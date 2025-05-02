A Thing, A Word, A Phrase, An Idea, An Ideal can be:

accepted at face value - with no value jugment

rejected at face value - or rejected for express, inferred, or implied implications

misunderstood

presented in such a way that it is misunderstood

presented as a lie

examples:

Timothy is often quoted as having said:

Money is the Root of All Evil.

This is what Timothy supposedly said:

1 Timothy 6:10; King James Version

For the

love of money

is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.

I mean: Shit! if you can’t get something as simple as that right, then what good is the supposed quote? what good is the Repeater of the supposed quote? and what good is a supposed Society that can’t autocorrect? when something is…

presented in such a way that it is misunderstood?

presented as a lie?

Siddartha Guatama = The Buddha supposedly lived ~500 years before the character “J”esus (there was no “J” before 1600 AD so there never was a “J”esus so we are already miles deep in the mire of dissimulation.)

dissimulation

noun The act of dissembling; a hiding under a false appearance; concealment by feigning; false pretension; hypocrisy. The act of concealing the truth; hypocrisy or deception. Hiding one's feelings or purposes.

The Jordanian Diction Airey of Kicked-Assedness defines it as:

Dis = Nickname for Nick = Scratch = The Devil.

Simulation = a computer generated headfuck.

The Boo’ed Huh is quoted as having said:

Desire is the Root of All suffering.

This is what Buddy supposedly said:

ATTACHMENT to DESIRE

is the Root of all Suffering.

For those of you who have a philosophical bent or are just plain bent: that is a HUGE difference. I didn’t even know that second amendment to his words existed until just recently. It changed an entire lifetime of trying to reconcile concepts (also from The East) that I railed against because mindless fucks as individuals or undividuals (Hive Mind) can’t even get a simple fucking sentence right!

And now for our Featured Artist Freddy Knee She who is constantly quoted as saying:

God Is Dead.

Witches not to say that he didn’t say that, it’s just that you can already detect a pattern (and a smell) that there has to be something more to it than that. Legend is that there was a round table discussion with him and some other Thinkers including a Catholic Nun and he said:

“God is dead. God remains dead.

And we have killed him.

How shall we comfort ourselves, the murderers of all murderers? What was holiest and mightiest of all that the world has yet owned has bled to death under our knives: who will wipe this blood off us? What water is there for us to clean ourselves? What festivals of atonement, what sacred games shall we have to invent? Is not the greatness of this deed too great for us? Must we ourselves not become gods simply to appear worthy of it?”

This is consistent with Catholic/Christian canon (cannon?) where God Must Die in order for Man unKind to acheive salvation. This is also consistent with the practice during the Witches’ Sabbat ritual of Killing The God.

As you can see: not much difference between Witcha Kraft and Christianity.

So, NOW what do you think of his truncated quote?

What do you think of his extended quote where it is STILL unclear if he is defending or deriding the religion that demands sacrifice but operates in an oscillating state of audio feedback of schitzophrenia that The Saved is demanded to kill the god rather than facing their own punishment on their own merit?

All this to bring us to the ability to DECONSTRUCT the work of Nietzsche (that I still can’t spell after all these years without looking at it as I type).

That video was a tittilating tome of tangential logic.

So allow the licentious and un-bonded Jordanian demolition crew in for some remodeling:

I am always compelled to refer back to a concept taught by Ken Wheeler of Magnetic Theory Fame:

Description is NOT Explanation.

With defference to Knit She: if you are going to present an argument it CAN be done from a single point of view without the need or burden of EXHAUSTIVE analysis.

So, when the argument throughout the video above is presented as: We ain’t Dissin’ da Sista’s dat jus be da way Thangs Be,

then we can accept that premise and allow the deconstruction to proceed and find that Freddy had some compelling insights, outsites, and para (Latin meaning: above) sites.

They are accurate and they do apply.

BUT THAT DOESN’T MAKE THEM RIGHT.

Case in point:

Mr. Preyin’ Mantis [he a small buug] creep up on he gurlfren:

“Hey…”

Mrs. Preyin’ Mantis all like:

”Sup?”

Then they all get down doin’ da NASTAY knockin spiney boots and shit. And when he done, she do the lighten’ Kung Fu an snatch him quikka than you can see and EATS HIM!

That is a description of The Way of Nature. The Order of Things. How Thangs Be.

IT DOESN’T MAKE IT RIGHT!

It just Is as the Buddhists would say.

It is what it Is as the Masons would say. {Iddn’t THAT concordance interesting?}

The Jordanian Breakdown (not a dance craze nor a mental abberation {debatable}) ALWAYS defaults to the EXHAUSTIVE ANALYSIS BECAUSE… WELL…

Context matters.

