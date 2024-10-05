It’s an inside joke between my Southern Belle Ms. MaGoo and this Damned Yankee that I saw a news story where the interviewee kept referring to NORTHERN Carolina. It was so funny that we use it when we are talking about her beloved State.

It gets serious when we talk about WESTERN Northern Carolina.

Here’s our talk:

1× 0:00 -1:09:52

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Here’s some examples of what we talked about:

I tried to get the technical stuff out of my system last night until 3am so that it didn’t bog down our conversation about practical things.

You’ll noticed that I put that Stack in the Proof We’re In Hell section, while this one is in the Flowers In The Underworld section because it shows the goodness and beauty of at least some of us who are stuck down here.

Right after we recorded the talk Ms. MaGoo heard from people we know up in the hills where a fellow with a tractor and a chainsaw started his own road-opening and rescue service. He said that folks there were the kindest, nicest, most grateful bunch of the best people in the world who would grab, cry, and hug you just for showing up.

There was a fellow from Ohio who came out on his own expense loaded with propane. Another fellow was from Texas, and others from all over just to help.

Tractor-man counted 8 FEMA groups of 8 people each covering the entire territory he traveled. That’s 64 ded bodies who were there, in my assessment only in the capacity as OBSERVERS.

The Great San Franciso Earthquake’s ‘first responders’ were PSYCHOLOGISTS who interviewed the survivors on how they ‘felt’ after the event. Given that this was during the Nikola Tesla era where he created his own earthquake with a tuned-solenoid, my take was that the govern mente set it off as tactical wharf air, then gathered data on the psychological wharf air aspects of the aftermath. What highlighted this suspicion in recent days was a video where a woman was asked by FEMA what she needed, she told them, then she never saw them again.

Data collection on the success of the physical and psychological accomplishments of their warf air was their ONLY goal.

Tractor-man said that he saw cars at least THIRTY-FEET UP IN THE TREES.

I don’t know exactly where he was working but I’ve heard reports of a 20-foot wall of water, that brings immediately to mind that of a dam either over-topping or the purposeful opening of the floodgates like they did in China on ‘their own people’. Lake Lure that made the news is a reservoir above a dam.

Let that sink in like a sinkhole. Who and what were downstream of Lake Lure dam?

Thing of it is: To get a vehickle thirty feet in the air requires a wall of water thirty OR MORE feet high…

Ms. MaGoo said that she saw the water and mud LEAP. That reminded me of a video I recently viewed on the topic of cymatic control of subtances via frequencies. Unique in this video with demonstrations I have seen before by various presenters was the skewer stick that was moving under the influence of his finger within the wake of the wavefront. If we were stone-age hicks we might call it magicks. But then 20 to 30-foot high waves after a ‘small’ amount of rainfall was being called Biblical Proportion Floods so methinks we’re surround by hicks and city-slickers that know NOTHING of the science of wharf air.

Or as the chinese martial artists like to say: EVERYTHING is Fist.

This is why I said that Jeannettically Modified was going to LOVE Ms. MaGoo who invoked FREQUENCY as a major player not only in the Evil perpetraited, but also in its integration into the fabric of the universe.

Tractor-man (sounds like a Super Hero name now) also saw ‘countless’ refrigerated trucks hauling bodies to Charlotte. This is in contrast to the earlier Let Them Rot policy of whoever was taking orders. So since it is a switchup from the status quo that might have been set-up just to instill horror, and helplessness, and a feeling like they wanted to leave the bad memories of their ancestral homes… most likely the ONLY reason they were collecting bodies is to I.D. them to see if they removed any High-Value targets that might have been on any list from just bad social credit score to outwardly opposing the mining operations that were already established BEFORE they excoriated the hills.

Here’s an OLD map of the HAARP installations that allow for triangulation of their beams ANYWHERE on the planet.

ore… for you Flat Dearthers:

Shit like this very well might be an Act of God, if your God is the God of War.

The religion that I had a mental brake-down over the spelling is that I always rendered: Menekian, has been apparently Man Dulla Effected into:

https://www.ancient-origins.net/history/manichaeism-one-most-popular-religions-ancient-world-002658 Manichaeism a multi-faceted religion that was founded by Iranian (Persian) prophet Mani. Manichaeism was developed in Mani’s several writings, which depicted a battle between forces, and a creation of man and the universe which was founded on the conflict between light and dark.

PERPETUAL WAR.

For several centuries, Manichaeism spread far and wide, at one point being considered a main rival to Christianity.

