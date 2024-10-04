Isaiah 40:3-4; KJV The voice of him that crieth in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the LORD, make straight in the desert a highway for our God.

Every valley shall be exalted,

What that means is that the valleys will be raised-up = FILLED.

and every mountain and hill shall be made low:

which is kinda reciprocal if yer warshin’ the mud off’n’ that mount’n thin yer gunna fillup them thar valleys… with high purity quartz and perhaps some lithium ore…

One of our commenters:

Dee I asked the AI if any of the land destruction from the hurricane was laden with minerals. Answer "Yes, some of the lands hit by Hurricane Helene were indeed rich in minerals. For example, the area around Spruce Pine in North Carolina, which was heavily affected by the hurricane, is known for its high-purity quartz deposits. This quartz is crucial for semiconductor production. "

Be thou not decieved. For whilst they decry that yon lithium be harkened for use in Batter Ease that ulterior motives lurk under the guise of the Department of DEFENSE projectile vomiting $90 million of stolen tox doll ears for… what?

What does the DoD do? Whar. What are lithium batteries? We Upons.

Lest thou forget: thee and thy peepholes be in the presence of the Master Of Continuum. Dids’t I just not Stacketh on the vociferous wroth of The Stone (meaning of Lithium in Latin) ? that giveth off the Light of Lucifer, yea! unto the vape held close to thine loins, or the top of thy lap that doth compute, or the scooter that serveth for thine Ass that transporteth ye from hither and yon?

The shit (lithium mined from an overt act of war to seize land) is slated to be plausibly deniable domestic depop devices. You’ve really have to open your minds to the fact that they delayed notification of the STEERED weather weapons by the media, then mounted a kindergarten lame-ass attempt to make it LOOK like they were coming to help when they simply hindered folks already doing the work, all for the express purpose of insuring that the people of whom they wanted to steal the land were dead by plausible deniability of an Act of God via GlobeHell Warming, so that if the landowners had no heirs it would be EXACTLY like what they did in Lahina down to every detail.

Pretended it was a Natural event (high winds and power cables) Delay emergency services. BLOCK roads out of the firestorm. RESTRICT water to fight fires. Cordon off the area so that rightful owners could not enter their international crime scene AFTER the deed was done. Descend like vultures immediately to offer to buy the land.

The DoD is interested in stuff that goes Pop Went Your Weez All for battery drills? Lithium batteries are now in EVERYTHING in your pants, in your hands, in your vehicles, close to your head. Who needs Ecks Plow Sieves when you can just disable the temperature sensor in a phone to have it go off on its own?

NO ONE in Substack or the Internet or off the street will make the connections for you like I do. LAHINA/CAROLINA. Lebanese Pagers/Your iPhone. Continuum. It’s all connected. It’s all Wharf Air.

and the crooked shall be made straight,

Let me diverge from using pictures of the once-in-a-lifetime ‘biblical event’ to just paint for you in words what it means to Make the Crooked Straight.

While you were focused on Gaza being turned into a parkinglot so that the bloodthirsty landthirsty Pirates of the world could divide the spoils, THEY had mounted another millie tarry operation across the ocean. I was told that Blackrock had begun deals to acquire lithium mines in these very locations.

So the numified mind, the passive mind, the simple mind thinks:

Israel and Canaan are OVER THERE.

We’re over here.

A Once-In-A-Lifetime Storm is an Act of God. GlobeHell Warming.

HAARP-STEERED storms that GAIN fury over land is just Conspiracy Theory.

HAARP is just a machine - WHO is BEHIND the machine?

Blackrock is just a corporation - WHO RUNS that coporation?

What if ShemClan, Inc. runs the machine that makes the weather that kilt the people to take the land that is sought by the corporation that is made up of the same Clan that started this fight with living beings 5784 years ago?

CONTINUFUCKINGUUM!

The Single Golden Thread that runs through ALL of this fraud and jen no side is the Yahoodim who are wiping out their cousins so why would they stop at a few hillbillies (no offense to the Hill-Folk) since they OWN the HAARP, and RUN the Corporation that owns damned near everything on the planet by now.

You’ve only ever had ONE enemy.

Sun Tzu:

Know Yourself.

Know Your Enemy.

Expect the Unexpected.

You’re wallowing in the Unexpected.

Three more predicted to come. HOW in the HOLY HELL could they KNOW that unless they had it programmed into their technology to CREATE IT?

Remember when we were young in the 1960s and 70s and used to mock weathermen and drool over weatherbunnies because they couldn’t predict the weather ?

What if? What if the Woodpecker Array, HAARP, GWEN, and Doppler were not to STUDY the weather but to MAKE the weather? What if their inability to predict if it would rain or not was not a prediction but a learning curve of running the machines to the culmination where if they say it is going to rain you only need to look up to see the chemtrails that will insure that it will rain at that time on that day?

