When studying the Dark Arts you find that the Black Magicians of Egypt claimed that the pronunciation of the words of a spell were more important than any other aspect of the ritual.

Words Have Meaning.

Words have import.

Words have POWER.

So, I took that notion into the realm of Law that is based on the word Lex that means…

(some of my girls are going to love this)

WORD.

In The Beginning was The Word.

My Word is My Bond.

lexicon (n.) c. 1600, "a dictionary, a word-book," from French lexicon or directly from Modern Latin lexicon, from Greek lexikon (biblion) "word (book)," from neuter of lexikos "pertaining to words," from lexis "a word, a phrase; reason; way of speech, diction, style," from legein "to say" (from PIE root *leg- (1) "to collect, gather," with derivatives meaning "to speak (to 'pick out words')"). Especially of dictionaries of Greek, Syriac, Hebrew, or Arabic, because these typically were written in Latin, and in Modern Latin lexicon (not dictionarius) was the preferred name for a word-book.

Throw the BOOK at them.

What is LAW?

Words.

Mostly meaningless shit made like Spells to entrap and impoverish.

We could get by on nothing more than Common Law: Do no harm to anyone or their property.

But the ‘developed world’ has Legislators.

What is their job? To make laws. If they didn’t continuously make laws - then they would be out of a job.

Where did Law Givers come from? Ham The First Rabi Of Ur. Hammurabi. Moishe The Law Giver with the Tin Co-Man Mentes. Etc.

Luke 11: 52-54 Woe unto you, lawyers! for ye have taken away the key of knowledge: ye entered not in yourselves, and them that were entering in ye hindered. And as he said these things unto them, the scribes and the Pharisees began to urge him vehemently, and to provoke him to speak of many things: Laying wait for him, and seeking to catch something out of his mouth, that they might accuse him.

Anything you say can and will be held against you. What do Scribes do? Write down words. What are words? Lex. What is Law? Lex.

It’s called a vacuous argument. What is the Law? Words. Do what I SAY not what I Do. Ouroboros: serpent speaking itself into existence.

Protocol 1: 5. In the beginnings of the structure of society, they were subjected to brutal and blind force; afterwards - to Law, which is the same force, only disguised. I draw the conclusion that by the law of nature, right lies in force.

We needed all of this background to begin:

A commenter Exit Stage Left posted on my Stack:

Exit Stage Left’s comments provide the perfect springboard to dive into the Abyss that is Law, thus highlighting why both ESL and I stay the Hell away from the FRACTAL HELL that is the Just Us System.

Victory Palace

Awesome post PJ and love the recommendation to demand these fictional/frictional entities to submit their oaths personally. And always DO NOT CONSENT! If you have any other wisdom to share about how to deal with these fictional entities, I'd love to see/know it.

Exit stage left Shall I court you with my twerking?

Crazy White Crackaboy Patrick Jordan and he Alter Ego Jo Momma gunna weigh in (Jo Momma’s prettay large) on the whole Twerkin’ thang:

Thas righ, thas right. Go on, do y’all’s twerking and shit. But doan be doin’ it in Russia or theys gonna rush yo ass right to jale.

You be the judge. “When is a public servant liable to pay damages?” because the administrative law remedies do not, of themselves, give rise to a claim in damages.2

Sorry to break up the flow, but owing to what we learned from the Occult Egyptian Magis we have to stop at the mention of Admenstruative Lex.

It was Ralph Winterrowd on RBN in the late 2000s who introduced everyone to The Administrative State. The concept was so bizzare to me that I went to the government documents section in the Lie Bury of the University of ILL Annoyed and held BOTH EDITIONS of the book in my hands (as I made copies) to confirm what Ralph was saying.

The treasonous FDR in 1937 started the makings of the Administrative State that finally came into being in 1947 after he had been allegedly A Sassy Nated. Thus Smedley Butler calling for the protection of such a criminal implicates the General as part of the cabal thus part of the problem.

The Act, the Lex, the Law by Congress (sexual congress means you’re fucked) had TREASONOUSLY reduced the Executive Branch to THIRTEEN (got to love that number)

AGENCIES.