This stack wasn’t supposed to be technical because I was supposed to have gotten that out of my system, so I will just say that the article is a good read.

Weather Warfare was banned in 1970 by the U.N. the very mental institution that is the mid-Evil Mace under our saddles today, so the ban is a tacit acknowledgement that it was POSSIBLE and practical back then or they couldn’t have banned it.

You will find the breakdown of the NATO publications on man-made climb at change which was a skillful cover in the late 1980s for the steaming hot bullshit sandwiches that people have been wolfing down in recent times. Man-made no doubt. But not by Thee & Me.

Black's Law Dictionary, second edition, 1910 MARTIAL LAW. A system of law, obtaining only in time of actual war and growing out of the exigencies thereof, arbitrary in its character, and depending only on the will of the commander of an army, which is established and administered in a place or district of hostile territory held in belligerent possession, or, sometimes, in places occupied or pervaded by insurgents or mobs, and which suspends all existing civil laws, as well as the civil authority and the ordinary administration of justice.

A Rebel is someone who opposes a legitimate govern mente.

To which Fran Zetta says: There’s no such thing as Legitimate Mind Control.

An INSURGENT is a lawful opposition against an ILLEGITIMATE government.

Interesting how and when Insurgent is chosen…

"Martial law, which is built upon no settled principles, but is entirely arbitrary in its decisions, is in truth and reality no law, but something indulged rather than allowed as a law. The necessity of order and discipline in an army is the only thing which can give it countenance, and therefore it ought not to be permitted in time of peace, when the king's courts are open for all persons to receive justice according to the laws of the land." Martial law is neither more nor less than the will of the general who commands the army. It overrides and suppresses all existing civil laws, civil officers, and civil authorities, by the arbitrary exercise of military power; and every citizen or subject—in other words, the entire (population of the country, within the confines of its power—is subjected to the mere will or caprice of the commander. He holds the lives, liberty, and property of all in the palm of his hand. Martial law is regulated by no known or established system or code of laws, as it is over and above all of them. The commander is the legislator, judge, and executioner. Martial law is not the same thing as military law. The latter applies only to persons connected with the military forces of the country or to affairs connected with the army or with war, but is permanent in its nature, specific in its rules, and a recognized part of the law of the land. The former applies, when in existence, to all persons alike who are within the territory covered, but is transient in its nature, existing only in time of war or insurrection, is not specific or always the same, as it depends on the will and discretion of the military commander, and is no part of the law of the land.

Maxims of Law are the basis on which the Laws were constructed.

Necessitas est lex texnporis et loci.

Necessity is the law of time and of place.

1 Hale, P. C. 54. Necessitas inducit privilegium quoad jura privata. Bac. Max. 25.

Necessity gives a privilege with reference to private rights. The necessity involved in this maxim is of three kinds, viz.:

(1) Necessity of self preservation;

(2) of obedience; and

(3) necessity resulting from the act of God, or of a stranger. Noy, Max. 32.

The excoriation of three (or more) States by weather wharf air is NOT an Act of God (substituting for: Nature). Acting under Necessitas is still within the bounds of #3 because the conditions that would allow for those assaulted to defend themselves in any way possible against the act of a STRANGER.

Necessitas non habet legem.

Necessity has no law.

Plowd. 18a. "Necessity shall be a good excuse in our law, and in every other law." Id. Necessitas vincit legem.

Necessity overrules the law.

Hob. 144; Cooley, Const. Lim. (4th Ed.) 747. Necessitas vincit legem; legum vincula irridet.

Hob. 144.

Necessity overcomes law; it derides the fetters of laws.

What this really means in final evaluation can be found in the Protocols of Szion:

Protocol 1:12. Our right lies in force. The word "right" is an abstract thought and proved by nothing. The word means no more than: Give me what I want in order that thereby I may have a proof that I am stronger than you.

So Martial law is just Force by Psychopath. Necessity is Force to PUT DOWN THE PSYCHOPATH.

I’ll bet y’all love it when I Farm Boy it for you.

Ms. MaGoo and I were joking about the White Hats coming to save the day led by none other than the Orange Man himself.

Ain’t no one coming to save you just like the folks in Western Northern Carolina. They are on their own except for the altruism of their fellow humans.

The problem being that ALL of the puppets of all time dance to a single master as depicted by Fran Zetta and Patrick Jordan.

As found in our book:

We send all of our best to all of the folks harmed by these acts of treason and international warf air, and offer what little talents and media-reach that we have to help however we can.

Leave a comment