The Medikill ‘profession’ has to answer for their crimes. Nothing in this post reflects negatively on the victim or her family.

Turd Rain Theory can’t explain this - well… except for the fact that she was ‘under stress’ from having returned from a relaxing vacation and that altered her terrain so that she started shedding limbs like a lizard’s tail.

Gurm Theory can’t explain this - not at the level of the fuckwits posing as medical staff and their Infect Ass Dis Seize specialist who waited a week to antibioticize her AFTER the surgery…

2:45 because 7 days after being presented with Marie's case a cultured blood sample revealed to doctors the source of the infection to be a bacterium called capnocytophaga canimorsus. after surgery Marie was put on antibiotics to kill the bacteria in question and blood then thinners to prevent more blood clots from forming.

Jesus Fucking Christ! They give out antibiotics if you have a painful fart for gossakes! Prophylactic antibiotics are pushed in cases where they are not even indicated.

This is clearly medical negligence/malpractice or just a millie tarry harvesting of hot-boxed victim to recover a potential buy-oh we upon because they KNEW it was an In Fuck Shun but did NOTHING?

1:02 so doctors decided to put her on life support and a medically induced coma.

Marie's stepdaughter Gina Premier who's a nurse at the same hospital Marie had become a patient in said, “We didn't know exactly what it was but we knew it was an infection of some sort.”

Either this is the most fucked reporting of a Ewe Toob wannabe medical channel or that healthkill facility should have warning bouys around it to keep people out, except maybe that one guy who identified with handicapped people and had his legs amputated on purpose…

We’re in Hell… right?

Just checking…

Butt here’s the part that put me into a rage. Because Turd Rain and Germ Tearies can’t answer what was going on but BOTH of them TOGETHER CAN.

Which is why I’m a goddamned genius and simply can’t tolerate being here among The Retarded Damned. It seems to be my punishment in this zipcode of Hell.

Continuum Theory explains HOW and WHY everything that these medikill turd ‘professionals’ either don’t know, or refuse to find out, or refuse to admit.

The supposed agent is a COMMON BACTERIA IN ALL DOGS.

This eventuality is covered by Turd Rain and Gurm Theories. IF it is true that it is common, and they tell us it is, then in both Terrain and Germ she should have had PREVIOUS IMMUNITY/TOLERACE TO SOMETHING THAT HER DOG HAS BEEN LICKING ONTO HER FOR AS LONG AS SHE’S HAD THE DOG.

SINCE THAT WAS NOT THE CASE THEN EITHER TERRAIN OR GERM THEORY IS WRONG OR IT IS THAT THEY HAVE NOT BEEN HARMONIZED YET.

3:25 we learned from the infectious disease specialists that this was a normal flora / normal bacteria native to all dogs and most cats mouths. Though rare,

MK deflection to keep you off balance because they just sowed the first seed of Paradox the prime MK trigger that the fucking shit is in ALL DOGS MOUTHS.

Be afraid. Be very afraid. Are you afraid? OK. Go back to sleep. It’s not that bad. But it COULD BE! BOO!

the bacteria usually passes from dogs or cats to humans through bites or scratches

Jesus Fucking Christ! How many times will I have to blaspheme within the same Stack before someone gets this shit !? IF THAT WAS THE CASE AND IT CAME SOLELY FROM THE BACTERIA THEN PEOPLE WOULD BE HAVING THEIR LIZARD-TAIL LEGS AND ARMS POPPING OFF AT HOSPITALS ALL AROUND THE WORLD ALL THE TIME !

The

ONLY

thing that explains this is Continuum Theory, where it is NOT the bacteria but the

BACTERIOPHAGE

that causes the toxigenesis (there’s the Terraintards’ toxin) that led to the necrosis that led to the gangrene that was never identified as wet (Staph aureus - a notorious carrier of toxigenic phages) or gas (Clostridia perfringens - a genus known for being ubiquitous organisms that don’t cause any harm unless they are phage-infected).

Phages… Phages… Phages…

and the Viruses Don’t Exist crowd just dropped unconscious from pseudo-religious orgasm.

and it seems that when Marie got home her German Shepherd puppy licked an already slightly infected cut.

If that were the case then with current infection comes immune cells ALREADY AT THE SITE SO WHY DIDN’T THEY? OR COULDN’T THEY? KICK THE ASS OF THE CANINE CRAP AS SOON AT IT MET THE COMPROMISED SKIN?

Please Stand By The Millie Tarry will now issue a standard MK

disclaimer to pretend to put you at ease after

scaring the shit out of you over your puppy licking

your chapped lips after it’s licked its own shit.

It was just a random and rare occurrence

No. Fucking NO! Fucking GODDAMNED NO! It was phage-induced and for all we know the phages could have been already in the dog or were in her cut from her tropical vacation. Impossible to say what sewage, human or animal waste was in the water of the beaches.

that caused The Perfect Storm within her body resulting in the devastating Illness.

This is the Blame The Victim deflection that all of these hacks or agents fall back on every goddamned time.

It was a fluke.

It was an over-response of the immune system.

We don’t know why it happens.

Researchers are working on it.

We need more study.

Phages.

