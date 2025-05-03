First you have to get the full background

for the comment under that Stack that I lifted and posted here below so that it has relevance.

This deconstruction is done without malice towards the poster since it is NOT an original idea that has not been inflicted on ears, eyes, and minds before. Therefore this is a general excoriation of Mind Noise of a PsyOp MK pre-scripted narrative, not a personal attack over an ‘original thought’.

No guarantee that it still won’t hurt.

There is a lot to learn What happens to love and well being ? I think that we are lucky just to have one another ..to grow to learn and create Nothing is perfect we are always learning and changing . We give. We get . We do our best. We grow old we keep changing we give all we have we die…

When taken as a whole comment we see that it fails the test set up in the Bullshit Sniffers Class Stack linked above:

DESCRIPTION IS NOT EXPLANATION.

Lettuce breakdown - O.K. most of us have already had a Break Down, Butt lettuce pro-seed:

There is a lot to learn

Really?

Does anyone else have a sense of fascination that I have covered EVERY permutation of EVERY topic prior to the exposé of whatever topic I am doing a vivisection on?

“… we’re in Hell. The Devil is the RULE not the exception. So that is all you ever needed to know.”

The Canadian Tour De Force movie: CUBE laid it all out. Life Itself is a senseless Game of Death. There was no point in playing because the genius math girl had a sardonic laugh when they braved all of the Horrors of Hell navigating the Cube only to find that they ended up BACK IN THE SAME CUBE THAT THEY STARTED IN.

So, what is there to learn?

What possibly could be more, better, enhancing, practical or useful other than what I just posited (didn’t get any on me) in the earlier stack:

“… we’re in Hell. The Devil is the RULE not the exception.”

Learning a way of escape?

An old Jewish Legend is that if you run out the North Gate of Hell far enough and long enough that you will come back into Hell by the South Gate.

The Neeshee video said that men and women both take advantage of each other in a dysfunctional way. What is there more to learn? Better, more-efficient ways of taking advantage of each other?

Does anyone have the hubris to say to ME that after 5784 years humanity hasn’t figured out that they are being gamed and strategized a way to defeat the enemy before *I* ever showed up?

Because Hu-Manity has not, implies:

they are too fucking stupid to live

someone might have but the Game was reset and the Cheat Codes disappeared

it was tried but failed because humanity had already sold its soul

So a declarative statement: There is a lot to learn is at best a description of a diffuse idea never defined; so description without explanation is useless. A diffuse idea left undefined is of no practical value to anyone.

Cannon #1 of the Church of The Mechanic: Things Must Work.

No Work here. Move along.

What happens to love and well being ?

The reason why Ralph Winterrowd constantly emphasized that the DEFINITIONS of the words were the first things that opened any SUBSTANTIVE RULE OR REGULATION is because if you don’t know what a word meant or the INTENTION of the use of a word known to have MULTIPLE SPELLCASTING MEANINGS then the entire ‘LAW’ was TOTALLY USELESS.

Seems to be a lot of totally uselessness going on here in Spellville.

Define - THEN EXPLAIN - “Love”.

Define - THEN EXPLAIN - “Well-Being.”

Without that starting point you can get 13 different descriptions from 10 different people and NONE of them will meet the first Cannon of the Church Of The Mechanic.

The video on Suffering via Neitzsche made it clear that what was accorded to be Love was a total illusion bolstered by both sides of the supposed pursuit of ‘it’.

I’m done with Magicks. I find no entertainment value in Trickery. Love is a 4-letter word that has no value whatsoever. Until it can be concretely defined and agreed upon as one single thing with one single meaning, then there is no sense in even talking about it.

I think that we are lucky

An unsubtantiated opinion. So it is not even a description let alone an explanation.

The Word: Luck derives from Lux Fere = The Light Bringer = Lucifer.

On this point I would have to agree = we are: Lucky

just to have one another

Who these others are, has not been exhaustive defined because I know of folks where their own family member are their greatest enemies. The 8 billion NPCs are defacto enemies. Of the very few of us real humans left in this Hellhole most of us are so diffuse and unable to physically connect that to ‘have’ someone is more a mental masturbatory good-feeling rather than a physical fact.

It’s not good enough to ‘have’ a collection of beings unless they are organized to bravely take out the Hive.

Commisseration in HELL is no comfort. Razing Hell below its foundations is the only comfort I seek.