Urban legend is that the Babylonian Name Change of The Department of State to the State Department, etc. (or maybe even vice squad versa - I don’t know, I have limited memory space for fucking fraud) is the tell that the entire government had just been reduced by one branch with the second branch being the Judicial rotten limb on the tree being converted to Administrative Law Courts/Judges.

It was Ralph Epperson (a lot of Ralphs going on) who skillfully showed that the Constitution was merely a transfer of Tyranny from The King to Congress. So, whereas there was to be separation of the three branches, two of the branches were neutered by 1947 so the only one remaining throughout the entire Shuck & Jive, Bait & Switch was Con Gress.

» » » Protocol 10:10. Liberalism produced Constitutional States, which took the place of what was the only safeguard of the GOYIM, namely, Despotism; and A CONSTITUTION, AS YOU WELL KNOW, IS NOTHING ELSE BUT A SCHOOL OF DISCORDS, misunderstandings, quarrels, disagreements, fruitless party agitations, party whims - in a word, a school of everything that serves to destroy the personality of State activity.

Wayne of Machevellian Man told me that supposedly the Administrative Procedures Act was repealed the very next year, but I haven’t had time to look into that. The proof in the pudding that smells curiously like pigshit pie is that the Administrative State is dug in deeper than a Tennessee Tick and has been sucking the blood of everything since Roswell.

So we will proceed as if the camel’s nose has gotten in the tent.

ESL continues: ...It may of course be necessary to have administrative action or an administrative decision set aside on the way to a claim for damages but this is because, outside negligent acts or omissions, there is no claim for damages in respect of a lawful administrative action. “There can be NO TORTIOUS liability for an act or omission which is done or made in valid EXERCISE OF POWER ”

This is the beauty of Qualified Immunity. One Law/Lex for Thee, Another Law/Lex for THem. Claims against the government are limited to error and fraud. I love to tell the story of me and Fran Zetta having a conversation regarding the difference between a Rebel who rises against an legitimate govern mente and an Insurgent who rises against an ILLegitimate govern mente. Franny said:

THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A LEGITIMATE GOVERNMENT.

What is an Exercise of power? Lettuce axe the Elders:

» » » Protocol 1:12. Our right lies in force. The word "right" is an abstract thought and proved by nothing. The word means no more than: Give me what I want in order that thereby I may have a proof that I am stronger than you.

Or, in Jordanian short hand: They’ve got ghuns.

Equal Treatment under the law designates that there are those who are More Equal if you can’t touch the ones that are delivering a right-fucking.

» » » Protocol 3:5. All people are chained down to heavy toil by poverty more firmly than ever. They were chained by slavery and serfdom; from these, one way and another, they might free themselves. These could be settled with, but from want they will never get away. We have included in the constitution such rights as to the masses appear fictitious and not actual rights. All these so-called "Peoples Rights" can exist only in idea, an idea which can never be realized in practical life. What is it to the proletariat laborer, bowed double over his heavy toil, crushed by his lot in life, if talkers get the right to babble, if journalists get the right to scribble any nonsense side by side with good stuff, once the proletariat has no other profit out of the constitution save only those pitiful crumbs which we fling them from our table in return for their voting in favor of what we dictate, in favor of the men we place in power, the servants of our AGENTUR ... Republican rights for a poor man are no more than a bitter piece of irony, for the necessity he is under of toiling almost all day gives him no present use of them, but the other hand robs him of all guarantee of regular and certain earnings by making him dependent on strikes by his comrades or lockouts by his masters.

Ought thy retort? This is TortYourArse! Tort: In general, tort law refers to the set of laws that provide REMEDIES to individuals who have suffered harm due to the unlawful acts of others.

And here I thought that Hungarian Dobos Torte was a sweet treat that would make your fillings pop right out of your cavities. I had no idea that you could sue someone with it.

Unlike criminal law, which deals with offences against the state, tort law addresses wrongs that are PERSONAL in nature. IT IS DESIGNED NOT TO PUNISH THE WRONGDOER but to compensate the victim for their losses and restore them, as much as possible, to the position they were in before the harm occurred."