What if, like the video said that in 1947 (Roswell, baby!) they steered hurry canes and with the blessing of con gress from 1962 - 1983 they perfected their control so that during 1970 the U.N. BANNED WEATHER WARF AIR.

Now, how or why would you ban a HYPOTHETICAL?

and the rough places plain:

At some point we have to invoke Opposite Day. The Rough Places Plain? How about the Plain Places made Rough?

Isn’t it ALL Opposite Day? The Rough Places Plane as in Planar as in if you filled up the valleys and leveled the mountains then BULLDOZED IT OVER you would pretty much have a FLAT EARTH - wouldn’t you?

Isaiah 40:6-8 The voice said, Cry. And he said, What shall I cry? All flesh is grass, and all the goodliness thereof is as the flower of the field: The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: because the spirit of the LORD bloweth upon it: surely the people is grass. The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand for ever.

Your Ass Is Grass and it has been MOWED. Isn’t it interesting that Is Ra EL talks about Mowing the Grass as they try to genocide their cousins?

From Connection Machine by email: Them: I can’t post this online because it’s not quite public yet, but government officials had a town meeting with all of the residents of chimney rock and basically told them the town was being bulldozed, bodies and all and the land was being seized by the federal government they would not be able to move back and basically their homes the ones that were standing were no longer theirs and the federal government owned it all. I don’t know what crazy play for land this is, but there’s a lot of conspiracy about lithium mines and let me just tell you, as someone who lives in Charlotte and has friends who live in the area of Western North Carolina, they are not being helped and this is actually being a stand down operation by federal government Me: What the heck…? That's quite disturbing. Is this first-hand, second-hand, or more distant info? Them: Our friend owns an Airbnb in Chimney Rock. They had a town meeting yesterday and someone from the federal government told them all of those things in the town meeting, but doesn’t want the information getting out. Also, they are not picking up the bodies. The stench of the bodies everywhere is insane and for some reason, the government does not want to pick up the bodies. One pastor of a local church was going to order to door delivering water and they changed their delivery request to body bags because so many of the homes that they’ve gone to have needed body bags, we’re trying to keep the body count. They’re not picking up the bodies. They don’t wanna identify the bodies and they’re just leaving them to rot in the streets. Me: I…can't…even. I'm stunned. This is beyond anything I could have imagined even very recently. You always pick up and bury the dead. It's what humans do. They are violating every possible custom … on purpose. Thank you for keeping me informed. People need to know about this. Let me know when you'd be comfortable with me posting to our forums in an anonymized fashion, of course. Them: You can post it the message needs to get out. Something evil is going on in the NC mountains. I just didn’t want to be identified. Just today we filled up a trailer for a shelter in Hendersonville NC that had no food for tons of moms and babies. All the stores round are empty or locked. In Chandler NC 2000 people haven’t eaten anything or drank in 6 days and just got an SOS message out for help. I’m trying to tag the Cajun navy and operation airdrop but people are dying by the minute. Multiple truckers have reported having tires slashed. Our friends from Chimney Rock said they have heard multiple stories of people being robbed at gunpoint making supply runs. Two people that drove down to Charlotte yesterday and today one that we helped said bodies in trees, all over ditches in major roads back. Something weird is going on here in NC. Me: God bless you. Let me know if I can help. Them: Someone with a large national megaphone needs to amplify how bad it is. People are now starting to die trapped. My town is Operation Air Drop NC central command. They need pilots with planes and now are asking just for trucks. People with big equipment are needed but more than anything the nation needs to put pressure on Washington to deploy the National Guard asap. The 82nd was begging to go since Saturday but has been told to stand down. Every f***ng Apache we have should be flying rescue missions. Please amplify the message!!!

I can neither confirm or deny this message that was sent to me by a second party. What I have adopted over the past quarter century is:

If it is BAD I believe it without the requirement for confirmation and will only retract if it is genuinely refuted.

We learned from ConYid that they were using Prison Language since the Boston Marathon Kindergarten Pageant when they put the entire city under Lock Down for a false flag crisis action. Lock Down is well-known among convicts as being locked in your cell while bad-actors go about their thing.

A No-Fly Zone is a function of Whar Time where there is restriction of ALL aircraft within a set boundary or borders of a country. So, when they ordered a No Fly Zone over a crime scene of Jen No Side in Carolina, you know that it was an Act Of Whar!

What has to be kept clear through all of this is that no LAW, or the enforcers of it are legitimate. There is an oxymoron called Martial Law, which Blacks 2nd is clear to point out that during Martial Law that THERE IS NO LAW, just the whim of the commander. Since they have openly declared Whar then there is no law for those who were aggressed upon only

NECESSITAS.

To do what is necessary means ANYTHING NECESSARY to protect yourself and neutralize the threat. Even the trained apes in the millie tarry supposedly take an oath to defend against all enemies Foreign AND DOMESTIC.

Yeah… I would say that these demons have always been BOTH.

World War Four is now in a Whar Theater Near You!

still image credits:

