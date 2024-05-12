I’ve been reading and promoting Heidi’s work of showing how the machinery of the Organ Grinding Monkeys work here in Hell.

Looks a bit like this:

and you thought Lord of the Rings was fiction…

Here’s some personal communications that one of our Little Red Hens sent me on a topic that, until I was sent to Heidi’s work, I had no idea was going on BENEATH us.

Pat: Can I post this as an anonymous comment on that Stack?

I had no idea about the irradiation. I'm sure that Heidi will be interested to know as well if she doesn't know. LRH: Of course…….people should know what the medical profession is capable of then and esp NOW!!! It sickens me to hear my family talk abt it and I meet others it happened to as infants…….. Excellent article….. And I have to mention the practice of irradiating the thymus glands of infants and children back in the 30s and 40s (our parent’s generation) with the new toy of Drs…the X-ray machine…..it is large in infants (the temporary immune system which shrinks as the immune system takes over) and they decided to destroy them….several people I know had this done to them…one, my uncle, ended up with esophageal/thoracic cancer and died….. And remember the X-ray machines at the shoe stores? People would stick their feet in the machine to see their feet in the shoes…….Buster Brown shoes is one I always feel I have to tell you how great the ICD 999 book is…….. Hell is right

I DO remember the X-ray machines in shoe stores. That makes me damned old. That makes me damned mad because it wasn’t a Monty Python “Sorrray!” that they din’t know because they were innocently trying to ‘add-value’ to the ‘experience’. The motherfuckers have been doing this with FULL KNOWLEDGE AND MALICE AFORETHOUGHT for 5784 years.

https://csn.cancer.org/discussion/193218/radiation-as-a-child-for-enlarged-thymus https://pubs.rsna.org/doi/10.1148/64.6.840 Best of luck to everyone dealing with cancer issues! https://ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3080025/

Now here’s the big fucking scary part that shows my predictive analysis is always in tune with WWSD? What Would Satan Do?

Portion of Thymus transplanted with heart to prevent rejection in recipients….hmmm https://www.onclive.com/view/childhood-radiation-exposure-risks-linger-beyond-50-years Was born in L. A. In 1952 and diagnosed with an enlarged thymus. According to my "baby book" I was given several X-Ray treatments to reduce its size. It is 9/21/22 and I just listened to an amazing story on Radiolab (an NPR show) about current research on the thymus, including 1950's treatment for an "enlarged thymus" in the 50's. Fun fact: they didn't figure out what the function of the thymus was until the 1960's. It's even more fun to hear that the thymus is very large at birth but by the end of puberty it is much, much smaller. Was my thymus "enlarged" or just a normal big honking baby thymus? I highly recommend y'all check out this discussion of past, present, and future thymus research which includes how transplanting a small portion of a heart donor's thymus along with his/her heart can prevent organ rejection.

May 10, 2024 Cloning projects? Transplantation? Heinous medikill research? Military DNA databases? Cell lines to extend the life of Evil Illuminati?

Graft vs. Host rejection has always been a problem for the Ghouls.

The Little Red Hens always give me the chills at their skills of being able to sift through the data to find that ONE THING that puts it all in perspective.

At this point in my pathetic existence I don’t care about Fact Checking. I don’t care if my whilde-hare-up-the-ass predictions can be supported or even if they are true. I’ve capitulated the the fact that If It’s Really Bad — Then It’s Probably True.

And here we have it. Within less than 2 days our Hen confirmed what it is that they are doing with these organs. Extending the existence of Evil itself.

In order to hunt a Hunter you need to know its capabilities, it’s way of thinking, it’s habits and its FEARS. They hunt and control humans based on Fear. Turn that around on Them. When you realize that these creatures FEAR EXTINCTION then you have an edge over that which until now has seemed like an overwhelming, insurmountable force.

They WANT to live forever.

I agree. Let’s insure that they do - in HELL.

Leave a comment