..to grow

I quit gardening short of our 49th anniversary out here in the Grain Ghetto because plants cannot grow due to the HUMAN DRUGS they are spraying on the Pharm Phields. Since they are human drugs and I work with people who lack the ability to heal (a function of growth), then the question DEMANDS AN ANSWER:

GROW WHAT?

HOW?

TO WHAT FUCKING PURPOSE? {To persist longer in Hell with each regeneration allowing more suffering to be inflicted into the regenerated tissue?} Or grow in knowledge? Obviously there is no knowledge, if it too must be augmented beyond: “We’re in Hell, Satan Rules”. Grow Spiritually? Definition of Spirit needed {don’t bother - useless fucking pursuit}.

to learn

Learn what? Dungeons & Dragons? How not to be eaten? How not to suffer a horrible death as opposed to a not-so-horrible death? Learn how to abuse and be abused more effectively?

and create

That one died on the table. There are those who say that only GOD can ‘create’. We find ourselves in a SIM with trees that can be cut down by someone who has the skills to make metal tools to make lumber. We can take that lumber and make something - anything - with it. Did we Create? or did we just transform THROUGH FORCE Something Living into something no longer alive that may or may not have a utilitarian purpose?

No creation here in Hell. So that part of the comment is deleted never to be revisited.

So far these descriptions or wistful wish lists are of no practical value to anyone therefore no standard to aspire to.

Nothing is perfect

Says who? The Yahoodim would say that Only God Is Perfect. Shaahh… Perfect Biocidal Maniac. Give you that! But this is that Quantum Superposition State where I have to agree: Nothing IS Pefect. Valid statement. Valid description.

BUT INVALID/MISSING EXPLANATION.

Nothing is Perfect because it was MADE DEFECTIVE, IS HELD IN A DEFECTIVE STATE WITH VACUUM VOID ENERGY, and NEVER WILL BE PERFECT UNTIL THAT ARTIFICIAL INFLUENCE IS STOPPED DED.

The original statement contained no exhaustive analysis of what I just did above, let alone highlighting that: despite us NEVER knowing ANYTHING perfect, that does not preclude anything from EVER BEING PERFECT!

There’s the Ball Crusher right there.

That video return is the epitome of what is wrong with this World and the A.I.

I typed in: fast car shredder video short

and it returned: Car Shredder Shredding Machine That Can Shred a Whole Car In less Than 60 Seconds

with a run time of 10:48 mins.

Back to my point that although we’ve never experienced perfection, and although things are held in a state of corruption, they COULD BE PERFECT so the statement:

Nothing Is Perfect

is a capitulation, an abdication, a pronouncement of Doom, a Curse, and a conversational/debate/philosophical examination Buzz Kill.

Never mind the COMMANDMENT:

Mattiayahu 5:48, KJV Be ye therefore perfect, even as your Father which is in heaven is perfect.

Kinda car-shreds the: Nothing Is Perfect Buddhist mantra equivalent of: All Life Is Suffering. A Truism with no definition and no explanation that takes you knowhere but Eyoreville.

we are always learning

that one died on the autopsy table earlier - get the body bag.

and changing.

That’s called entropy as we thermodynamically decay into humus.

We give.

More accurately: We are STOLEN FROM.

We get.

Nearly always less than we gave. Or Opposite Day: we are given venom for kindness, poverty for wealth, a hot fudge sunday with a steaming dog turd in the center.

[The kindness of the Little Red Hens to me personally is excluded in this diatribe.]

We do our best.

Who’s this “We”?

The world at large is doing its best to eat us like Mrs. Prey Man-Hiss.

I personally CAN’T do my best in a world that is HELD in a state of imperfection.

My ‘best’ that I can accomplish is to tread seawater in the middle of the ocean surrounded by sharks whilst bleeding profusely.

My best in a rigged game is NOT: The best that could possibly be accomplished if the GAME WASN’T RIGGED. It is just the best under untenable circumstances and circumcisions. Best Effort doesn’t account for anything in the Grand Scheme of manipulating the physical world in Our/My Image. Best Effort is total fucking shit for ‘spiritual growth’. Might as well just play a video game and keep trying to pass that impossible level that was PROGRAMED TO NOT LET ANYONE THROUGH.

But TRYING your best does keep the rube engaged via Game Theory to TRY to win.

We grow old

Back to Entropy.