Goddamned VIRAL PHAGES EXPLAIN EVERY GODDAMNED THING IN THIS SHITHEAP INCLUDING THE ESSENCE OF EVIL ITSELF - THAT IS PERSONIFIED IN THIS RANT BECAUSE IF A FUCKING FARMBOY FROM THE GRAIN GHETTO OF ILL-ANNOYED CAN EXPLAIN EVERY ASPECT OF THIS HELLSCAPE THEN ONLY EVIL CREATURES EITHER CAN’T OR WON’T SEE OR ACCEPT IT -

- AND THEN DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT!

And what is it that the Demons did?

Let’s first address the demon possession inside the poor lady to whom this happened:

As we have seen from Chaldean Magick spell books the Names of Demons were the Names of Diseases. So this entity took over her body to the point of making it decay in real time. Then, AFTER an event that would have put any pet in the next Space-X flight the hell out da planet that Entity told its host what to do next.

3:51 Marie didn't hold any hard feelings towards her pup and actually asked doctors if her two dogs were allowed to visit her while she recovered.

The microbe that almost composted her into the grave TOLD her to reunite with the rest of the Hive Entity hiding in the dog or DOGS.

Well of course: Dogs. Dogs share everything. Water bowls, surfaces, licking each others asses. Once one animal in a captive situation is exposed - they are all exposed and nearly all likely to have become carriers like TYPHOID MARY. What doesn’t anyone remember Mary?

There are just a few Little Red Hens who have seen, heard, experienced how microbes can take over a human husk and puppeteer them to their will and even speak through them. The effect is chilling like talking to … oh… like Lenormant translated: A DEMON POSSESSION.

It’s one thing for the host to be puppeteered by the bugs inside that want to reunited with family that tried to eat her that were reservoired in the dogs.

It’s whole ‘nother goddamned thing altogether for what happened next which is why if this were a real world (if this were a real world then this shit wouldn’t be happening) then PUBLIC HEALTH WOULD HAVE SHUT DOWN THAT ENTIRE FUCKING GODDAMNED FACILITY ON DISCOVERING WHAT THEY DID, DECONTAMINATED IT IN THE LEAST AND FINED AND IMPRISONED THE PERPS PASSING AS DOCKED WHORES IN THE LEAST !

3:56 They brought them here two times at the hospital so I can see them and that just put the biggest smile on my face Marie said

JFC

Motherfuckingcocksuckingwhitecoated assassins BROUGHT A BACTERIOPHAGE CARRIER THAT NEARLY ATE A WOMAN INTO A REAL-TIME GRAVE INTO A FUCKING HEALTHKILL INSTITUTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

And the Docked Whores allowed it?

And the Nurse Whores allowed it?

And since this a public story where the video aired on it March 29, 2024 then Public Health would have known about it because this is a reportable condition and THEY allowed it?

I’m a goddamned farm boy.

They are goddamned professionals. The entire OHIO State government structure of medical regulation should have been fired and imprisoned over this.

This now puts EVERYONE that enters that building at risk of a phage-infected organism. The premise was that the infected pets would make the woman happy. The reality is that it would make the bugs inside of a woman ‘happy’ even though she almost died from those bugs.

ARE WE IN THE FUCKING DARK AGES?

Truth be told, my friends. I had a conversation with the smartest man that ever lived (not not talking about me) - Gilbert Ning Ling. He told me confidentially in hushed tones over the phone that we were in the Scientific Dark Ages. After the Medical MRI that his work was instrumental in the development of there have been no new major advances in technology or health fixing. Our Lady of Sardinia emphasizes that point every chance she gets. GE basically stole the MRI technology and added the use of toxic gadolinium contrast media thus destroying the non-toxic, non-invasive technique developed by Damadian and Ling. This is well after the Navy had illegally cut Ling’s funding thus suppressing his work until one of his students recently plagerized his work and got a Nobel recognition if not prize for the Association Induction Theory. So, we are in the goddamned dark ages where fuedal would-be lords are beating the serfs down, everyone is living in mud and poverty, and the gargoyles are not stone carvings on church architecture - they’re standing right next to you…

I encourage people to put any comments they like, but I entertain the thought of a super massive comet just striking Hell head-on to imagine that the instant vaporization of the icy rock might put off superheated steam to sterlize everything in its path and then I don’t have to put up with the mental anguish of this stupendous level of incompetent bullshit on the part of professional demons and non-professionals that now have a meme that:

Demons Don’t Exist.

So… I would encourage anyone who would like to leave a comment to leave a one-word vote:

COMETS.

P.S. I am possibly the rudest sonofabitch that ever existed. If not - the I will try harder. This post in no way diminishes or mocks the pain, suffering, and EMBEDDED disease in the woman featured in the video. Without recognition of the phage-element of disease, this condition in her or anyone else could retrigger in a moment’s notice!

In that case the motherfuckers responsible for that would just recycle their:

random and rare occurrence

and exclaim: “Oh, my! Isn’t that odd. We just had a lady in here this this exact same thing! What are the odds of that?”

I will forever and without remorse despise and curse what is called medicine like Capaneus raging in Dante’s 7th Circle for the imbecilic, greedy, and heinously sadistic creatures that they are and only wish that their Treachery could be punished by something even more horrific that the frozen 9th Circle.

Doctor used to mean: Teacher.

All of the non-Karens out there will realize what a lesson I have provide the world.

Live like we’re in Hell. We’ve got nothing left to lose.

[wow! it’s late. I’m tired. My eyes seem to go all Marty Feldman opposite directions sometimes so my left eye saw the word Teacher while my right eye saw Treachery and I couldn’t tell them apart. How fucking weird is that for a SIM?]