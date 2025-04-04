This new section: Church Service is kinda like Jordan’s Jarage where free advice is given on how to fix shit.

Most shit can’t be fixed. I guess if you had a really dry turd and used some crazy glue…

Ewww.

For some background, I am the Founder of the First Church Of The Mechanic.

The religion is straightforward enough: Suffer no Fools, and fire up the 10,000-degree melty thing.

One of our own sent me this, which, because I have a hairy trigger, I went off like a Jack-In-The-Box with a worn lid-clasp on the first crank.

As is typically the case: I am attacking the CONTENT NOT THE PERSON who sent the content.

As I do the vivesection on this material, I hope that the Gentle Reader can tell by the nerve-shattering shrieks and various gooey things extracted from the subject that something like this needed to be dissected in public because —

what did I say about the Fools and that melty thing?

https://www.patreon.com/posts/decentralized-40-124743154?utm_campaign=patron_engagement&utm_source=post_link&post_id=124743154&token=eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJyZWRpc19rZXkiOiJpYTI6NzFkNWNjZTktZWE4Mi00ODNjLTg3OTUtOWVmMDVjZmEzOTNmIiwicG9zdF9pZCI6MTI0NzQzMTU0LCJwYXRyb25faWQiOjY3NDc1MjczfQ.CoNJ2gP_530YWoh4zKMjpDj5WQuglOg0_jhlzA0cUH8&utm_id=9995c7ab-0561-4eb0-94f1-c5367e07b01b&utm_medium=email NOTE The science explaining the metabolic functions and the effect of sunlight on these functions is very high level science, but the gist of it can be derived from summary of the material presented here. Just read the bolded and underlined text! Do what it says! Get into sunshine a lot! Get as much sunlight as you can if you have cancer! And NEVER EVER USE a toxic sunblock on your skin! EVER!!!! Exerpt: "Tipping Point: The lack of a photo-bioelectric “reset” (e.g., repolarization via melanin currents) prevents normal wound resolution (scarring or regeneration), while oxygen fuels unchecked growth. Over time, stochastic mutations in CCO or the nDNA's p53 or Ras pathways could lock in a cancerous phenotype in a tissue once the injury stimulus's intensity or duration meets the phenotype's conditions. This is why altering your environment matters BIGTIME in oncogenesis. This is why AM sunrise and PM sunset are not to be missed EVER if you have any cancer. Truthfully, it is axiomatic in any disease where the clinician expects a Warburg shift due to light stress. This is also why one has to be careful when using MB in these patients."

Our lesson begins with:

I never opened the link.

I never will.

I’d rather take a drink.

To warsh down a Sigh A Nide pill.

Book of Jordan, Chapter 8, verses 3-6.

Before I reached my quarter of a century mark of doing this shit, I was able to debunk material within a word, a sentence, a paragraph, a chapter, or a book depending on where they hid the shit. Ewww. Hiding shit in a book. Good thing information went digital. Ewww. Digital shit..

This is one of those: Did it in a word events.

DEFINE: SUNLIGHT.

See?

The whole fucking goddamned thing comes crashing down because of one word.

I don’t know if the author of this shit is the much-beloved Jack Kruse who seems to be a self-inflated, self-satisfied, ‘expert’ who thinks that everything in life is a nail that needs a Light Hammer to beat the shit out of; or if it is someone else. I don’t know Jack. He’s at least not as insufferably egotistic as I am. I like to be #1 in everything I do. But there is NEVER

do you read me Congregation !?

NEVER

one answer to even ONE problem let alone ALL of them!

So, although some of what Kruse might say has SOME merit, to bludgeon every single thing with light bolts is just moronic.

Lettuce getteth backeth to my Slaying of the Idea Monster with ONE WORD.

Define: Sunlight.

Anybody remember back to the 1960s when those were CONTRAILS?

Vapor trails that would leave ice-crystals behind aircraft that would dissapate soon after they were laid.

Anybody remember back to the 1970s when you could go outside and judiciously get a suntan, everyone had flat-bellies, ate as much as they wanted to, and we had some serious fun?

