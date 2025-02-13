I like the work of Melissa and Aaron.

OFTEN I do not agree with them on core principles.

I will channel the Spirit of Clint Richardson regarding the U.S. Constipation, that M&A revere, that the AMENDMENTS ALONE show that it was a flawed Document. The very NEED for a Bill of Rights showed that it was a Meet the New Boss, Same as the Old Boss trade of one Tyranny for another Tyranny. Today it’s just a trade for a Tranny.

I will chanel #5 the Spirit of Lysander Spooner who said that even Gold and Silver are JUST COMMODITIES SO THEY HAVE NEVER BEEN MONEY.

Ever get the impression that I’ve already done the Deep Continuum Analysis on every topic out there before?

If money only exists in our minds then we are past-due for a good brain-washing.

Contrast the stats for my expose on fake money with the couple that had the leg-up from Alex Jones in their career :

518 without a “K” views IN EIGHT YEARS and I tell The Truth, The Whole Truth, and NOTHING BUTT FUCKING TRUTH on the same topic gauged against 38,646 views in just one day and I will now hightlight that despite their facts and their enthusiasm, that their conclusions are too often

WRONG!

So we return to what Clint taught:

”The Creator Controls.”

I admit that I rage against that notion due to the Creators being narcissistic biocidal maniacal evil fucks… but you can’t dispute the principle and his evaluation of it.

Congress/Sanhedrin COINS money (a fiction) but then the Traitor Family member FDR outlawed gold, and by Nixon the Doll Ear was backed by Black Gold = Petroleum. So there was a Bait & Switch not so much between a chunk of metal that was never money for a piece of paper that was never money, but since money is our lives and labor that MONEY: the REAL SHIT: was made to disappear like a magick trick.

And that’s the point of it:

The motherfuckers who wrote the brief for the government justifying stealing back THEIR paper sigils used as spells to enchant the sub-animals…

… hate to say it…

was ONE-HUNDRED AND TEN PERCENT RIGHT (that’s the sports coach version. how anything can ever be more than 100 percent is beyond my puny little brain).

https://reason.com/2025/01/31/the-government-says-money-isnt-property-so-it-can-take-yours/

(1) the government creates money, so you can't own it;

(2) the government can tax your money, so you don't own it; and

(3) the Constitution allows the government to spend money for the "general welfare."

Lettuce deconstruct:

#1

Spirit of Clint: The CREATOR CONTROLS.

Motherfuckers though they be: the Matriarchal Intercoursers INVENTED the coin that became paper that soon will swoon away your assets as digital ones and zeros that will disappear faster than a stage mage’s bunny.

Within their Law: a gift can be given from a King to a Knight or even to a serf, or even a serf can give a gift to a serf, but the right to ask for it/take it back is inherent in the definition of a gift.

The EXTORTION to wrest away the Precious Metals…

then extort you to TRADE them for written spells on parchment, then saying that they can take their spells back at any time is not outside the scope of the Way of Things. If you think about it from a Neutral perspective: IF you were the one in control and you thought that the creatures you were dealing with were sub-human, and you made the money and you wanted your ‘gift’ back and you had unlimited power BOUGHT with those same spells that were stolen from the sub-humans, then you wouldn’t even blink if the mewling animals raised a fuss about it or not.

What the fuck would they DO about it?

the Legal Tender Cases—where the Supreme Court upheld laws forcing people to accept paper currency, rather than gold and silver, as payment for debts.

Of course the guy in question spent (interesting word: Spend) his life in court trying to defend his LIFE.

https://ij.org/case/c-s-lawn-administrative-appeal/

THIS IS THE MOST AGGREGIOUS PART OF THE AGUMENT OF THE INSTITUTE OF JUSTICE AND M & A that unless you GET this, then NOTHING ELSE THAT FOLLOWS MATTERS. So despite their ‘facts’ and their good intent: You just wasted 19 minutes on the Dykes’ video.

The phrase: Time is Money.

The phrase: Our lives are ticking-away.

When dealt with mathematically equate to Our LIVES and our LABOR are measured in TIME. That LABOR over a period of TIME is compensated for by what is falsely called money.

Therefore: If you steal our money - you are stealing (shortening) our LIFE.

What was the finding of the Gladass Pip and the Supremes?

the Legal Tender Cases—where the Supreme Court upheld laws forcing people to accept paper currency, rather than gold and silver, as payment for debts.

So being FORCED to a FIAT (in Black Magicks Summoning spells it means: So Be It!) IMAGINARY FAKE MONEY for our LABOR AND LIFE is an act of aggression and therefore contractually null. No contract is valid under duress.

Butt weight! There’s more!

The Due Process Clause applies to "life, liberty, or property," and the Supreme Court has repeatedly applied that Clause to money. It follows that, since money is neither life nor liberty, it must be property.

