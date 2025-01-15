Legend is that de Fence cuntdishun 1 is the lowest level of alert while 4 is the highest. Even though the phrase We’re #1 indicates that the lowest counting number is somehow the highest level to aspire to. Supposedly, they let the movies tell you that #1 is the highest just because the people who manufacture war for the actual War Theater and in a movie theater read their books from back to front and right to left.

Or maybe I got it backwards?

Hard to know in a backwards world.

If you’ve been following me in a cereal fashion, I was triggered by the: We Must Have Evil to Know What Good Is bullshit that the Backwards Clan has pounded into people’s brain like tooth-decaying brown sugar fully-packed.

People who really know me are aware that there are no Deaf Con ratings in the land of Jordania. There’s just PUSHTHEREDBUTTONLIKEYOU’VEGOTTURRETSANDFUCKTHEMUPCON

So, when this little ditty came across my inbox from a dear friend and inspiration, I was already in the SeeRedButtonPush mode.

What is it that we see?

First, many folks will realize right away with that awwwwhhhh…. that’s Leonard kind-of sentiment because they also love his ad naseum overplayed Hallelujah nonsense.

Nonesense?

This is Leonard Cohen!

Cohen is the family name of the Ritual Slaughter Priests.

You only know of him because ONLY Familly is allowed success, fame, and reward.

Hallelujah written in Modern Hebrew. Hallelujah though it carries a deeper meaning as the word halel in Hebrew means a joyous praise in song, to boast in God. The second part, Yah, is a shortened form of YHWH, and is a shortened form of his name "God, Jah, or Jehovah".

There was no “J” before 1600 AD so the Jay Hoof Uh is an imaginary made up thing.

The word hallelujah is most familiar in the context of the “Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah. Hallelujah is a Hebrew word meaning “praise ye YAH (Yahweh).” Hallelujah, as a transliteration, appears four times in the NIV and NASB (Revelation 19:1–6)—it takes the form “alleluia” in the King James Version. In modern parlance, both hallelujah and alleluia mean “praise the Lord,” a phrase that appears, in English, over fifty times in the Old Testament and once in the New Testament.

King Haime who commissioned the invention of a non-copyrighted Buy Bull not only inserted the PURPOSELY confusing “J” for “J”ews (Iudom), “J”aphet (Yaphet), “J”ah (Yah), but slipped in the ALLAH Lue Yuh to contradistinct the Hebrew Is Ra ELi version for the Hebrew Christian version of the Same Pig With Different Lipstick.

“J”ew are Yahoodim.

Christians are Yahoodim.

Muslims are Yahoodim.

You can have any religion you want including: Hinduism, Paganism, and Satanism because they all come from the same source.

So whether you are singing along with Handle and his Warrior King epic, or Carver Cohen and his pop song, you are INVOKING THE ANCIENT OF DAYS PRIMORDIAL DARK FORCE AND PRAISING IT AT THE SAME TIME.

Iddn’t Black Magicks Grand?

People are so fucking stupid that they are the facilitarors and authors of their own doom because they BELIEVE shit that was given to them by head-bobbing, dupers a world and a desert away, that want to exterminate them; but when *I* tell the Absolute Truth on any topic there’s:

oh… fuck… no… wrong crickets…

Hallelujah!" (117:2). In Psalm 115:17 occurs the imperfect form of Hallelujah, namely יהללו־יה, Yehallelujah, meaning 'they are praising Yah' or 'they will praise Yah'. John the Revelator wrote: "After these things I heard, as if it were, a loud voice of a great multitude in heaven saying, "Hallelujah!

Hallelujah is a Hebrew loan word, incorporated into the English language from Hebrew. But what does this word mean in Hebrew? What Does the Word Really Mean? The word "Hallelujah" (הללויה) is actually a compound word (two individual Hebrew words put together): "Hallelu" (הללו) and "Yah" (יה).

The word hallelujah is a transliteration into Greek of two Hebrew words: halal and YHWH. Halal means to "extol the greatness or excellence of a person, object, or event." It is often translated to "praise."

It’s a word that BARELY EXISTS yet entire musical histories have been built around it.

So when you sing along with Old Lenny you are praising the Yaaldabaoth the Child of Chaos Yod Heh Vav Heh Mad God Demented Alien Mind Parasite that I like to call: DAMP.

Witch brings us full circle to what I have been asking since 2008: Why does EVERYBODY get their information from the Yahoodim?

Back to this:

My diatribe makes a seamless segue from asking why EVERYBODY laps of the vomit of Family and asks for seconds while FAMILY vomits FATALISM that everyone identifies with BECAUSE YOU WERE INTENDED TO SAY: Uncle Lenny is SAYING WHAT WE ALREADY KNOW AND FELT!

JFC.

Jesus Fucking Christ.

HE’S TELLING YOU TO GIVE UP!

That’s the idea behind fatalism.

There’s nothing you can do.

They’re too big and powerful.

Nothing you will do can ever change it.

Just dye with a wry smile on your face knowing that you were right about not being able to change shit.

FT.

Fuck That.

Let’s do this the Jordanian Way:

Everyone knows that the dice are loaded.

Sure. OK. I’m down with that. Destroy the dice and extinct the Dice Makers.

Hmmm…. that would take ACTION and might involve RISK.

Hmmm…. I can see your concern: They’ve already planned your deth and told you how they are going to do it; so it is much more comfortable to sit still in the rigged roller coaster ride than it is to try to extract yourself, get off the ride then wipe out the ride makers and the piss ant kid with his hand on the start button. OK. I can see it from your point of view…

Everyone rolls with their fingers crossed.

Mmmmmm…. no… not really. Eyes and legs crossed mainly with the last one because I always have to take a pee (it’s better to give than receive).

But I don’t GAMBLE. So I don’t beLIEve in Lady Luck. So I don’t wish upon a star, I don’t hope against HOPE, I don’t Prey to God. I just don’t. I don’t roll. I merely ACT and from that action adjust my next action based on the consequences provoked by that rigged game.

Others are revolted, I am unmoved. Gripped by desires, I am unmoved. Hearing the wisdom of sages, I am unmoved. I move only in my own way. Poem written about Bodhi Dharma, 29th Successor to the Buddha

Everyone knows the war is over.

A top Yahoody LIE.

Just like all of the other PsyOps they’ve run that the Cricket-Eaters have gobbled up like: There’s More of Us than there are of Them, THERE IS NO ENDPOINT TO WAR. This is what the occultist taught me: It is only: LAST MAN STANDING.

They even told you in their self-aggrandizing TV series Angel.

This is the ULTIMATE TRUTH. THEY HAVE NO CONCEPT OF WINNING. THERE IS NO END TO WAR WHEN WAR IS ALL THAT THEY DO!

JFC.

So, the whole POINT of TELLING you that the War is Over is to install FATALISM, the shoulder and hand-slumping giving-up that the Elders predicted.

Protocol 5:11 ——THERE IS NOTHING MORE DANGEROUS THAN PERSONAL INITIATIVE: if it has genius behind it, such initiative can do more than can be done by millions of people among whom we have sown discord. We must so direct the education of the GOYIM communities that whenever they come upon a matter requiring initiative they may drop their hands in despairing impotence.

Give up. The war is over. You already lost. I mean: Mein Gott! he said it in the next line For Christs’ Sake:

EVERYFUCKING BUDDY KNOWS THE GOOD GUYS LOST

Still love Uncle Lenny?

Still think that FAMILY is speaking for you?

Still gonna sing ALLAH LEW YUH with him next CHRIST MASS?

Fatalism.

You already lost the moment you let THEM THINK FOR YOU.

Everyone knows the Fight was Fixed.

That’s just a re-vomiting of the dice being fixed.

If you were too stupid to get that the dice were fixed from the outset, then the thrill of Fighting against The Enemy overrides the sense that you were actually fighting FOR Your Enemy. If the thrill of Having Your Day in Court overrides the fact that THEY SET UP THE COURTS, then I guess Lenny is right. THEY already DID WIN before the battle started.

Because you’re too stupid.

The poor stay poor and the rich get rich

Why? Well…. Praise the Laird, because of what Napoleon (who let the Yahoodim into France as his first act as Emperor) said:

”If it wasn’t for Religion. The Poor would Kyll the Rich.”

That’s just how it goes.

Everybody knows.

Which is why we are here in this Stack. Because I just raged against the insane memetic Mind Virus that We MUST have Evil to know Good. We MUST have Dark to gauge Light.

THAT’S JUST HOW IT IS!

Says who?

Jordan says:

Wink. Blackness.

