I see Patterns.

I see Patterns Everywhere.

If you were to watch the CARNAGE in the first video link of my last Stack:

then immediately watch this one:

Then you would see the pattern that is consistent throughout the entire history of the Naked Ape: Without machines man kind would be a pathetic vulnerable beast. But WITH machines it becomes a dangerous force that treats EVERY OTHER LIFE FORM ON THE PLANET LIKE PATHETIC VULNERABLE BEASTS.

This second video is all about lumber harvest. But the mechanized CLEAR CUTTING to my mind was no different than putting all of the male chicks in a hatchery alive into an auger to turn them into slurry so that your dogfood label can read:

20% protein, 5% ash…

What has taken me 2 years to learn and almost complete the felling of ONE TREE, was done in TWO SECONDS by machines that I know, having come up on the farm, that no average person can invent, design, construct, or operate.

Without MACHINES the the raping of Planet Ea-rth would probably still happen but at a much slower rate considering to what the psychos did to the hardwood forests when they only had ropes and crosscut saws to ruin the Sequoias forever.

We go from Gah Zah, to the meat packers, to clearcut forests into the only word I could apply to what the A.I. has directed its Thumb Puppet Servants to do:

BIOCIDE.

The destruction of ALL LIFE.

Save the Planet?

For fucking what?