Rob Johnson who wrote the article and Melissa and Aaron who supported the conclusions are ONE-HUNDRED THOUSAND AND TEN PERCENT WRONG!

Unless the Supreme Cunts also defaulted to that finding that money is only property, then it was a set-up at the highest levels of incompetence.

I just demonstrated using Artistotle and Spooner that NONE OF THE SHIT BEING BANDIED ABOUT IS MONEY. Life Energy in the form of Labor is the only true money that ever existed. So the Payment-Due Procession Claws applies to LIFE which is TIME which is how LABOR is compensated with the FORCED infliction of their Black Magicks sigils that caught everyone in a spell because no one DEMANDED that they be compensated by DEMONS with ONLY metals that were still not money but a damned sight closer than a piece of shit paper!

(1) the government creates money, so you can't own it;

has been satisfied. NO ONE FORCED the Govern Mente to compensate the LOSS OF THEIR LIVES with something substantial that was equivalent to and redeemable for that loss!

Remember how I said I’ve already covered ALL of the topics in Continuum before?

Obviously I’ve covered ownership long before the SubStack post since I tried to teach it to the Lakota, that means that I had already worked it out for myself years before that.

At best you have provisional ownership over your Doll Ears because they are in captivity. But anyone can trespass on your ‘property’ to let loose the wild animal and then you have nothing. The only way to OWN a Doll Ear is to Kyll a Doll Ear.

That’s actually the way to Salvation in the Christian Tradition: To Kyll God. Deicide, that amazingly co-incides with the Satanic Ritual during a Sabbat (hmmm…. sounds like a Black Sabbath…) called: Kylling The God.

The only way to be FREE of the spell is to get rid of the spell.

You can’t OWN their spell.

#2

(2) the government can tax your money, so you don't own it;

We established that the trade of your Time/Life (wasn’t that a magazine?) was FORCED to accept their shitpaper in exchange.

Protocol 1:12. Our right lies in force. The word "right" is an abstract thought and proved by nothing. The word means no more than: Give me what I want in order that thereby I may have a proof that I am stronger than you.

Witch brings us to point #2 of taxation NOT by representation - who the FUCK would WANT that? (and who’s the lameassmotherfucker that invented that Bait & Switch for the stupidass masses?) - but… well… let’s let the ones who INVENTED Tribute to the Occupying Military Force explain it to you:

Deuteronomy 20: 10-15 “When thou comest nigh unto a city to fight against it, then proclaim peace unto it. And it shall be, if it make thee answer of peace, and open unto thee, then it shall be, that all the people that is found therein shall be TRIBUTARIES unto thee and they shall serve thee. And if it will make no peace with thee, but will make war against thee, then thou shalt besiege it: And when the LORD thy God hath delivered it into thine hands thou shalt smite every male thereof with the edge of the sword: But the women, and little ones, and the cattle, and all that is in the city, even all the spoil there of, shalt thou take unto thyself and thou shalt eat the spoil of thine enemies, which the LORD they God hath given thee. Thus shalt thou do to ALL the cities which are very far off from thee, which are not of the cities of these nations. But of the cities of these people, which the LORD thy God doth give thee for an inheritance, thou shalt save alive nothing that breatheth. But thou shalt utterly destroy them..."

(2) the government can tax your money, so you don't own it;

Of course they can!

They CREATED it out of Fiat (so be it) and you were FORCED to accept it, then they account you as a Ded Human (watch clip to the end) and say you have no rights since you bid them Peace not War, so they will EXTRACT what they created and GIFTED to you with FORCE as well. You can’t own anything if it can be taken from you.

Never once forgetting that within the Talmud you are considered BELOW the animals and SLAVES so neither an animal or slave can OWN anything. Do you see how they are approaching the Truth, giving it a close Burma Shave and drawing blood, with just minor of flinches, because those who are in the Demon Barber’s chair are afraid that the next stroke might end them?

Midrasch Talpioth 225-L: "Jehovah created the goyim in human form so that the Jew would not have to be served by beasts. The goi is consequently an animal in human form and condemned to serve the Jew day and night."

I’ve said many times when I was in the Lie Bury of the University of ILL Annoyed they STILL HAVE THE SLAVE LAW BOOKS ON THE SHELVES. Within the Dark Arts that are nothing but everything you think of and experience with Govern Mente = Mind Control, IF there is a spell on parchment in extant THEN IT STILL EXISTS AND IS IN EFFECT. They NEVER redacted or nullified or in any way had a book burning of those spells. I’ve held the grimoires in my hands and read the words to realize that EVERYTHING that we are suffering now was laid out and is still in PRACTICE FROM THOSE SLAVE LAW BOOKS.

So, yeah… from Their point of view: They OWN YOU!

#3

(3) the Constitution allows the government to spend money for the "general welfare."