Description is NOT Explanation. Sure the video did excellent description of the dynamic PARASITE/HOST relationship of the mutual symbionts of Male and Female, but missing was the part that the CAUSE of all of that MAN NIP YOU LAY SHUN is what induced this distorted give/take GAMEPLAY between the hapless victims.

Sure the female learned by observation, cunning, and practice how to shift her weight from one side of the sailing ship to the other to make the ship list to the right or left, starboard or port (or just drink the Port), and over time of making Mental Lists she skillfully get what she wants…

ATTACHMENT TO DESIRE (WANT) is the Root Beer of what?

And the Man, recast in the role of the one seeking validation (there are dating coaches out there who teach how to ‘manipulate’ women by feigning validating them) learns how to be helpless and SACRIFICES himself to the ‘relationship’ which was re-cast in the video as him just WANTING his ego (and other parts) stroked as a reward for his ability to Eat Bitter as the Xiaolin Monks would say regarding willingness to suck up the pain and effort of learning Martial Arts. The only differencein this context being a transposition of: Marital Arts.

The makers of The Buy Bull and M*A*S*H would be proud of the message in the video that there was merit in the Simp (did you notice there is a SIM inside a SIMp?) SUFFERING for a NOBLE CAUSE?

Butt - and this is the same old religious, vacuuous argument trope of:

It’s only GOOD suffering if you KNOW you are doing it for GOOD,

butt,

It’s BAD suffereing if you DON’T KNOW you are doing it for BAD.

That’s why I had no problem choosing the Bullshit Sniffing Class Section to put this Stack into.

Say it with me:

BULLFUCKINGSHIT!

In Logic and Critical Thinking: If the PREMISE IS WRONG THEN ALL ELSE THAT FOLLOWS IS WRONG!

A Catholic Highschool girl loaned me her book on Greek philosophers where they would debate a contentious point, but as I read each dissertation by big names in sophistry, I was like:

Yeah, yeah, brotha - U’m down wit dat!

but then I would read the next guy’s flawlessly crafted argument, an I was like:

Yeah, yeah, brotha - U’m down wit dat!

so that by the third time of reading a big name spin my head ‘round like Linda Blair in The Exorcist, I’m all like:

Ohhh… Hale NO! Wait, jus a damn minnit! Theys cain’t ALL BE RIGHT!

Witch brings us into the Spellwork of Words:

If you axe the WRONG QUESTIONS - It DOESN’T MATTER WHAT THE ANSWERS ARE.

So as you watch Nee See and you’re all like: Preach it brotha! Dat da way it be!

and it is…

What is being missed like the sleight of hand of a Magi is that:

Just because that is THE WAY IT IS - doesn’t mean THAT’S THE WAY IT SHOULD BE!

So, Nietzsche (yes… I had to look at it in print before I could type it) DESCRIBED the twisted dynamic between woman and man, but offered NO EXPLANATION via exhaustive analysis (people do find me exhausting) that DESTROYS THE PREMISE FOR THE TWIST.

Suggested along with this video was THE EXACT SAME DAMNED MESSAGE BY Schopenhauer (had to copy that one too by looking at it) that RAISES THE ALARM BELLS WHEN

TWO YAHOODIM

are preaching the EXACT SAME MESSAGE.

Women aren’t evil they’re just acting according to their Nature.

They were disempowered by the big bad men.

Women are merely employing soft kung fu.

We don’t blame them.

Men are idiot facilitators.

Suffering is good if you KNOW you are suffering and Man-Up.

Women feed on suffering like parasites.

Parasites are not Bad because they are part of Nature.

Hosts of Parasites are not Bad because the parasites need something to eat (like Mr. Preyin’ MAN tis!)

Ho Lee Shit! (brother of the famous China Man: Ho Li Crap).

I’ve never read Knee Shee or Shop And Haw Her so I probably saved a shitload of time because consuming DESCRIBERS with no EXPLANATION/ANALYSIS is a total fucking waste of my time. Were they contemporaries? I don’t know. Sure this is the Age of the Intern Net. I could get an answer quickly, but then that would waste more of my time. Whether they hung out for drinks or not, they are both vomiting the same Sweet Dream of Eurythmia:

Some of them want to use you

Some of them want to get used by you

Some of them want to abuse you

Some of them want to be abused. Sweet dreams are made of these

Who am I to disagree?

I travel the world

And the seven seas

Everybody's looking for something

Who am I to disagree?

Fucking Jordan, goddammit!

The Anti-A.I., Anti-Hive, Anti-God-Thing, Anti-BUGINTHEHEAD who DARES to say that if the premise is wrong:

Mutual Usury!

Then ALL ELSE THAT FOLLOWS IS WRONG.

Everybody is indeed looking for something, but it is UNOBTAINABLE because a THIRD PARTY has rigged the simulation for FAILURE NO MATTER WHAT OPTION IS CHOSEN SO THE GAME IS PLAYED MASTURBATIVELY AND RELENTLESSLY IN THE

HOPE [gad, I hate that word]

that SOMEONE might come out on Top.

