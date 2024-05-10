I found it very curious when I was assembling my Timeline. A Brief History of Hell book that at the Institute in Marburg (hemorrhagic viruses, anyone?) Germany they made the connection that who we really are is locked into our immune cells.

White Blood Cell Privilege - anyone?

This makes perfect sense, when you realize that the white blood cells patrol the blood stream, between cells, inside cells, and EVEN GO OUTSIDE OF THE BODY FOR A VACATION before coming back in for a reconnaissance report.

I told Heidi that I would promote her work, because, as you can see, there is an INDUSTRIALIZED GHOULISH PRACTICE OF STEALING THE ESSENCE OF BABIES.

Tales of the ghoul circulated throughout the Middle East long before the seventh-century spread of Islam through the region. In fact, the Arabic ghul may stem from gallu, the name of an Akkadian demon in ancient Mesopotamian mythology [source: Al-Rawi]. In the original Arabic texts, the ghouls of "The Thousand and One Nights" were vile tricksters and ravenous flesh eaters. Although ghouls were sometimes associated with scavenging hyenas, Arabic texts did not identify them as grave robbers who dined on the dead.

My re-interpretation of the legends was that organ-harvesting for transplantation is GHOULISH. This is because anyone who has studied this knows that you can’t take organs from dead people, THEY ARE STILL ALIVE WHEN THE WITCHKRAFT HAPPENS.

So, too, with that happened to Heidi’s son (and too many others since this is a STANDARD MEDIKILL PRACTICE) is a form of Ghoulish WitchKraft learned from ancient “الغول ghūl, which literally means "demon". The ghul is a devilish type of jinn believed to be sired by Iblis.”

Iblis being a ‘fallen angel’ but not Shaitan.

EVIL IS AS EVIL DOES.

When a SHAPESHIFTER Ghoul posing as a human pretending to be a doctor parts out another human being this is the work of cannibal Djinn demons.

A PIG IN ANY OTHER LIPSTICK IS STILL A PIG!

Halal pig?

Why would the Ghoul take a thymus?

Red blood cells have no nucleus therefore no DNA. White blood cells carry DNA and can RECOGNIZE SELF. This is the essence of IDENTITY: Being able to recognize WHO and WHAT you are then DEFENDING SELF against NOT-SELF = ANTI-GEN = ANTI-LIFE.

The thymus is lymph tissue that is an incubator for T-cells = thymus cells = white blood cells of a specific bone marrow lineage with a specific purpose. Other B-cells = bone marrow cells = white blood cells that differentiate into other specific lineages.

If the thymus is removed, or if the bone marrow is destroyed by chemotoxic ‘therapy’ or radiation then the body is DEFENSELESS against the outside world, invasion, and possession by the Demons with the names of Diseases.

Taking a thymus takes not only the defenses against NOT SELF, it takes the essence and PATTERN (DNA) of self. So they are literally stealing the IDENTITY of the young victims.

I would say: God only knows what these demons are doing with the tissues, but the very fact that the demons are stealing the tissues proves that there is no god.

Cloning projects? Transplantation? Heinous medikill research? Military DNA databases? Cell lines to extend the life of Evil Illuminati?

There is a REASON why you can’t take this topic to the masses.

The masses are in hysterical blindness and denial that we are in Hell, that we are surrounded by Demon Cannibal Djinn, and that this insanity is commonplace and a STANDARD PROCEDURE within the illusion called modern medicine.

Fuck the masses. Too stupid to live - as if we are ‘living’ here in Hell.

The Docked Whores, Liars (contraction of Lawyers), Judge His, and Press titutes, MUST DENY THIS CARNAGE MILL because:

It is witchkraft, sorcery, and ghoulish, all of which used to be punished with DEATH! So the heinous harvest of human tissue without the knowledge or consent of the victim MUST be covered up because if any one of these cogs in the INDUSTRIAL GHOUL FACTORY admitted to, acknowledged, or otherwise tried to address this madness then it would expose this STANDARD PROCEDURE of witchkraft, sorcery, and ghoulishness that would then, in a world where the masses were not too fucking stupid to live, cause the Cannibal Ghoul Djinn to be hunted down and sent to…

…well… wait… that’s problematic - since we’re already in Hell.

It CAN’T be admitted or prosecuted that children are being SACRIFICED -

Consider this: whether an action causes a living being to die instantly or slowly, they have still be murdered. To do it in a ritual manner no matter what the purpose or outcome, is still a sacrifice and only within the world of Black Magicks are blood sacrifices performed.

Don’t believe me? Would you go head-to-head with a genius that gives a Genii run for their money?

Evil is as Evil does.

Tissue was stolen. It shortened and made unbearable the lives of countless living beings with no accountablity of the ghouls who are protected by a Hive cabal that conspires, perpetuates, and protects the players and the game. When the alarm is attempted to be sounded it is either ignored or denegrated or accusations are made at the whistleblower.

Don’t you think that it is odd, here in Hell, that America brags about it’s ‘progressive’ ways when women were beaten for the audacity to demand to be given the ‘right to vote’ and after they were ‘granted’ a ‘right’ to ‘vote’ (meaningless fucking bullshit endeavor to begin with) the State bragged about how benevolent it was to allow them to participate in a meaningless fucking bullshit endeavor? America brags about how slavery was abolished when America was built on slavery to begin with. After Amendments were made to a Scrap of paper, that was meaningless fucking bullshit begin with, not only were the slaves re-inducted into servitude with a different color lipstick; but it was universal lipstick now for even the white-meat pigs as well.

I guess that is what the meaning of Equal Oprah Nudity and Equity means: Everyone is a slave now. God Bless America.

Did you know that To Bless means: To Sprinkle With Blood?

Lots of blood-letting going on here in Hell.

American brags about it’s healthcare system but TRILLION$ of dollars are spent to have the highest infant mortality rate and abysmal health ranking in all of the developed world.

American brags about PROTECTING Whistleblowers as if NEW LAWS had to be written for that to happen. That whistleblowers were silenced, sanctioned, or snuffed in the first place shows that America was, is, and remains a Failed State that not only exports Tear Your but exacts it on the falsely-labeled ‘It’s own People’. So to brag that whistleblowers are ‘now’ protected (they’re fucking not) shows that the Criminal Justice system was designed to favor Criminals.

THERE IS NO WAY THAT THEY CAN ADMIT THAT THEY ARE STEALING THE VERY ESSENCE OF BABIES OR ADULTS BECAUSE IT WOULD EXPOSE THEIR EVIL.

The only place you are going to get the warning that you are surrounded by Demon Cannibal Djinn is from Heidi and people like me: Shadowbanned on all platformes with possibly only 379 followers after a year and two Stacks (one closed without warning) on a controlled millie tarry ComNet. Yes: Three-hundred and seventy-eight with no thousand at the end of it. Not to worry. If you paid attention to Heidi’s Stack she made it clear that the ones that have a thousand times more followers than her or me are controlled opposition at best or just pure Evil Demon Genii at worst. So our reach is small, but when you consider that there aren’t many of us non-Ghouls left down here, then statistically we’re at about peak coverage.

I’ll never stop until They are stopped and punished.

What comes AFTER Hell if we’re already undead and in Hell?

I hope its worse because I want to send them there.

Hey! In the absence of a god, maybe we should create it ourselves and send them there ourselves?

