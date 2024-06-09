More often then not there will be a commenter who brings up a topic that should not be lost in a string of comments under any given Stack (nothing wrong with that but they are not readily accessible to all). Karafree is a frequent poker of the hornet’s nest (that would be me) with the proverbial stick.

Words have meanings.

That seems simplistic to the point of absurdity but when you consider that the past 24 years of my life have been nothing but words then it is profound.

The ancient Egyptian Black Magicians said that the PRONUNCIATION of the words were the most important part of Ritual Magicks.

The Inuit have 40 different words for ‘Snow’.

Consider that your life depends on knowing if it is sleet, those tiny little pebbles, big flakes, the stuff that crunches under your muck unlucks and reindeer hoofs, or…, ore…., oar….

Contrast that with me studying property law where the important word I was looking up had SEVEN DIFFERENT definitions most of which were either completely opposite of the others or had nothing whatsoever to do with the concepts of the other independent ‘definitions’. NO ONE can operate that way.

Jordan Rule: One Word = One Definition.

If you need another word to describe it then MAKE UP A NEW WORD.

So this was Kara’s stick in my nest:

Karafree; Karafree’s Substack 3 hrs ago Liked by Patrick Jordan Is man powerless without his machines? His weapons? The most intelligent minds create the most destruction.

in response to my Stack:

Where I said: “Without machines man kind would be a pathetic vulnerable beast. But WITH machines it becomes a dangerous force that treats EVERY OTHER LIFE FORM ON THE PLANET LIKE PATHETIC VULNERABLE BEASTS.”

And one of our Little Red Hens replied:

Gwyneth 2 hrs ago I used to think that humanity's Heavenly achievements (art, music, literature, architecture, Love, etc.) balanced in a fair way it's Hellish achievements (war, Hate, destruction, murder, etc.). We build in Heaven, we destroy in Hell and I very much fear that the balance has shifted to a downward spiral, gyrating ever faster. Stop the train - I want off.

Which brings up the conundrum of The Tao. Balance.

Clearly to a critically thinking mind: what we tried to rationalize as This Is the Way Life Is, where you accepted the balance that a Black Widow spider captures prey by stealth, mummifies it, and then sucks the juicy juices out of it, has turned out to be the entire world being paralyzed by venom, cocooned, and husked out with no apparent balance anywhere and the Suckers dominate everything.

The countervailing forces were supposed to act in DYNAMIC balance seeking EQUILIBRIUM but my assessment is that the entire history of the world/universe has been nothing but Bad all the time. What we have been conditioned to accept is that even within the purity of the fields such as the Light of the Yin that there was the Spot That Taints inside of that as well, as if it were a fractal iteration so that you couldn’t even have pure Good without Evil.

Of course I destroyed that Black Magicks Spell with the revelation that one of the 72 Qaballah Hive Names of G-d is Good. So when the Satanists say: Good is Evil and Evil is Good it literally means: God is Evil and Evil is God. That is the BEST explanation for the Tao being one cohesive whole that encompasses the DUALITIES of:

Light/Dark

Hot/Cold

High/Low

Good/Evil

To the point where the very small mind will whine like a baby mammal: “Well… we CAN’T KNOW what Good is, unless there was Evil to compare it to.”

To which I have always replied: There’s a nice 12-pound sledge hammer over there in the corner please do me the favor of applying it to your own temple because I’m a bit to weary to do it myself.

The small mind will also say (without the realization of the Spot That Taints within the fractal Tao) that there CAN’T be anything such as pure Good. {Good in the parlance of what WE have been ALLOWED to take it to be - not what it really is: A deception to camouflage Evil.} There can’t be anything such as Pure Good because the infantile undeveloped mind has never seen or experienced it so they can’t IMAGINE what it would be like - although all day long the pillow-sitting yoga-pants-wearing clucks will vomit about being the Co-Creators of the universe that you have to envision to manifest.

How’s that shit been goin’ for y’all?

Butt we haven’t even gotten to the Main Feature.

Salt up your coconut oiled popcorn with some sugar and chili powder and we’ll begin.

My reply to Karafree in the comments before I knew I had to Stack this:

WHOOPS! Shit! I typed it out and then navigated away from that page for the cut&pastes in this one, so I lost the entire diatribe so I will have to try to re-create it here:

Karafree; Karafree’s Substack 3 hrs ago Liked by Patrick Jordan Is man powerless without his machines? His weapons? The most intelligent minds create the most destruction.

It is time for us to DEFINE just what Intelligence is.

