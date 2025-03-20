Isaiah 24:18 King James Version And it shall come to pass, that he who fleeth from the noise of the fear shall fall into the pit; and he that cometh up out of the midst of the pit shall be taken in the snare: for the windows from on high are open, and the foundations of the earth do shake.

Amaterasu Solar Irrespective of word definitions, I contend that everything in the legal system (admiralty "law") is a legalate. That there are only three Laws (the foundation of Common Law). The three Laws of Ethics (Natural Law expressed as the three things not to do): 1. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent hurt or kill the flesh of another 2. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent take or damage anything that does not belong to You alone 3. Do not willfully defraud anOther (which can only happen without fully informed consent) Calling a Legalate a Law (article): https://amaterasusolar.substack.com/p/calling-a-legalate-a-law

What color is Peter Pan’s suit?

If you answered: Green, then is it a Kelly Green or a Forest Green?

What color is Santa Claus’ suit?

If you answered: Red with aminita fluffy knobs, then is it Fire Engine Red or Brick Red?

Now, what if I told you that Peter Pan is a fiction, that he doesn’t exist and therefore the color of his suit has no bearing on Real Life whatsoever?

What if I told you that Santa Claus is a fiction, that he, his Lost Boy toy-makers and his drunken Irish red-nosed flying Cervid don’t matter, therefore have no bearing on Real Life whatsoever.

We can argue the finer points of all of these fictions but it is a total waste of time.

It was a Trick Question.

It exposes the SPELL of Word Magicks.

“Irrespective of word definitions…”

Cannot be.

Not based on what I established in the High Crimes Stack on how the Egyptian Black Magicians (so as to imply that they practiced the Dark Arts not that they were of a particular skin color, i.e. Black Magis Matter) viewed the importance of words.

The DEFINITIONS are part of the SPELL. This is why Ralph Winterrowd was so INSISTENT that the ONLY thing that mattered in the ‘legal’ world was if there were rules and regulations promulgated in the Federal or State Registers that were SUBSTANTIVE rather than Interpretive because those were the only ones that have force and effect.

I watched a dialysis corporation murr durr people with IMPUNITY because there were no substantive rules in place for that industry since 1972.

But even that is in the realm of Peter Clause and Santa Pan.

IF you or I were to do something that the State found unacceptable then like with the Eye Are Ess that throws the CODE at you (no force and effect whatsofucking ever) they would either Bill Cooper you on your front porch (frunch porch if you are a particular brand of chicagoan) or put you in jail forever because you, you poor rube, would never know the difference between statutes, codes, rules, regulations and what a stubstantive law is.

So they take advantage of ignorance and outright fraud.

“Irrespective of word definitions…”

Doesn’t fly.

Did I forget to say that Ralph Winterrowd was also equally adamant (as opposed to Adam Ant) that each CFR Rule OPENED WITH DEFINITIONS ? !

The Navy Seal sealed an envelope and applied a seal before sealing it in a bottle to attach to a seal.

whatintheholyfuck is a SEAL?

You HAVE to know what the words mean to THEM because they will ALLOW or even ENCOURAGE *you* to interpret and believe things like: We, The People applies to YOU even if your lineage doesn’t trace to the First Families of Virginia and your People didn’t sign the Constipation that was merely an interoffice memo that was NEVER COUNTERSIGNED BY ANY REGENT OR THEIR VICEROY thus making it a completely useless non-legal, unlawful document that men and women throughout too many centuries have sacrificed their lives to.

Publius means: The People. So Public Lands are the tracts that belong to THEM. Not you. In fact: if you go on about Your Rights and The Constitution and Your People but you were born on the wrong side of the tracks then that is considered trespass on a private contract and they will put you in the oubliette without ever telling you why.

Hopefully they haven’t oublietted Clint’s work.

Amaterasu goes on:

I contend that everything in the legal system (admiralty "law") is a legalate.

I have no contention with that since ALL of what they do is made up and all of it is for entrapment and to cause harm.

Keep in mind the theme of the High Crimes Stack where the Constipation laid out three branches of the poison ivy tree of govern mente: Executive (head of military), Legislative (endless laws of entrapment), Judicial (hive-stingers for those who got entrapped). But by 1947 all of that got morphed and rolled into Administrative Law which meant that the Piracy of Admiralty considered that the land mass (over which they SUPPOSEDLY had no jurisdiction) was so pacified that they could now run the military occupation as a BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION as opposed to the full-out Martial Law that it was, is, and ever will be.

Meet the New Boss same as the old lethal asshole pirate.