Anybody remember the 1980s when they said there was a hole in the Ozone Layer (it’s all YOUR FAULT you Sinners for using hairspray and Freon!) so that they gave

UV WARNINGS

(remember those?) to not be in the sun any more than 15 minutes or you would get some

serious Wither, Blister, Burn & Peel (before Chester decided it wasn’t worth staying here anymore) and I mean: if they said you would be burnt in 15 minutes we’re talkin: turkey pop-up thermometer right on schedule.

I got several cases of Sun Poisoning = radiation damage during late spring early summer starting the day pharming with only a T-shirt on, not heeding the Meteor Oh Lie Jest.

To get back on track: Is that the SUNLIGHT that the author of the excerpt is encouraging us to engage with?

Oh… that was the 1980s. They’ve since plugged the Ozone Hole with new refrigerants and whatever the hell else they made YOU do to stop destroying the planet - you filthy consumers of their shit that destroys shit!

Ever read the warnings on new refrigerators and freezers? The new refrigerant is FLAMMABLE!

Anybody remember the 1990s when chemtrails became undeniable?

They can adjust the content of the Terraforming Project to attenuate ANY wavelength of light that they want.

The content of my video can be found in my book

Anybody remember the 2000s when I reported that I was out in the sun for 3 HOURS without a shirt on but didn’t even get a tan? Then the next day I was out for 3 MINUTES and burnt my bald little head?

Attractive women can pull of the Bald-Thing, but guys just end up looking like this:

Here we are a quarter of a century later, and I’m still axin’ you:

DEFINE: SUNLIGHT.

We’re supposed to go out onto a Stage under a Dome where aerosols from the over-hyped aluminum, barium, and strontium (Lyin’s and Tie Gers and Bares! Oh My!) also include THORIUM the most dirtiest of all of the Ray Dye Oh Active New Cleo Tides patented YEARS AGO as a ‘refractory material’ for stratospheric injection?

RealfuckingEee?

See, parishioners. Those who hold the Wrench close to your hearts (and wallets - don’t forget to make a donation - or donuts will do) can see that with just a single word it OBVIATED the entire premise of the material sent.

In Logic and Critical Thinking: If the premise is false - all else that follows is false.

That being said, there is probably merit to the use of sunlight for healing since a large number of our bodily processes are photochemical reactions.

BUT IN THE NAME OF THE MONKEY WRENCH ! THERE HASN’T BEEN ANYTHING CLOSE TO BEING ABLE TO BE CALLED “SUNLIGHT” SINCE 1990 !

But be sure to get plenty of it…

For health…

That’s my main point. I think I sufficiently vaporized it in the Melty-Thing.

As side notes just because I like to kick the molten ball of slag with my asbestos-toed boots: we have mention of Warburg. I don’t know (didn’t read the artickle or check out the references) if this is the same over-hyped dude who said that cancer was a state of anaerobic fermentation. So he prescribed oxygen therapies like hyperbaric chambers. Early on I found the typical equivocation in the litter at sure that there are cancers that can be burnt out with oxygen and THOSE THAT THRIVE ON IT.

Another minor mention in the quote was for MB. Falling short of that being shorthand for My Butt, we can Ass Soom that it might mean Methylene Blue to which I would direct you to the work that Our Lady of Sardinia did on herself to determine the safety and If I See Kay on that particular cellular stain.

WHOOPS! Shit! Snub Snack took down my entire channel that had all of the work that OLOS and I did on all of the ‘cures’ that didn’t do Jack Shit (related to the other Jack?) for Lyme disease….

so, here’s something that I threw together on this Stack that Stuck:

I can Ant Tiss Eye Pate that people might whine and complain that I just took their Hope from them by taking their sunlight from them with the simple trick of forcing them to define what sunlight is.

What are we supposed to do then?

Well… your entire planet is under attack by an alien race that is terraforming it to be colonized by them and only the mutants that can survive the resultant toxic wasteland in order to serve them. You life and the future of your children are at risk, so if you don’t organize and neutralize the threat then a little sunbathing in a sun that is no longer the sun ain’t gonna do a goddamned thing for you.

Thus endeth the lesson.