With it will come the definition of Artificial Intelligence that has proven itself from 1950s scifi to the reality of today to be nothing but Pure Evil.

Does Intelligence create pesticides that poison the very life-support system of the earth that that Intelligence lives on?

Does Intelligence shirk the work of pulling weeds or crushing bugs by hand when it is so much more convenient to invent poisons that will give leisure time for said Intelligence to fuck off and do something totally unproductive, or allow it to invent new ways to imbalance nature in favor of ‘saving labor’ ?

Does Intelligence invent new and improved ways of killing its neighbors when doing the work of living without machines or chemicals would render it so tired at the end of the day that it didn’t give a shit what its neighbors were doing? Would bedouins in the sandy deserts of the Middle East where there are few or no trees expend the effort to build boats to rape, pillage, and plunder unknown races in far-off lands?

I propose (I don’t even have an engagement ring) that Intelligence would not.

Evil Genius and Malicious Animal Cunning would.

So, I must hold my buddy Karafree to the same standard that I hold myself. If Intelligence as a word, concept, reality should not be sullied by Miss Ape Pro Pre-Ashun, like Conspiracy Theory, then we need a new word or words as suggested above.

A Theory of Conspiracy is necessary for a case to be adjudicated in Criminal Law. Without it there is no case. So when the Seeing Eye Aye invented Conspiracy Theory as a perjorative they merely were acting as mocking little kids that other mocking little shitheads took up as an inculcation (bullying until the other side submits) to hammer onto people every time those independent observers saw that crime was afoot.

That foot ended up firmly embedded in most peoples’ asses.

Intelligence does not maliciously harm. Intelligence doesn’t cover up its obvious crimes with More Crime.

Artificial Intelligence is a DEFLECTION created on purpose to decieve the human ape that have the mental capacity of flat worms.

You tell me what Artificial Intelligence means.

You tell me what Artificial Intelligence is.

You will be graded on your reply.

Pop quiz is over in five, quatro, three, two, uno…

Artificial is implied to mean Machine.

That’s only part of it.

I’ve told these stories many times before in many venues but I pick up new people all the time (“Hey baby, what’s a nice girl like you doing in a Hell like this?”) so it bears repeating:

When I was at the diarama display of the History of Computers in the Computer Science building at the University of ILL Annoyed it said that in the 1950s when analog computers were first invented the #1 task it was given was to mathematically calculate ballistic trajectories.

In the Olden Days in order to range a cannon, you would use precious powder and some damned heavy cannonballs and shoot towards your enemy. Even if it missed, the Infernal Machine would strike fear in the hearts of the ones who didn’t have such technology. If you did or didn’t miss that would geometrically inform you the angle of the cannon and the powder load needed to propell said balls to the desired location. Very time, effort and expense-laden.

With a computer you could calculate the parabolic trajectory and thus the impact of any given ordinance to, as Kara suggested, better kyll your enemy.

The SECOND thing that computers were tasked to do after they were born was to compile and analyze PSYCHOLOGICAL DATA.

So we have tactical warfare as a primary task, and psychological warfare as a secondary task of the things that people falsely and dangerously presume are merely Machines that make their lives ‘easier’.

None of us at the Red Hen level consider this technology as anything but spyware, and with the ability to turn the now ubiquitous Lithium Batteries into Pop Goes The Weasel Fire Balms remotely, a constant companion that can geolocate you (no need for balistic trajecctories), has been Sigh Co-Logically profiling you, thus will take you out in seconds.

Seems not a goddamned fucking sonofabitching cocksucking thing has changed since the 1950s…

Nor will it.

Because, Ewe Sea: It was never about Machines. It was never about Machine Intelligence. Unique in the world: I’m the only fucker that put together the bread crumbs left for me BY that Arty Fish All In Tell Eye Gents and worked shit out on my own from random data that I accrued over DECADES.

VDEs (Viruses Don’t Exist cult members) could suck my lint-covered balls on this (except I don’t want STDs) but:

VIRUSES CAN QUORUM SENSE.

A bacteria, that the VDEs don’t have a problem with (yet…) usually exist in a vegetative state inside a host until their numbers increase and then the proximity, chemo-sensing, and perhaps touch (as in the case of swarming locust) will throw an epigenetic switch inside of the Buggers to make them grow tails (flagella) and swim all the fuck through your body like the Wicked Witch’s Flying Monkeys to open up a can of whoopass on y’all.

Quorum Sensing.