All this to say that to focus on JUST Admiralty when there are so many fractal flavors to distract and entrap is also part of their game. The excellent video on Three Venues has been taken down where it explains that even within court where you seek Remedy & Relief at the first stage, can morph without warning (no informed consent because they are all lying pirates) to Admiralty where you WOULD seek Care and Maintenance (if you knew to) that then morphs into Ecclesiastical proceedings where you seek something else (I have a hard time memorizing fraud) in order to TRY to out-Magicks the Magi in BLACK ROBES.

The three Laws of Ethics (Natural Law expressed as the three things not to do):

I have a problem with the word: LAW.

What goes up must come down seems to be a LAW that can be suspended by things like flying machines that are ‘suspended’ by inordinate amounts of fuel that keep them aloft. Cut off the energy supply and that’s one big fucking aluminum/titanium can coming down at Mach Speed. So, the Law of Grabbity is in effect even if there are transient breakings of the Rule.

Natural Law is a word that is a made-up fiction.

There is ONLY ONE LAW IN NATURE !

KYLL OR BE KYLLED.

That’s it. Everything else is as Amaterasu says: Legalate.

But for the sake of deconstruction we will entertain what she is defining as ‘Natural’ ‘Law’ via negative affirmations: a form of oath that Pharoahs would sware and publish. (back to those damned Egyptians again…).

1. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent hurt or kill the flesh of anOther.

If it wasn’t willful but accidental is that OK?

If you did it willfully because the motherfucker was invading your home, land, country and seeking to destroy you, your family, your people - is that OK?

Do you need to tell them in advance: Hey Mr. Home Invader, you don’t belong here so I’m going to willfully and with your consent terminate your ass in the most expeditious way, and…

[Of course before you ever started informed consent you would be on the path to humus because of the ONE LAW: Kyll or be kylled was already in effect with the other motherfucker.]

By ‘Another’: Does that mean only things that LOOK human? Because the fucking creatures running this shitshow merely LOOK like us, but are neurosyphilitics that are run by an alien bug in their head. This would mean that they are NOT human therefore the notions of Homicide wouldn’t apply any more that it would with an animal.

Do ANIMALS fall into the category of ‘Another’ ?

What would people eat if they didn’t farm animals for the express purpose of furthering their lives here in hell by destroying another lifeform?

Wait: Am I talking about Joe Sixpack? or the Cunt Trollers?

2. Do not willfully and without fully informed consent take or damage anything that does not belong to You alone.

Is it OK if you take things from your neighbors if you tell them you are going to take them? That sounds so much like Is Ra EL and Canaan.

“Hey… Shaloam and all that shit! GodBug in our heads told us to take your land so you can either pack up and go to a place that we will soon balm or you can just stay here and save us some transportation costs as we just balm you in place. Thanks for your cooperation. Bye!”

I could see techincal micromanagement of rule #2 as it might apply to carting a broken down car from your neighbor’s property as a courtesy, taking it to the junk yard and having it recycled and then splitting the cash. But the world doesn’t operate at that level. They are dumping aluminum, strontium, barium, and THORIUM on you via chemtrails wiping out the ENTIRE BIOSPHERE, WILLFULLY AND WITH NO INFORMED CONSENT so the Law of Nature dictates:

KYLL OR BE KILT.

Ain’t none of that shit happening. At any level. The Neurosyphilitics in cunt troll aren’t doing the nicey-nicey thing while they are terraforming the planet into a wasteland, and the pacified asses (not masses at this point unless you call mankind a cancer) aren’t even practicing Self-Preservation

3. Do not willfully defraud anOther (which can only happen without fully informed consent)

Whence cometh fraud?

Would it appear in the social animal called man if there wasn’t a Bug in they haids?

Does it appear in NATURE if we are to presume that Natural Law had anything to do with that root word?

In law dictionaries a Natural is a shortened form of Natural Idiot which is what I accord to anyone who cites (and they abound) the FICTION of Natural Law due to the ONLY law of the jungle:

Kyll or be Kylled.

We keep coming back to that flat spot on the wheel don’t we?

Because the OTHER SIDE KEEPS DOING IT TO US, BUT NO ONE SEEMS TO BE TRYING TO BALANCE OUT THE EQUATION!

The Black Widow, the Preying Mantis, entices the smaller male: Come mate with me, then with lightening speed all of a sudden the bitch is looking for the hollandaise sauce.

[Tastes like chicken…]

Nature is LETHAL. Natural LAW then must contain Lethality.

Final evaluation: You can’t fight Words WITH Words.

In order to break a spell you have to be able to know you are under one.

That is why a Spell had to be broken by burning that on which it was written.

If the Spells are written on the hearts and minds of those who are taken over by such magicks then you will know why there were pyres and village ovens that were used on the INNOCENT women (and men) who were accused BY witches for being ‘witches’.

