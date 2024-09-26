I have a major revelation on Gone with Honoria that makes everyone look like drooling morons. I haven’t even shared it with the Little Red Hens. I will probably put it in a book (peals of maniacal laughter) because the idea is so big. I would say: I wonder why no one ever thought of this? but then there’s only one of me and most people don’t think past what is given to them.

Just like Sammy being GIVEN Turd Rain theory as part of a PLANNED DIALECTIC then she, like many others, gloms on to it since it opposses the mainstream narrative. That’s just child reverse psychology.

Sow lettuce breakdown her non-answer, no-thought, apologetics for the new nude religion of Terrian Theory that I already harmonized WITH Germ Theory.

She claims to have worked in an STD clinic, yet in 15 minutes she offered NO definitive answers as how:

Place Tab-A into Slot-B Repeat vigorously. You are now the Proud Owner of Gone With The Wind Whoria.

Her message appears to be the paradox that a sexually transmitted disease has nothing to do with sex or transmission.

It’s Terrain.

The flat-spot on her wheel is always: Turd Rain.

But that’s a jingoism not an answer, not clinical description, no clincal evidence of a claim or the Holy Grail of chemistry and biology: MECHANISM OF ACTION.

I taught MOA to even Grannie Annie who had just a GED and she GOT IT!

Their typical excuse of disease being caused by the stress of a Bad Hair Day at least has the ability to prove scientifically if your hair was limp or frizzy enough to warrant a measles outbreak or pus coming from your genitals.

What is pathetic about her fake-FDR-smile presentations (plural) is:

She and everyone else including the ConYid controlled-oppostion RELIES ON STUDIES BY THE GENETIC LIARS that supposedly are The Enemy. But if the Enemy LIES then why would YOU use THEIR studies to demonstrate the veracity of ANY side of any dialectic? She WORKED IN AN STD CLINIC for gossling’s sake! WHERE ARE HER INDEPENDENT, CONTROLLED STUDIES? Absolutely ZERO recognition of the fact defined by Clemens Von Pirquet in the early 1900s (that’s 124 years behind the 8-ball, kids) that when you have a non-functional immune system THERE WILL BE NO SIGNS OR SYMPTOMS. Disease, as defined by Pirquet, is the ‘collsion’ of antigen and antibody which CAUSES the rash like Measles because the causative agent had already been festering in the body before the immune response made it known. No working immune system - no reaction.

Studies that she cited and her expectations for the Magick Word of Terrain to cover a multitude of Scientific Sin show absolutely ZERO control over Confounding Variables. Were the whores already dosed with antibiotics? That would ensure undetectable organisms because they were pushed into Cell Wall Deficient forms. Since there is rabid (Rabies doesn’t exist in her deluded world either - the killer ‘transmissible’ disease is merely an effect of dehydration in the wild animals and pets) rejection of the notion of viruses, she never responded to the topic of bacteriophages during the years I kept pushing it. Lately Machiavellian Man sent me a link to her video on phages but I haven’t gotten to it. This one on gonorrhea is an earlier attempt at a Globe Earth Pill to swallow dated 2 years ago. Yet, like a globe has no ability to hold water. I will eventually view the phage video but with zero expectation of any actionable content.

Bacteriophages fall into several categories: Latent, Temperate, Lytic, Lysogenic and ones that provoke toxigenesis.

Consider this: We: you and me and all gahd’s chilren are COVERED in tetanus and botulism. Why aren’t we dead? Terrain? Well, yes. But not the Turd Rain that you have been fed so that you could vomit it back on command. The TERRIAN OF THE BUG. Clostridia tetani requires the bacteriophage VIRUS that comes from horseshit to turn it toxigenic. Otherwise it’s just another ubiquitous bug on land, air, and sea that is RELATIVELY harmless until that Boogey Man of a virus fucks up its day. The exact same thing applies to Clostridia Botulinum.

If these ‘studies’ cited by Sam & Company obtained from serial LIARS did not account for phages they they could be stuffing any number of organisms inside the Hootchy Coos of any number of Whores they collected off the streets to experiment with as if Operation Paperclip originated in Hamerica not Not See Germ Many, yet the actions and results would be useless without controlling for such confounding variables. What if the whores had phages that were lysogenic instead of toxigenic? Vagina Wars!

I’m sure that the Baileys would make an excuse that they wouldn’t go into that much detail because their followers are too simple-minded to grasp such high principles plus they have a religious dogmatic point to make where the details would definitely harm that false conclusion, BUT THIS IS BASIC SCIENCE SO ANYTHING LESS THAN THAT LEVEL OF INVESTIGATION IS FRAUD!

Since dialectic only offers two choices we have to wonder if Sammy is just a useful idiot or a high-level operative. Because within her work the MK tool of PARADOX shows up every time like a carefully crafted John Hagee sermon.

