.

5 the number of Death.

Here’s what the Black’s Magick Law dictionary has to say about OWNERSHIT.

This is something I posted under a youtube by Arthur Christian of Love For Life when he said that Man is nothing without The Land.

Over 20 years ago I tried to study 'property law' in the US corporation, since land deed titles call the holder a Tenant In Common. I knew that the power of Spell Casting comes from the words so I assembled the words I thought were most important and searched them in Law dictionaries. When I found one key word had SEVEN different definitions with most of them contradicting the one that came before, I closed the books and walked away.

A particular word that is significant here is that of Capture. Black's 2nd:

"In some cases, it is a mode of acquiring property. Thus, every one may, as a general rule, on his own land, or on the sea, capture any wild animal, and acquire a qualified ownership in it by confining it, or absolute ownership by KYLLING IT."

This explained perfectly why they EXECUTE a deed. They kyled it - they claim ownership of it.

After having heard of Land Patents issued by Abraham Lincoln, on a whim I went into a Title & Abstract office to ask them if they had any records of the Land Patents. Bear in mind that the office had been there well over 50 years and this is ALL that they do. They responded: "What's that?" I tried to explain but they cut me off to tell me that they only dealt in abstracts. No shit. When you read about their company and business it is made clear that a perfect or absolute title is nearly impossible to establish so they go back to the last available records in order to establish the best chain of custody that they can. They guarantee NOTHING. But if they don't even go back to the Patents then their charade isn't even complete. But then we have to examine just what a Patent is. It is given from a supposed higher authority to someone beneath them as a GRANT. In the realm of mechanical patents you cannot be granted a patent unless you have INVENTED something. You can't have Discovered it to be granted a patent. So, the whole Voyages of Discovery papal invasion scenario is obviated by the fact that they invaded, genocided, took the land and then INVENTED the parcelling so that they could claim 'ownership' of it. Why? Because they CAPTURED IT AND KYLLED IT. Both the land AND the people; because people, as you say, Arthur, are NOTHING without The Land.

Anyone keying in on what is going on in Brian’s video? in my writing? in perpetuity in the Circles of Hell?

The smug little hand-rubbing imp Nutty Yahood was smirking at the thought of what Trump said before Trump was re-installed as Impersonal Puppet of the Elders, “BeBe hasn’t done enough…”

Remember that?

Jesusfuckingchristalmightygodthatdoesn’texist!

BeeBee is among the greatest Mass Murr Durr Rurrs of all time and his Cousin Drumpf said: “He hasn’t done enough.”

First five minutes in and now you know what Cousin Drumpf means by it: Pave it over, GIVE it to the OCCUPIERS via Right of Conquest because they KYLLED IT SO THEY CLAIM THEY

OWN IT!

See? That’s why there is no god. There is only the Devil just like the Gnostics said: Demented Alien Mind Parasite that THINKS it is god.

Let’s consult my bud: Epicuris:

Is god willing to prevent Evil but not able?

Then he is not omnipotent.

Is he able but not willing?

Then he is Malevolent.

Is god both able and willing?

Then whence cometh Evil?

Is he neither able nor willing?

THEN WHY CALL HIM GOD?

God has left the building…

Not really, the God-Thing is the Neurosyphilitic Nightmare of the DAMP.

It’s been here, is, here and will always be here until we do what the Christian religion DEMANDS for salvation: To Kyll God.

Say it like it is - then there is no debate.

In order to get out of this criminally insane prison planet we have to destroy God. Not because we’re so bad that just our being born taints the world and so some schizo God-Thing goes all Drama Queen and kylls itself because of what WE did…

WE… HAVE… TO… KYLL… IT !

JUST TO SURVIVE.

I was working up to exposing the Son of Doveed (Drumpf) as the Despot written of since at least 1785 in the Protocols, but Brian’s video and the lead up to the fucking announcement of the genocidal Conquest of the Planet of the Apes forces me to spill it here.

I’m not going to pull too many quotes. Get yourself a copy, we made it cheep (I share one dollar for Fran Zetta for her cover art and one dollar for me) for a book that should have changed the world.

Not because of The Protocols, that any rube anywhere can download anytime. Although they were necessary. But for my expose on just what the true POWER behind The Power is. They set up a hierarchy of:

Elders

Lesser Bretheren

Impersonal Puppets (presidents)

Gullible Masons

Goyim

Butt ewe will sea that there is something above the marrionetter’s hands in the artwork and in Real (what passes for it) Life : The Phage. The Virus. The thing that has divided the bullshit Truth Commune Titty. The greatest trick of the Devil is getting you to believe he doesn’t exist. There are well-meaning numb-fucks that say that Viruses Don’t Exist. The VDE crowd have VD (syphilis) of the brain where The Bug won’t let them see that there is a bug in THEIR brain; plus it has totally gutted the brains of the insane criminals that are coming after you and yours and your LAND because this shit ain’t stopping with just Canaan.

The Protocols go on to say in no uncertain terms that they will - - - well, hell…

Protocol 24:1. I pass now to the method of confirming the dynastic roots of King David to the last strata of the earth. 2. This confirmation will first and foremost be included in that which to this day has rested the force of conservatism by our learned elders of the conduct of the affairs of the world, in the directing of the education of thought of all humanity. 3. Certain members of the seed of David will prepare the kings and their heirs, selecting not by right of heritage but by eminent capacities, inducting them into the most secret mysteries of the political, into schemes of government, but providing always that none may come to knowledge of the secrets. The object of this mode of action is that all may know that government cannot be entrusted to those who have not been inducted into the secret places of its art .... 4. To these persons only will be taught the practical application of the aforenamed plans by comparison of the experiences of many centuries, all the observations on the politico-economic moves and social sciences - in a word, all the spirit of laws which have been unshakably established by nature herself for the regulation of the relations of humanity. 5. Direct heirs will often be set aside from ascending the throne if in their time of training they exhibit frivolity, softness and other qualities that are the ruin of authority, which render them incapable of governing and in themselves dangerous for kingly office. 6. Only those who are unconditionally capable for firm, even if it be to cruelty, direct rule will receive the reins of rule from our learned elders.

I would say that wholesale slaughter of one’s cousins and turning Canaan into a grey-dust parking lot fertilized with the blood of innocents is kinda cruel. But think of the jobs it will create!

7. In case of falling sick with weakness of will or other form of incapacity. kings must by law hand over the reins of rule to new and capable hands. 8. The king's plan of action for the current moment, and all the more so for the future, will be unknown, even to those who are called his closest counselors. 9. Only the king and the three who stood sponsor for him will know what is coming. 10. In the person of the king who with unbending will is master of himself and of humanity all will discern as it were fate with its mysterious ways. None will know what the king wishes to attain by his dispositions, and therefore none will dare to stand across an unknown path. 11. It is understood that the brain reservoir of the king must correspond in capacity to the plan of government it has to contain. It is for this reason that he will ascend the throne not otherwise than after examination of his mind by the aforesaid learned elders. 12. That the people may know and love their king, it is indispensable for him to converse in the market-places with his people. This ensures the necessary clinching of the two forces which are now divided one from another by us by the terror. 13. This terror was indispensable for us till the time comes for both these forces separately to fall under our influence. 14. The king of the Jews must not be at the mercy of his passions, and especially of sensuality: on no side of his character must he give brute instincts power over his mind. Sensuality worse than all else disorganizes the capacities of the mind and clearness of views, distracting the thoughts to the worst and most brutal side of human activity. 15. The prop of humanity in the person of the supreme lord of all the world of the holy seed of David must sacrifice to his people all personal inclinations. 16. Our supreme lord must be of an exemplary irreproachability. Signed by the representative of Zion, of the 33rd Degree

The front of the Protocols book is just half of the image that Fran Zetta created where we decided to put… well - - - hell…

Drumpf himself… THE SON OF DAVID. The one who is ushering in the predictive programming of a book script that they had written and assiduously held to for millennia. How odd is that? Where we decided to put the No Longer Orange Man as the Impersonal Puppet of the Elders run by the Syphilis in their Heads as the Actor visible on the Stage whose role is to blend the “Most Powerful Nation in The World” -the YewKnighted States of Shumeria - as the Satellite State of Is Ra-EL with the Mother Homeland to take over the entire world by Right of Conquest.

To be clear, I don’t hold to the Doctrine of Discovery (a Papal invention to justify superiority and Jen No Side) or the Right of Conquest since ALL WAR IS A CRIME.

Butt…

It is what it is. As the Free and Accepted Masons say.

Protocol 1:12. Our right lies in force. The word "right" is an abstract thought and proved by nothing. The word means no more than: Give me what I want in order that thereby I may have a proof that I am stronger than you.

RIGHT of Conquest.

What else comes from the Line of King David?

Well… the “J”man thing. You see there are a LOT of power-vying branches of the twisted toxic tree as you can discover in:

Shem Clan, Inc. gave rise to what people called Yudaism, witch is its own subsidiary that is in direct (until now) competition with what people call Christianity, that has been its own subsidiary corporation.

The Messchiach = Warrior King. The “J”esus line came from King David.

What people falsely call The “J”ews also arose from Shem Clan, Inc. (check out the tree, dammit! I spent a lot of time doing this) while they are really just Jacob/Yakob’s TWIN BROTHER & COMPANY called the Edomites = Iudomites = Yews = “J”ews. The world’s attention is lost in the subsidiary and shell corporations of the Parent Shem Clan, Inc. Some ‘experts’ claim that there are 13 Tribes when there is a fuckload more than that. So the minor spinoffs like the Shephardim, Ashkenadzim, Hassidim and any other Dim Witters you might care to enumerate divides the small mind looking at the details when I will BET…

…if the camera pulled back from the podium of the first video where the US Flag is displayed with the Is Ra ELi flag that both would probably be set at the same height.