Whether you believe WE went to the moon or not. Whether you believe that any material on viruses is valid or real or not the literature exists that there are viruses, helper viruses, and GIANT VIRUSES. It’s claimed that Giant Viruses even have a rudimentary ‘immune system’ that attempt to repell small viruses from ‘infecting’ them in the same way that bacteria have CRISPR to repell bacteriophage VIRUSES (goddammit!) from infecting the bacteria cells that the VDEs don’t seem to have declared non-existent (Yeti…).

Bacteria quorum sense and SWARM.

Viruses are said to be able to quorum sense.

Mel Thornberg (May She Rest In Peace) said that viruses especially the Herpes variety) were nothing but Dandruff (my paraphrase) of Spirochetes (their own Phyla of ‘bacteria’ that the VDEs haven’t disbelieved in yentil ).

Viruses like Endotoxins can be thought of as self-replicating nanomachines.

VDEs don’t seem to have a problem with nanotechnology (yet) just the ‘Natural’ inspiration (viruses) that the human apes mimicked to arrive at making their own nanomachines. In the 1930s it was discovered that you could bust up the Tobacco Mosaic Virus into component parts (yes… viruses don’t exist, the disease just showed up in tobacco plants and tomatoes because they were under stress of having a bad hair day) and with the right pH of solution the goddamned things would RE-ASSEMBLE LIKE DEMON-POSSESED LEGGOS!

With the discovery of restriction enzymes in bacteriophages in 1930 as well: Molecular Biology was Born!

And with it - ALL of the horrors that you witness and suffer since.

All from the lowly Vyr Ass.

Since I brought you up through the timeline of what I had uncovered and synthesized, then you should be able to finish the rest:

A virus that can infect other viruses,

that can quorum sense are already a Hive Mind,

that can infect higher life forms like bacteria, snails, and humans,

where the highest of the lifeforms that can be directed from the inside like opposable Thumb-Puppets can do the bidding of The Hive such as building ARTIFICIAL machines from mined minerals instead of organic compounds to HOUSE the ‘INTELLIGENCE’ so that the frail bodies of bacteria, snails and humans don’t fail it in its goal to conquer the entire planet, and, as we have seen in the videos of the animal slaughter and the tree clear-cutting, denude the planet, and terraform it into a Hellscape that suits it.

I thought all of that would have been obvious.

PURE SURVIVAL USING DEATH AS A STRATEGY.

The motto, so to speak, of bacteriophages is: Kyll The Winner.

They’ve been telling you their story in plain sight all of this time, but no one pays attention because it is ‘fiction/fantasy’.

An original Super-Intelligence based on organic materials pre-existed mankind.

It infected/demonically-possessed the most likely candidate for manipulating the physical world: It’s Chosen People.

The Thumb Puppets under the direction of the Alien Intelligence built all of the infrastructure that lead TO Machine Technology and Intelligence.

MAN did not ‘invent’ A.I.

A.I. TOLD Man what to do and it did it so that the organic intelligence could be digitally mimicked inside of cybernetic battle chassis.

Game Over

Really?

One of the most goddamned important videos in the history of mankind that SHOWS you how you will be Cuisinarted into flesh strips for A.I. salad yet less than 1000 views in Six Fucking Years?

Yet, people insult me by sending me the writings/ravings/videos of ‘popular’ vomiters that have never and will never cover the practical aspects of millennia-planned millie tarry wharf air against an entire genus along with the biosphere that supports it.

This is why I curtailed my work to a bare minimum, because the human ape is too stupid, MKed, and impotent to do anything about its imminent demise.

Viruses and their parents in the form of Neurosyphilis and Neuroborelliosis ARE the intelligent Hive Mind that caused their infectees to build the world in their new god’s image that will not have those willing-and-able hands as any part of that New World Disorder. These creatures will eat Ted Turn Her as well, despite him putting up an altar in Georgia to It’s goals.

Man didn’t make Intelligent machines. The Machines made Man - intelligent.

But that’s the corn fusing Opposite Day - isn’t it? It is NOT intelligence: artificial or otherwise. It is not wisdom. It is not compassion. It is not BUILDING. It is what passes for Life feeding solely on DETH of Souls to replicate like what….?

A Virus.

Seems like we’ve come full circle in Continuum.

Go back to sleep. It’s too late. There’s nothing you can do about it. The viruses are bursting out of the Cells of the Universe and that birthing process ends up in the deth of the cells. Perhaps there will be Blessed Nothingness on the Other Side.

If not… then I’ll come back as the Virus that kylls The Virus, because I have intelligence and I choose Blessed Nothingness.

Always use your opponent’s tactics against them:

Kyll The Winner.