13:20 min. She reports that when she worked in the clinic there were Socio-economic and health problems concurrent with the sexually transmitted diseases that supposedly didn’t come from sex or transmission.

But then, she cites that the Enemy’s ‘Risk Factors’ suggest that promisquity, low socio-economic STATUS, and homosexual behavior in men are all part of the constellation that leads to a nice festering load of gonorrhea. But then she does the West Coast Turnaround to say that being rich or poor shouldn’t have anything to do with it. But that is when the Govern Mente claimed that. If you notice: she OPENED with poverty being an ‘observation’ among the people that presented in the clinic where she worked.

Paradox! Which one is it? The imaginary money-connection when YOU say it, or no connection to money when the Controllers say it?

I’d be promisquous if I could spell it, but I don’t know what that would do to my chances of getting gonodiarrhea.

I’m fuck-poor (both are 4-letter words so I know how to spell those) but that never led me down the road to Clapping or Being Clapped as the bible might say.

Lastly is the option of having sex with men at which my Farm Boy mind came up with some pithy comparisons that on second thought were so rude as to only render the reasons why not as: xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxxxxx xxx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxx xx xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx xxxxxxxxxx !

Which brings us to her Fall-Back position that the only time you are going to see fulminating disease is if you embed Loch Neisseria by damaging tissue in some way.

NOW!… we get back to promisquity which means multiple sexual partners with enough wear and tear on Ye Olde Genitals as to mimick the soldiers ramming some slime in their nethers to get out of a week’s worth of duty.

Tissue damage ties DIRECTLY into what I opened with as my major insight that I still won’t publish here. Something to do with Swine and Pearls.

Butt, any whey… that opens a Pangonorrhea’s Box of:

What kind of psycho would give themselves a disease just to get a week off from the military?

What does that mean from a TRANSMISSION point of view when you have entire F-Troops coming (literally) back to civilian life then SPREADING WHAT THEY GAVE THEMSELVES so that now the entire gene pool has been pissed in with green goo?

What she hedges on, since gonorrhea does exist, is that it may ‘only’ occur under extreme circumstances from damaged during intercourse? I’m not clear because she talks around the topic as if to let YOU make the decision. A Doctor means you are a teacher. If you have nothing to say and 15 minutes to say it, then you are neither doctor or teacher. If damage was the sole determining factor, then where is the neutral third party data on that? Not another Project Paperclip or Tuskeegee experiment. Not speculation to cover for the fact that evidence does exist, and that Terrain and Bad Hair Days can’t explain it.

Multiple partners, however would account for the Typhoid Marys = the asymptomatic carriers and/or the CARRIERS OF BACTERIOPHAGES THAT MAKE GONORRHEA PATHOGENIC.

It’s a Crap Shoot for a Clap Chute.

More partners = increased chance of getting pathogen vs. benign organisms.

All of these factors have to be studied and accounted for not ignored to cherry pick old literature that might support a pre-supposed biased point that you try to force.

14:58 It is better not to assume that there is one factor that has caused the problem every individual has a story and that story will usually provide the answer as to what needs to be brought back into balance. Blaming another person and a microbe for personal health problems is unlikely to bring about true healing.

… And they lived Happily Ever After…

ANY time I hear or see anyone disparaging BLAME, it is a clear indication that they have been severely mentally or physically harmed and are in Stockholm Mode because their natural defenses are offline just like their abusers planned. A properly functioning human being has all of the attributes of Aggression as defined by NATO.

This mental condition is just as pernicious as having an immune system offline that lets ALL INVADERS IN because there are no white blood cells to stop them.

Blame where blame is due!

IF there was an individual who KNEW they were a carrier of a transmissible disease but let the BUG INSIDE OF THEM seek out and destroy another person for the purpose of spreading the disease then BLAME AND PUNISHMENT NEED TO BE EXACTED.

Anything short of that is RELIGIOUS MADNESS.

IF there were a Bug or Bugs or Virus of said Bug or Bugs that set the whole damned thing in motion, then my stated goal has been to wipe out entire phyla of such organisms to once and for all defeat what my concept of Evil has developed to be.

To claim that you can’t blame an organism or organisms for what is being done to us either arising by Nature here in Hell or by the action of Evil Bugs in the heads of those in positions of power such as govern mente (and business because all of them are fascist states) CREATING DESIGNER BUGS is to show your ALLIANCE AND ALLEGIANCE to the Bug In Your Head which makes you EVIL.

After 15 minutes she had NOTHING OF PRACTICAL VALUE TO OFFER WITH ABSOLUTELY NO FUCKING SOLUTIONS WHATSOEVER.

Leave a comment