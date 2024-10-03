Face it: Without Science - you are nothing.

You know nothing, you can accomplish nothing.

Lithium + Water = BOOM!

What they told us early on when these anti-manic-depressant delivery systems were spontaneously combusting was that water had to be used to cool the OTHER cells so that there wouldn’t be a chain-reaction because…

YOU CAN’T PUT OUT A METAL FIRE!

Everyone knows that if you keep pure sodium metal in a jar of oil, it is inert. Put one tiny piece into water and you’ll be pulling pyrex out of your chest and eyeballs.

OF ALL OF THE MATERIALS THAT CAN SUFFOCATE AN OXIDATIVE REACTION… WHY ARE THEY USING WATER?

Remember this?

https://science.time.com/2011/03/24/fukushima-the-salt-problem/ The salt, which has accumulated from the seawater that emergency crews have used as a last-ditch method to cool the reactors, might cause the reactors to overheat and possibly even meltdown. As seawater evaporates, salt scaling could insulate the reactor fuel and impede heat transfer and thus cooling. In a worst case,

as the rods heat up,

their zirconium cladding could rupture,

and gaseous radioactive iodine inside could leak out;

the uranium core itself could even melt.

This, of course, would release event more radioactive material. The New York Times, citing a former engineer with General Electric, which designed the reactors at Fukushima, estimates that 57,000 pounds of salt have accumulated in Reactor No. 1 and 99,000 pounds in Reactors No. 2 and 3. But those reactors are larger.

That ‘former engineer’ was the Paul Offit of reactors saying that there is no amount of salt that could harm the things that fucked up in the first place. It’s like saying that an infant can handle 10,000 vaccines at one time.

If you want to get all sciencey

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/japan-earthquake-tsunami-nuclear-seawater/

They spin it like the seawater HAD to be used to PREVENT a melt down (sound like the EV nonsense?) when ONLY PURIFIED WATER is used in reactors, because they would rather avert a meltdown by losing their precious hardware to contamination that would render it unable to be used again. What Suffering Saints! What Altruistic Angels! What Fucking Philantropists! What suffering suck a tash!

If you read between the lines, reorder the spin, it was the sea water that Fucked things Up Beyond All Recognition in Fuckashima. But if you didn’t know sciency stuff and TRUSTED THE EXPERTS then the salt was fine! Nothing to sea here!

The following are comments in my I See Dead People - They’re Everywhere! Stack.

Slightly edited for just the lithium points:

Dee

Fire and Water=DEW and HAARP. I do not comprehend how anyone buys the bs storylines. A hurricane supposedly picks up speed over WATER and slows down on land. That being said, this one was DIRECTED over numerous states to wreak havoc on the masses. This is how THeir CORPORATIONS make money and are kept solvent. The few of us can see it and we acknowledge what is ACTUALLY happening. Until the vast majority of walking zombies see and acknowledge the reality I do not know how it can be stopped. I'm looking for the escape hatch out of hell.

Patrick Jordan

Get your parka and mukaluks for that trip to Aunty Artica. Rumor is there is an oasis with a green belt.

For as long as I've been on this shitheap no hurricane ever sustained over landfall.

That's why they attacked people's memories and came up with Wicked Peed On Us rewrites.

Soon the entry for hurricanes will be increase in force over land and they'll cite North Carolina as proof.

Disaster capitalism means that they already shorted the securities that will take a hit so they make money there. They already own the lumber companies and the raw goods and services that will rebuild if that is even allowed (for those that LIVED) but it is mostly a land grab for pennies on the dollar with most of their work done for them if the lithium has already been washed down into basins.

Dee

I have heard the rumor too. You are absolutely right, THey would short the securities first!

Brilliant, my mind had not even processed the idea out to that point.

I asked the AI if any of the land destruction from the hurricane was laden with minerals.

Answer "Yes, some of the lands hit by Hurricane Helene were indeed rich in minerals. For example, the area around Spruce Pine in North Carolina, which was heavily affected by the hurricane, is known for its high-purity quartz deposits. This quartz is crucial for semiconductor production. "

Patrick Jordan

Thanks for the reminder. I heard on National Propaganda Radio that the pure quartz production would be delayed so too would be the circuit chips, but I knew that was a cover for something else. Then MaGoo told me about the anti-depressant mines.