There is a very curious Dis Stink Shun that I was not aware of until ESL posted it: Criminal Law applies to crimes committed against the State. Of course The State, notwithstanding being a fiction, is the premier criminal so Equity would say that a Criminal cannot make a Claim against another Criminal, but then this is what I’m attempting to do with the Layered Cake: to show the Fractal Depth of this Hell. At some point Clint Richardson would have weighed in on the fact that there is not and cannot be Treason when a govern mente is a criminal cabal because acts of piracy are what they do. They are not being treasonous to the System - TREASON IS THE SYSTEM.

Clint also pointed out long, long ago in a galaxy far, far away that when there are ‘AWARDS’ they are usually monetary. So the fiction of the person (rarely named as a living being) ACTING AS AN AGENT FOR THE GOVERN MENTE has a tort against them. All money that the govern mente has was stolen from their occupied masses; so they take STOLEN MONEY to pay a complaintant off to shut them up, and the criminal goes Scots Free as an Allie McBeal:

BYGONES!

So, we’re already in a Right Mess. You can’t go around accusing Pub Lick officials of Fraud or Crimes when Fraud and Crimes is part of their job description…

and…

The courts have been disappeared and a new mushroom called Administrative Law (a treason within a treasonous system) has replaced them, so that you have limited ways of making a claim of an AGENT who was JUST DOING THEIR JOB.

They tried that in the Nuremberg (farce) Trials, and the My Lai massacre.

The My Lai massacre was a United States war crime committed on 16 March 1968, involving the mass murder of unarmed civilians in Sơn Mỹ village, Quảng Ngãi province, South Vietnam, during the Vietnam War. At least 347 and up to 504 civilians, almost all women, children, and elderly men, were murdered by U.S.

See how Wicked Peed On Us does the same Shuck & Jive? The villagers were murdered by the U.S. ???

That’s a FUCKING FICTION. It’s a corporation chartered out of Delaware.

Guns don’t kyll people anymore than corporations on paper do. But their HIRED MERCENARIES DO! What are the names of all of the Murr Durr Errs?

This is the fuckshit that is law, even BEFORE the Administrative State added menstruation to the bloody mess.

If you want to see my deconstruction of all that is called Law then what is left of my other Youtube channel will be instructive:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnA-kGOkXzp8TbMCG4LuQrA/videos

THE LAW STATES THAT THE STATE IS LAW- "THE LAW IS THE RULE OF FORCE. Force is the rule of law" PJ. ( rephrased by me)

ESL is well-versed in the Lex of Yahoodim quoted in their own Lex above. The Circular Argument of Serpents.

Medieval Latin tortum "injustice, a wrong," a specialized noun use of the neuter of tortus "wrung, twisted," past participle of Latin torquere "turn, turn awry, twist, wring, distort" (from PIE root *terkw- "to twist"). TWERK from *terkw ? ..."was first used in 1820, spelt twirk, to refer to a twisting or jerking movement or twitch. The verb is believed to have emerged later in 1848 and the twerk spelling was used by 1901"

Very impressive word deconstruction. My mind has just been torqued, attorned, twisted and twerked.

Attorney got the title from when they used to torture people in public by Breaking On the Wheel and other fun pasttimes.

As I studied history my mind became so sullied and jaded that I could not see a difference between the dramatic scenes of Braveheart where they killed people in public just for the demonic joy of it, and anything we were TOLD was awaiting in the Afterfuckingwhat? After Life? Goddamn. This ISN’T LIFE!

REMEDY? for the "sickness" of the victim- blame the patient. c. 1200, remedie, "means of counteracting sin or evil of any kind; cure for a vice or temptation;" late 14c., "a cure for a disease or disorder, medicine or process which restores health;" Personally I am never going to make a claim of malfeasance against an individual ( or organisation) in a court. I will do it in person when the circumstances permit.

Wise Words/Lex from ESL to not enter the Court of the Magician.

Home Turf.

These motherfuckers (they’re inbred. No doubt there was matriarchal intercoursing going on) have had THOUSANDS of years to perfect their art; thinking that you would go in to Have Your Day In Court only to find that YOU are considered the criminal and must be punished for even SUGGESTING that one of their demonic minions did something that was wrong or not sanctioned.

Then as most retards in North Harmerica were forced to believe that they somehow have a Constitution to protect them when it is clear that the Elders WROTE the constipations for the express purpose of thumb-screw control AND Congress (The Sanhedrin) completely obliterated the Constipation by disappearing the Executive and Judicial Branches by the Sleight of Hand of Word Magicks Spell Works; the Petitioners will be eaten-alive because they can’t tell a Venue from a Jurisdiction, or a Criminal complaint from a Tort, or a Tort from a Torte, and wouldn’t know the difference between The District Court of the 5th Circuit or the 5th Circuit Districk Court. Those who would try to play against the Big Boys have their fate sealed from the outset.

Dueling used to be the way to preserve honor between those who had injury/dispute. Dueling has been ‘outlawed’.

Gone are the times when you could settle something Man-to-Man, or in the Latin:

in faciem = Face To Face.

Because if the State is involved then the Hive will come out like a swarm to sting you into submission or whatever there is after we Exit Hell Stage Left (had to do it. I HAD to do it…)

Exit stage left To conclude In order to fuck with the law one must become a lawyer. Once you have signed up to this cult it will open you up to the susSepticAbility of the brain bug and the complysight of your principles to wanton lust.

My personal experience with Attorneys (those that Twist and Twerk) {because I think the word/position Lawyer went away a long time ago} is that they got a degree. They know NOTHING of what any of us covered here. They don’t care. They don’t even prepare for cases. Urban legend is that cases are decided on the board of trade so before you even go to trial the prejudice has been Pre-Judiced.

So being a lawyer is just like being an NPC in any other industry. The supposed heirarchy of fealty for an Attorney is first to The Court, then the Judge, then a host of other things until you get the last one in the list: The Client. The Esquires were there to screw the Knight into their armor. They are basically butlers.

You may twerk in front of your client who is under contract of alms to pay you without the compensation of satisfaction of grievances or requirement of physical embodiment of a prostitute ( Even though you are a whore to the law )..... So your client has no right to bondage if you do or do not provide a remedy. Under the protection of your pimp ( the law of force)...so long as it is within it's pervview ( purview) you are free of personal responsibility.

So by now, if Dear Reader, you have followed us this far into the rabbit hole, you might be saying: If you agree with ESL on staying the hell out of the Fractal Hell that is law wrapped inside law, wrapped inside fraud, wrapped inside qualified immunity, wrapped inside a rotten burrito, then why were you saying: Make claims against Living Beings? Arrest their bonds? (Bond, James Bond) and other strategies?

Because if you are stupid enough to go up against Magis with thousands of years of experience in spell work with thugs that have been given magick wands that can kyll at a distance, then bring all you have to the knife fight. Don’t be pissing around with fictions and trying to seek a remedy that is just them stealing your money and giving it back to a few whiners. Raising the stakes of the fight is just an exercise in fucking with them.

Because at the end of the day it ONLY comes down to FORCE.

So within and without the dialectic you have just a few options:

Do nothing. Attempt a ‘legal action’ with one of their own: a Lawyer. Attempt a ‘legal action’ on your own. Hit a Hit and Kick a Kick.

I’ve got a hint that only one option will work and that can only happen if Newton’s LAW is followed:

For every Evil Action, there is an Equal and Opposite Re-Action.

Guess it wasn’t much of a Law since Good and that Re-Action hasn’t been happening for millennia.

Maybe people should be putting down the greatest Grimoire ever written (Word Book) The Bible = The Book; and take up studying Black Magicks because you’re soaking in it and ain’t no one coming to help you.

Not to practice it, because it will eat you alive! But because Sun Tzu said:

Know Yourself Know Your Enemy. Expect the Unexpected.

Obviously people don’t know themselves.

Obviously people don’t know their enemy (take a look in the mirror).

Obviously if you’ve got your nose in the spine of the King James DiVersion then you will not expect that you’ve been tricked into pacifism and compliance when General Ursus told you how things work on the Planet of the Apes.

