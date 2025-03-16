New York State has always been and will always be insane.

It is because Lyme = neuroborelliosis is on par with neurosyphilis that ate all their brains; and with the magicks of wack jobs they can now wholesale infect people with their spirochetes via syringe.

Trends happen in New York and work their way like gangrene from the East towards the middle. Trends happen in California and work their way like A.I.D.S. from the West towards the middle.

The arguments to pollute the children are criminally insane on the face of it, so I only look at the biology of it. A FEW people came up with measles? so now everyone has to be waxed with every foul abomination out there?

Again, the notion is criminally insane on the face of it from a ‘medikill’ pube lick hellth perspective so we have to look deeper.

I’ve featured this many times before so I even turned it into a Cut & Paste. The facts are that if you acquire the measles, and it goes to the rash stage, you are LESS LIKELY TO GET CANCER.

THIS IS ***WHY*** THEY WANT TO SHOOT YOU: http://www.rainbow-cambridge.org.uk/healing/measles-vaccination.htm link dead as of 05112020 Measles can prevent cancer and degenerative diseases of bone and cartilage web posted 5 June 2014 - LINKS updated: 4 June 2017 Table showing results of the study comparing 2 groups who had measles and not and how many of them had certain diseases later in their life Table above showing results of the study, comparing: 2 groups who had measles ("positive") and one not ("negative"), and how many of them had certain diseases later in their life. Your chances of developing tumours, or diseases of bone and cartilage increase over 1000%, if you didn’t have measles! A study by Tove Ronne, published 1985 in The Lancet, contains clear evidence and states: "There is a a highly significant association between ... missed measles rash and later develpoment of ... diseases ... and certain tumors" According to the table on page 3 (“Number of Individuals With Various Diseases According To Negative Or Positive History Of Measles”), 15 people (from 252) who had not had measles, developed cancer (other than skin and cervical cancer), whereas from the control group (230 people) who had had measles, only one developed cancer. A similar significant difference: 11 people (from 252) who had not had measles, suffered from degenerative diseases of bone and cartilage, whereas from the control group (230 people) who had had measles, only one suffered fromdegenerative diseases of bone and cartilage. The figures for cervical cancer are 8 times higher if people had not had measles: 8 (no measles group) versus only one (measles group); sebaceous skin diseases are 6 times higher: 28 (no measles group) versus only 4 (measles group); immunoreactive diseases are nearly 4 times higher: 19 (no measles group) versus only 5 (measles group). The 4 page long study documents these significant findings, but does not draw any conclusions from them. This study looks into why some people who got infected with measles did not have the typical skin rashes. They suggest, that the measles virus, if not neutralised in the skin, might go into damaged cells, resulting in "giant cell pneumonia", and that this may be associated with the various diseases listed in the table on the left. The Lancet is influenced by the drug companies, who are not interested in this angle: they rather promote vaccination to prevent measles in order to make profit. Their publicity in May 2014 (injecting high doses of measles virus to destroy cancer) is based on only 2 people and suggests to use measles injections may cure cancer; wouldn't it be easier and more natural, to let measles take their course as they've done for generations, with all the significant advantages shown in the table on the left? But there wouldn't be any profit for the shareholders of the companies producing vaccines... Taking these benefits of measles into account, why should anyone avoid measles and choose MMR vaccination with several long term side effects (including death) instead? Our natural immune system works very well, and together with fever usually fights infections off within a few days. And it has proven eficient in the long term, including transferring immunity through breastfeeding to babies. Vaccines are designed to trigger short term emergency immune responses, and are normally only "tested" for a few years, and not in connection with other vaccines or environmental pollutants; some of their ingredients for prolonging the shelf life are highly controversial. Until 2016 there have been no proper scientific studies with control groups who have had no vaccines at all. See original copies of the study and links below. by Ralph Nimmann, Hebden Bridge, England, 5 June 2014 [edited 1 Feb 2017]

Given that cancer is caused by spirochetes and spirochetes are in vaccines, then a childhood disease that is a mere nuisance somehow is an EMERGENCY that requires drastic intervention that is guaranteed to give cancer the #2 Kyller in North Harmerica, is NOT THE TOPIC.

The Topic is: THEY WANT TO GIVE EVERYONE THEIR BRAIN BUG.

This include the Amish who according to Glen Kealey were the CONTROL in The Experiment. It might have been Glen or someone else who said that the Pope had an agreement with them to just leave them the fuck alone. So this was a long-standing hands-off policy, that is now being eroded for the purpose of what?

Is the experiment over?

Have THey got what they wanted by polluting 99.9% of the slaves so that the Control Group are rendered obsolete?

Sure some well-meaning non-Am might take this to court for them. But lawyers and those that Attorn are in my experience just mindless fucks that jerkoff in the system either having no knowledge of how the fuckshit works, or if they do they will just play the game incompetently on purpose and when they lose they will just shrug and walk away.

An amusing little FIRST RESPONSE to such criminal insanity by the State (ficition) of New York (fiction) by Departments (fiction) and Courts (fiction) is to force EVERY ONE OF THEM INVOLVED to give you THEIR OATH SWORN TO YOU PERSONALLY IN WRITING.

That’s a first start. The whole thing might just burn out like a weak ember starting with that demand.

Next what has never been done is overturning the complete fraud of Jacobson v. MASSACHUSETTS. You have to ask why no lame ass motherfuckers ever went against the ONLY thing that is used as a cite to justify the pollution of mankind?

Could it be that the lawyers and attorns are either too stupid, or in on it, to not cut the root of the weed? Could it be that since the entire thing was LAW MADE AT THE BENCH (which is unconstipatable) then it was void/null/invalid from the beginning but the NPCs and the stupid rubes are too goddamned ignorant to figure that out?

It’s a common trick to create Case Law which was a Bait & Switch for Common Law and then force feed that down the throats of anyone who thinks that they have a chance in the playground of the Devil.