Dee

What is an anti-depressant mine?

Patrick Jordan

https://www.drugs.com › lithium.html

Lithium: Drug Uses, Dosage and Side Effects - Drugs.com

Lithium a mood stabilizer that is a used to treat or control the manic episodes of bipolar disorder (manic depression). Manic symptoms include hyperactivity, rushed speech, poor judgment, reduced need for sleep, aggression, and anger.

========================================

do you really think they are digging all of that metal that antagonizes Magnesium in the human body for JUST batteries?

Well... they probably are... but if they light on fyre then they will gass the whole world with a mind-numbing drug.

Dee

Bloody Holy Hell!

»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»»

https://www.rsc.org/periodic-table/element/3/lithium Lithium carbonate is used in drugs to treat manic depression, although its action on the brain is still not fully understood.

Well, Gila Monster on the end of my peepee! Theys been dopin’ folk fo how manah years wit dat shit?

Lithium is moderately toxic as discovered in the 1940s when patients were given lithium chloride as a salt substitute. However, in small doses it is prescribed as a treatment for manic depression (now called bipolar disorder). Its calming effect on the brain was first noted in 1949, by an Australian doctor, John Cade, of the Victoria Department of Mental Hygiene. He had injected guinea pigs with a 0.5% solution of lithium carbonate, and to his surprise these normally highly-strung animals became docile, and indeed were so calm that they would sit in the same position for several hours. Cade then gave his most mentally disturbed patient an injection of the same solution. The man responded so well that within days he was transferred to a normal hospital ward and was soon back at work. Other patients responded similarly and lithium therapy is now used all around the world to treat this mental condition. How it works is still not known for certain, but it appears to prevent overproduction of a chemical messenger in the brain.

Yeah… dis is Jo Momma comin’ to y’all through that Crazy White Crackah Stickman! I KNEW there be a Fortay involbed in der somewhur! Oh, dat be nine-teen fortay. OK. nebber mind…

So some guy, standing upside down on the pancake earth decided to dope some Pigs of Guinea with some unknown shit for an unknown reason and LOW! and Hold Bees! they dones calmt dahwn!

Notice how skillfully this was written? Sometime in the 1940s? the Yanks were doping patients? PATIENTS? probably because they knew long before Cade of the Antipodes dat dat shit be numbin’ yo ass! Which is where most people carry their brains. How bout we take a gander at the Timeline from the book that I wrote with no secret agenda to protect a secret agenda:

1949

Lithium Chloride was allowed by the FDA as a SALT SUBSTITUTE until it killed 4 people.

Excusing the fucking-fuck out of me! but WHERE DOES THAT SAY PATIENTS? Why would the FDA be involved if this was just a Project Paperclip experiment on some looneys in a bin?

Kilt ‘em. It’s a kidney destroyer too. BONUS!

Do not be fooled. The basis of our 'modern' science has always been referential to the work of the early 1900s, which was astounding in its depth, scope and thoroughness. This means that by 1949, Science should have looked like the 21st Century. Lithium is a Magnesium antagonist. If I know that – they knew that.

This is the unresolvable beef that Our Lady of Sardinia and I have with ‘modern medicine’. They pretend to explain everything down to the molecule BUT THERE ARE NO CURES!

Butt you will notice that the link I provided is © Royal Society of Chemistry 2024; yeet it still says:

“its action on the brain is still not fully understood.”

Exsqueeze the fuckety-fuck outta me, but 2024-1949 = 75 years!

When are the goddamnedmotherfuckingcockbitingsonsofbitches going to KNOW SOMETHING?

Here… take this soft metal…

What’l it do?

Make you numb so that when your Tesla locks you in then reverses itself into the lake you won’t freak out before you dye. (remember that one?)

Magnesium is essential in an extreme amount of enzyme functions. If I know that – they knew that. Why? Because I read their work. This was simply another attempt to get a Mind Control Agent into the population through the general marketplace like Fluoridated Water. Lithium Off Label Use is for CONTROLLING AGGRESSIVE BEHAVIOR.