A statement. An observation. A capitulation.

No analysis on whether it NEEDS to be that way.

What is aging?

Why does it happen?

How can it be stopped?

we keep changing

As do the goalposts. This is more demonic Game Theory. If there is no endless chasing of the pennant in the ante-chamber of Hell in Dante’s Inferno whilst being relentlessly stung by insects then the weight of the stasis of the Damned in Hell would set the wheel off balance and even the demons would notice and come to investigate.

The stock-in-trade of the narcissistic sociopath/psychopath is that of keeping their victim off-balance by never letting them know what it is that is expected of them.

When has change ever been ‘good’? A change in the weather from sunny to Northern Carlonia excoriation by hurricane comes to mind. A change in Windows software where every single upgrade is a kick in the nuts and loss of functionality comes to mind. A change in our actions, outlooks, and thoughts indicates that the spellwork of the Quantum Superposition has so fucked with us that Truth and Reality have become so Labile that we are untethered and adrift in the vacuum of space with zero-G so that there is no up/down; left/right; backward/forward to the point where change itself is meaningless.

we give all we have

Is this noble? Or is it what a tapeworm does to a host? It consumes everything that the host consumes. If the host eats more the tapeworm consumes more and grows larger from the action. This larger worm demands more so the host consumes more that makes the tapeworm larger. At some point the tapeworm’s demands become U.N.sustainable and the worm starts consuming the host because the billions of eggs that it spawned by eating the host can now infect that many more when the tapeworm exits the depleted husk.

we die…

Got that shit partially right. Except for the Reincarnation or SIM reset or… or… or…

We Die. Is an observation. A declaration. No desription of how we were MADE to die either prematurely by outside intervention, or outright by the same actors but different intervention. No EXPLANATION OF HOW AND WHY THE TAPEWORM/SPIROCHETE/PARASITE

LIVES ON DEATH.

There’s the genius that only I have been offering to the world since 2008 that seems impossible to get the infected-husks with worms-inside-their-brains to realize.

Where is the EXPLANATION that just because We Die is a truism that it never needed to be so, and since us dying is an act of Malice Aforethought Murr Durr then the perps need to be taken out BEFORE it happens to us?

All in all we have the NLP Trigger Words of:

Learn

Love

Well-Being

Luck

Grow

Create

Change

Give

Receive

so that if those were tools on the farm they would either be broken therefore recycle scrapheap material, or fantasy Name Brand tools that never existed, or devices that were meant to malfunction and purposely hurt the user.

On a grading scale of A, B, C, D, E, F, I give the words a Z-minus.

I’m sure that thousands to millions of readers might view the comment and make the expected cooing sounds and indicate that they so-identified with everything in that comment, but after an ETERNITY of lip-flapping MIND NOISE I will have none of it because you CAN’T go round in Dante’s Inferno for ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever and ever repeating the same mantra without that alone being torture for the Damned that don’t deserve to be here.

Those words with meanings express; implied; or allowed to be inferred are useless at best, but dangerous traps at worst.

The phrases that string them together border on meaningless word-salad with no practical value because they cannot manipulate the physical world to bend or break it into OUR REALITY. The phrases are at best jingoisms repeated from before they were commented, before Nietzsche (did I get it right this time? I didn’t look), before any other Cunning Linguist millennia before that. The phrases lack definition > therefore: explanation > therefore they violate the cardinal rule of human communication: It has to MEAN SOMETHING!

The INTENT behind the words is merely whistling in a Dark Graveyard to pretend to put Fear and Demons at bay while belying

belie /bĭ-lī′/ transitive verb To give a false representation to; misrepresent. To show to be false; contradict. "Their laughter belied their outward grief." To show to be false; to convict of, or charge with, falsehood.

the grief of knowing that one is doomed to traversing an endless circle in Hell with no hope or plan for escape so resignation to that is sublimated into re-framing the whole Hell-Experience as some transient character-building phenomenon that will pass at some future date. A Hell of the Hysterically-Blind’s own creation. Poetic.

The reason why I said there was no malice towards the person who posted this universally re-vomited sentiment since Time Immemorial is because if ALL of the Denizens of Hell have been repeating that SAME MANTRA word-for-spell-inducing-word for Trillions of Eons, then those under that Spell are NOT focused on cutting off the balls of the Devil, and stuffing them into the severely severed horny hed of said Dark Laird and be quit of It.