There are ‘laws’ that when the US flag is displayed it has to be HIGHER THAN THE REST. If it is true that they are equal then just like a pirate ship flying a Skull & Crossed Bones, they are SHOWING THEIR COLORS that there is NO DIFFERENCE BETWEEN MOTHER Is Ra EL and her COLONY in North Harmerica.

What people have been willingly tricked into believing is that there was ever any division between ANY of the 39 tribes that I have been able to identify so far. This seeming diaspora of place and division of race gives the illusion that there are less of Them than Us, when the complete opposite has always been true. That has been their strength hidden in plain sight like a tiger in the tall grass.

I do my best to avoid politics but I did catch the King of Smug talking about having a meeting with Castro’s Child where he said that he asked him why the U.S. was given them billions in aid when they should just be another State of the YewKnighted States of Shumeria. Donny used the word: Annexing.

First thing that came to mind because people close to me had made me aware of the North American Union with the planned Transcontinental (I’m rethinking that word now…) highway connecting Canada to the U.S. to Mexico to Central Harmerica to South Harmerica years ago. You hear about things like that and then they go on the back burner and then Life Happens and you don’t revisit it until some smugasssmegma talks about that VERY THING when they are ‘voted’ (yeah, my ass) back into a position they were SELECTED for in order to FINALLY get the UNIFICATION project underway.

Does anyone see the significance of the notion of HIVE that infects everything?

UNITED States.

ABRAHAM Link Colon said: “If I could preserve the Union without freeing the Slaves I would.”

Makes you wonder why black people love him so much. Given that he’s a direct descendent of Vlad Tepes III = Vlad the Impaler = Vlad Dracula = Vlad Son of the DRAGON?

The Soviet UNION. Witches ia joke because I asked at the Slavic Lie Bury at the University of ILL Annoyed what Soviet meant: Union. So asked why has it been called the Union Union?

Hive created the League of Nations, the UNITED Nations, the European UNION.

ALL HIVE. Namaste = We are One.

Sure they have to regulate the pressure in the cooker by letting people THINK that they can Brexit and exit BRICS and whatthehelleverelse they want to gulligoy to believe but in the end - you’re going to get it in The End.

Borders are just imaginary lines on a map. These Syph-heads act like they’ve pissed on the whole world so they own it.

Owning It.

What lands and people have they NOT invaded raype and kilt?

“Thus, every one may, as a general rule, on his own land, or on the sea, capture any wild animal, and acquire a qualified ownership in it by confining it, or absolute ownership by KYLLING IT.”

Jesusfuckingwept!

Isn’t that what they did with Canaan. It wasn’t enough to maintain it as an open air prison by CONFINING their cousins. They had to destroy THREE-THOUSAND YEAR OLD OLIVE TREES AND A PEOPLE WHO HAD BEEN THERE BEFORE THEM BY THAT MANY YEARS….

There is only on response to Force:

What did the protocols say that uncle Donny Doveed will do?

Protocol 5:11 ——- We must so direct the education of the GOYIM communities that whenever they come upon a matter requiring initiative they may drop their hands in despairing impotence. The strain which results from freedom of actions saps the forces when it meets with the freedom of another. From this collision arise grave moral shocks, disenchantments, failures. BY ALL THESE MEANS WE SHALL SO WEAR DOWN THE "GOYIM" THAT THEY WILL BE COMPELLED TO OFFER US INTERNATIONAL POWER OF A NATURE THAT BY ITS POSITION WILL ENABLE US WITHOUT ANY VIOLENCE GRADUALLY TO ABSORB ALL THE STATE FORCES OF THE WORLD AND TO FORM A SUPER-GOVERNMENT. In place of the rulers of to-day we shall set up a bogey which will be called the Super-Government Administration. Its hands will reach out in all directions like nippers and its organization will be of such colossal dimensions that it cannot fail to subdue all the nations of the world.

yeah… did I like forget that Uncle Donny wants GREENLAND TOO?

This is the kind of chutzpuh hubris that they reach out like fat little entitled babies to grab everything that their besmerched hands can pollute while saying: “MINE!”

So, I din’t know who would be the Agent through whom all of this shit would go down; but it is going down as if it were scripted by the A.I. with 13 fingers JUST AS IT WAS OUTLINED. And our placing the King Puppet at center stage seems to have been channeled to us through the Aether.

I will eventually watch the rest of Brian’s video when I have the capacity to choke down the rest of the Shit Sandwich, but it is past my bed time and godnose I need the beauty rest.

Leave a comment

Brian does good work. I tried contacting him years ago to tell him so, but the both of us being on shadowbanned lists prevented it. If anyone knows him: you might consider dropping him this link because I take what he is exposing and expand it to the Master Template level. I don’t do this for entertainment or for happy-slave christians to ‘learn something’ on their ‘journey’ but because of what Tai Chi and Bruce Lee taught about: INTERCEPTION. If you know what the fuckers are going to to BEFORE they do it, then you can slow them down or stop them.