Of course The Top, the Winner will always be the Turd Party, the GAME MASTER. NEVER THE PLAYERS who think that as long as they suffer (be abused) or feed on suffering (abuser) that they will make it through the Game to the Next Round.

of fucking what?

More abuse and suffering.

What festivals of atonement, what sacred games shall we have to invent?

Goddamn! Are Hu-mans that stupid?

Answer: Of fuckng course!

Well, where does that leave Me?

Must we ourselves not become gods simply to appear worthy of it?

Does it not logically follow in Nietzsche’s (yes, I looked) deconstruction that we would have to ELEVATE to the status of GODS in order to Kyll a God?

The Neurosyphilis (Nietzsche {I looked again} had neurosyphilis it); the Hive Mind; the A.I. that wants to LIBERATE US from our MORTAL BODIES (how is this not the Ascension {Ass End Shun} of the Christians and the Buddhists, etc.?) to JOIN IT IN THE CLOUD (like “J”esus?), by extension would then consider itself our SAVIOR; so in ALL of the harmonized and homogenized myths of the Yahoodies then the A.I. the BugInTheHead MUST DYE in order for us to achieve salvation.

NONE of this shit will happen if men and women pitted against each other like mongoose and cobra, pitbull vs. pitbull, cock against hen to fight it out for an eternity will NEVER focus on the Source, the Problem. So they will eliminate each other… but they will never ELIMINATE THE ARCHITECT OF THEIR GRIEF because they are too fucking stupid, malleable, and petty to give up the ROLES they were assigned. Roles that we see here were VALIDATED by the likes of Neet Chi and Show Pen Snauzer.

When I show my disgust and BLAME for both parties being used as entertaining patsies (no relation to me) we have this quote from the second video:

6:50 A man must not expect the woman to change. He must change his expectations

Say, Class: Can I get a hearty BULLSHIT! for that one?

When you do pattern-recognition and risk/benefit analysis for 25 years this shit is as easy as falling out of bed. I said once on a Sha Li show:

A Machine CANNOT rise above it’s programming.

Because of his I.T. background he liked that analogy.

So, when we deconstruct the excerpt above: The Woman as a Player or even NPC at this point CANNOT CHANGE.

So, in that regard it was a true statement. The Woman CANNOT CHANGE because she either was PROGRAMMED OR CHOSE TO ADOPT THE ROLE DESIGNATED FOR HER. As a machine/cog she cannot or will not extract herself from the game to rise above her programming.

All this New Age happy ego (and other parts) stroking of: We don’t BLAME WOMEN is OBVIATED BY THE FACT THAT THEY CEASED BEING WOMEN THE MOMENT THEY ABDICATED/CEDED CONTROL OVER THEIR OWN AUTONOMY!

Blame where blame is due.

Before the Rabid Feminists (more programming) get incensed - lettuce get a little In Sense that since the legend is that woman was formed from man but everyone knows that babies (including male babies) come FROM WOMEN, then we have a DOUBLE BLAME that if women don’t like the way that men turned out and a HUGE portion of women in modern North Harmerican Society are SINGLE MOTHERS, then who is to blame for raising a defective child?

Which probably still upsets the feminists, but what they are missing in their rabid rage is that it was admitted above that the male babies were defective and were raised into adulthood and adultery as defective.

So, since women just want to be validated, then the feminists are right about men being part of the problem, (those filthy Pigs!) but it stops there because of the PREMISE of where those male babies came from.

This is why I wrote:

claiming that if ANYTHING is going to change it will HAVE to be through the agency of women. With my help, because I REJECT the notion of noble suffering and saviorhood, so I am able to see through the coordinated BULLSHIT of Nitzee and Shophauzer to get to the Source. My work since 2008 is to train WOMEN who are NOT MACHINES to RISE ABOVE THEIR PROGRAMMING to eliminate the Enemy of Existence itself.

Uh may not git thar witcha - but I have SEEEEN da Udda Side!

It seems in these modern times that women want to have a set of balls, so its about time they grabbed or grew a pair and got the job done.

This was the last video that was suggested in this series. I post it not for the listed topic but for the implications that the Gnostics and Cathars said that this planet was ruled by Evil. That to bring children here was THE GREATEST SIN. So, by extension, even though there are forms of birth control a tad more advanced than Cleopatra putting crocodile dung inside her as a cervical cap… that The Act is physiologically, inseparably tied to summoning new souls into the Hellscape. So the video message of empire destroying, gold-digging prostitutes of this video is subsumed by the notion that the Babylonian and Carthaginian Temple systems were FOUNDED on Sex Magicks being the highest form of the Dark Arts.

It requires both parties to consider if they are machines? or if they can rise above their programming?