Protocol 10:10. Liberalism produced Constitutional States, which took the place of what was the only safeguard of the GOYIM, namely, Despotism; and A CONSTITUTION, AS YOU WELL KNOW, IS NOTHING ELSE BUT A SCHOOL OF DISCORDS, misunderstandings, quarrels, disagreements, fruitless party agitations, party whims - in a word, a school of everything that serves to destroy the personality of State activity.

Do you see? No matter how much I like M &A, the dividing line between us is so large you could toss a God-Size Bast through the Pyramid and it woudn’t get stuck.

I din’t know that the pussy had a nose ring and tags. I wonder if the Goddess got her Rabies shot from her Rebbe?

THE TRIBUNE OF THE "TALKERIES" HAS, NO LESS EFFECTIVELY THAN THE PRESS, CONDEMNED THE RULERS TO INACTIVITY AND IMPOTENCE, and thereby rendered them useless and superfluous, for which reason indeed they have been in many countries deposed. THEN IT WAS THAT THE ERA OF REPUBLICS BECOME POSSIBLE OF REALIZATION; AND THEN IT WAS THAT WE REPLACED THE RULER BY A CARICATURE OF A GOVERNMENT - BY A PRESIDENT, TAKEN FROM THE MOB, FROM THE MIDST OF OUR PUPPET CREATURES, OR SLAVES. This was the foundation of the mine which we have laid under the GOY people, I should rather say, under the GOY peoples.

The Demoncraps are vomiting the word Democracy in every speech now. Mob Rules is at risk!

Good on that, mate.

But the Rapepublican organization of Govern Mente was designed for the sole purpose of control from the inside out. You have to be a dumbfuck with open skull injury to not know that ALL of the Sanhedrin = Congress are FUCKING cousins. Figuratively and literally.

So the One Party System with Two Right Wings has always been the case. You get the CHOICE of being shot in the chest or stabbed in the back.

So, where govern mente and foundling fathers and documents and all of that happy patriot shit is concerned I will NEVER see eye-to-eye with ANYONE on those topics because those institutions (mental institutions) were INSTALLED ON PURPOSE FOR CONTROL by the Cunt Trollers.

So, again these pompous asses saying that your money is not your money who just said that the Constipation allows the government to fuck you standing with no lubrication is 110% true. Undeniable. IT WAS DESIGNED THAT WAY.

And to hammer my background points home:

The Govern Mente is also able to SPEND MONEY.

Tain’t THEIR money. Govern Mente doesn’t LABOR. They produce no goods (literally and literally) no services and generate NO REVENUE. So they spend the TRIBUTE that they exacted by FORCE on any goddamned thing that they want.

It’s ILLEGAL to question the Public Debt.

Publius = The People. That’s them. Not Ewe.

And here’s what Clint and I said for years: “General Welfare”

They never defined the words.

You are ALLOWED to think that means anything your ConYid-clotted heart might want to think. The We The Peepholes shit? THEY are The People. Unless you are First Families of Virginia or can trace your lineage to Abram, then YOU AINT THEM.

I hope that this link isn’t broken in an age when everything has been disappeared:

https://realitybloger.wordpress.com/2015/01/15/i-am-not-the-people-and-neither-are-you/

I just checked it. Still up. Everyone needs a Bitch Slap of Reality to keep them honest.

Remember your bible quote?

”But thou shalt utterly destroy them..."

Ever wonder where I came up with my own religion from?

In the martial arts the Scorpion-form supposedly mirrors any movement that the opponent makes.

There’s no fixing this.

So you can see that although I like the work of M & A, that their conclusions are often wrong. The Constitution was a fraud to begin with. Spooner said so with all of the repetition of spinning wheels in a snowdrift. So we can’t get back to the Constitution because it was written for the EXPRESS PURPOSE OF CONTROL.

Protocol 3:5 *** We have included in the constitution such rights as to the masses appear fictitious and not actual rights. All these so-called "Peoples Rights" can exist only in idea, an idea which can never be realized in practical life. What is it to the proletariat laborer, bowed double over his heavy toil, crushed by his lot in life, if talkers get the right to babble, if journalists get the right to scribble any nonsense side by side with good stuff, once the proletariat has no other profit out of the constitution save only those pitiful crumbs which we fling them from our table in return for their voting in favor of what we dictate, in favor of the men we place in power, the servants of our AGENTUR ... Republican rights for a poor man are no more than a bitter piece of irony, for the necessity he is under of toiling almost all day gives him no present use of them, but the other hand robs him of all guarantee of regular and certain earnings by making him dependent on strikes by his comrades or lockouts by his masters.

We can’t look for Judges who aren’t career fucking crooks. Because only a crook would become a judge.

Matthew 7:1 “Judge not, that ye be not judged.”

Seems like no one really believes this shit.

There is no remedy in the System. The System is God. God created all that you are suffering now. What is the Satanic/Christian solution?

You already know…