Here is a truncated version of The Secret Covenant that focuses only on the Soft Metal Poisons:

An illusion it will be, so large, so vast it will escape their perception. Those who will see it will be thought of as insane. We will create separate fronts to prevent them from seeing the connection between us. We will behave as if we are not connected to keep the illusion alive. Our goal will be accomplished one drop at a time so as to never bring suspicion upon ourselves. This will also prevent them from seeing the changes as they occur. We will always stand above the relative field of their experience for we know the secrets of the absolute. We will work together always and will remain bound by blood and secrecy. Death will come to he who speaks. We will keep their lifespan short and their minds weak while pretending to do the opposite. We will use our knowledge of science and technology in subtle ways so they will never see what is happening. We will use soft metals, aging accelerators and sedatives in food and water, also in the air. They will be blanketed by poisons everywhere they turn. The soft metals will cause them to lose their minds. We will promise to find a cure from our many fronts, yet we will feed them more poison. The poisons will be absorbed trough their skin and mouths, they will destroy their minds and reproductive systems. From all this, their children will be born dead, and we will conceal this information. The poisons will be hidden in everything that surrounds them, in what they drink, eat, breathe and wear. We must be ingenious in dispensing the poisons for they can see far. We will teach them that the poisons are good, with fun images and musical tones. Those they look up to will help. We will enlist them to push our poisons. They will see our products being used in film and will grow accustomed to them and will never know their true effect. When they give birth we will inject poisons into the blood of their children and convince them it’s for their help. We will start early on, when their minds are young, we will target their children with what children love most, sweet things. When their teeth decay we will fill them with metals that will kill their mind and steal their future. When their ability to learn has been affected, we will create medicine that will make them sicker and cause other diseases for which we will create yet more medicine.

I think I cover this and other pertinent documents in:

If not, then just keep buying my books until you find it. Does it seem odd that I don’t even know what is in them? I’ve got 25 books and I’m too damned lazy to look it up and our Friend from Portugal has them pretty much memorized so he’ll post what book it’s in anyway…

Listen kidlings, if they can say this:

”How it works is still not known for certain, but it appears to prevent overproduction of a chemical messenger in the brain.”

and people pay to suck down that poison regularly…

… then I can damned well not remember what is in my books!

Back to this reference:

https://www.rsc.org/periodic-table/element/3/lithium It reacts vigorously with water. Storing it is a problem. It cannot be kept under oil, as sodium can, because it is less dense and floats. So it is stored by being coated with petroleum jelly.

So should fire-fighters be oozing Vasoline on Teslas when they flambe?

Somewhat surprisingly it does not react with oxygen unless heated to 100oC, but it will react with nitrogen from the atmosphere to form a red-brown compound lithium nitride, Li 3 N.

Since Nooks Don’t Work, this next bit is a collossal (two “L”s and two “S”s to emphasize how big it is) pile of dinosaur shit… butt….

The hydrogen of hydrogen bombs is actually the compound lithium hydride, in which the lithium is the lithium-6 isotope and the hydrogen is the hydrogen-2 isotope (deuterium). This compound is capable of releasing massive amounts of energy from the neutrons released by the atomic bomb at its core. These are absorbed by the nuclei of lithium-6 which immediately disintegrates to form helium and hydrogen-3 which then go on to form other elements and as they do the bomb explodes with the force of millions of tonnes of TNT.

Moon Landings, Globe Earths, Nooks, EVs that will reduce carbon footprints… it keeps me smiling the amount of SHIT that the world will eat because they don’t know basic science and have been so pacified by the lithium that is probably in their water supply that they don’t even care to know.

Lettuce close with a reinforcement of my point that without Science you are nothing and can do nothing:

OK… yeah… so it’s Star Trek… science FICTION…

uh… the SAME predictive programming that gave you FLIP Cell Phones for Communicators and at least Lithium if not Di-Lithium power supplies. At the very least check out the predictive programming starting at 2:52 minutes where all of the batteries crystal power supplies blue up at once.

Remind you of pagers and cell phones PROGRAMMED to go off like balms?

Lithium thyme balms are in your cars (if you are fucking rich) and phones that you hold to your head, pagers that you put next to your Next Genital Rations, power tools, lawnmowers, as you can see Trucks, and most importantly soon-to-be aircraft that are best flown over the ocean because if the batteries catch fire as they were MEANT to, the plain can ditch or crash into the SEAWATER (see how I am the Master of Continuum?) where it will help to ‘quench’ the fire by making it burn hotter and brighter for a SHORTER period of time.

Better Living Through Chemistry.

Ain’t Life in Hell Grand?

