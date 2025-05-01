The phrase The Devil is in The Details, and…

… it’s ALL Details…

means that we’re in Hell. The Devil is the RULE not the exception. So that is all you ever needed to know.

You can dive INFINITELY into any fractal rendering where the patterns repeat with MINOR variations in self-similar (Simulation of the Simulacra? or Simulacra of the Simulation?) way. When you are a pattern-recognizer like me, then pretty much the entire universe becomes boring.

Pretty.

Butt boring.

Pretty Boring.

Romanesco broccoli Vegetable, an edible flower bud of the species Brassica oleracea

This is a featured picture, which means that members of the community have identified it as one of the finest images on the English Wikipedia, adding significantly to its accompanying article. If you have a different image of similar quality, be sure to upload it using the proper free license tag, add it to a relevant article, and nominate it. This image was selected as picture of the day on the English Wikipedia for March 2, 2023.

Ready to have your peepees yanked like a garden hose at the end of its retractable reel?

NOTE: This image is a focus stacked image consisting of 10 images that were merged using software. As a result, this image underwent digital manipulation which may have included blending, blurring, cloning, and colour and perspective adjustments. As a result of these adjustments, the image content may be slightly different than reality at the points where the images were combined. This manipulation is often required due to lens, perspective, and parallax distortions.

Jesus Fucking Christ!

Even an IMAGE of a plant exhibiting a Fractal can’t even be rendered in this SIMULATION wihout the image being manipulated TEN TIMES so that it is the

ESSENCE

of a COPY WITHOUT AN ORIGINAL !

ore: wood that be an Original without a copy?

Jean Baudrillard, Keanu Reeves, and the War Chow Skeet creatures should be having orgasms right now.

and I haven’t even gotten to what triggered me!

I only made it 6:11 min into this at 2X. Tuck Her has Seeing Eye Aye ties (he’s not wearing a dog leash in this interview) and Catherine seems to be the mouthpiece who gives us the EXCITING DETAILS on how we’re going to dye. Because everyone wants to know how the story ends but no one has a single testicle to throw at the SOURCE of the problem.

Time = Money.

Time = Our Lives ticking away.

Money = Tokens exchanged for Time-Life.

Ewe See: I couldn’t watch anymore because when she invoked the Magick Wand that suddenly made all of the Cousins completely immune to STEALING THE LIVES OF EVERYONE, MAKING IT DISAPPEAR, as do THey themselves, and there’s not a goddamned thing that you can (or will) do about it, then anything that follows is just details.

All you ever needed to know was:

You’re In Hell and Debils got your testes in a jar of gasoline.

The M.O. of the likes of Fitts and others throwing Fits over what the Govern Mente (Archons) are doing will always end in: You can’t touch them, there’s nothing you can do about it, and they will raype you again and continuously forever.

Ahem.

Witches why I invented my own religion.

You CAN touch them. You can stop them, but I’m on the verge of just letting this Stack and the rest of my crusade fade because no matter how many times I say:

All that we need is to take out the Spirochetes in the neurosyphilitics and the husks that masquerade as humans can no longer function without their parasite so the DOUBLE THREAT GOES AWAY INSTANTLY.

People either don’t get it; or there is an MK filter in their heads that won’t allow them to get it. My work and my words don’t involve things that go: Pop! (regulated by the same Archons) or In Sir Erections so small minds can’t wrap themselves around anything that wasn’t pre-programmed into their brains. After 25-years of whining-apes either posturing to take up harms against enemies they can’t even name, or complaining that I’m talking over their heads, there will be no change to any of this Serial Raypage that I think folks have gotten accustom to and might even like after an eternity of it.

I’ve asked for simple things in the past:

Help me find a fungus that kills Borellia, Barontella and Treponema genera.

Help me find a U.S. source of ORGANIC, Stabilized Rice Bran.

Small price to pay for the salvation of the entire denizens of Hell (with an absentee savior promised for 1992 years that ain’t showin’ up…).

But what have I gotten?

Couldn’t even find a goddamned GIF with sound effects. Had to rely on the Social Credit Eating Cretins that make us want to eat bugs.

Sew…

Enjoy your Cricket Flambe washed down with some nice Cock Roach Milk.

Work harder to replace that disappeared $21 Trillion (a trillion here, a trillion there, after a while you start talking about REAL MONEY).

Prey harder that those promised saviors might come to bail you out. The Ba’al cult maintained that he would come back in 2000-year cycles to have himself kylt for some kind of SMBD amusement park trip, so you might consider changing gods if your’s didn’t show up.

Vote harder. Because God Nose that we went from one sycotic (the gonorrhea miasm) motherfucker (they’re all inbred cousins after all) to another psychotic motherfucker, but this latest one will sell lakeside property in Canaan as the New Riveira. {Bet you forgot that YOU’RE being Palestined too because the mental fatigue of the Ham Clan being erased is why it is barely in the ‘news’.} Maybe by the next go-round in Dante’s Circle people will have forgotten about how bad things WERE in light of how bad they ARE.

Leave a comment