I like this woman.

She stops any frivolous inquiry with “NO! Full Stop”.

She makes her points.

She has her evidence.

7.3% of Quebecers are apparently the Jewel in the Crown of Canada in that the I’m Sorry Crowd are now sorry for even living so they take the easy Check-Out scheme apparently paid for their collective communist tox doll ears.

But then that’s the wordplay of the title of this examination of Dying Whilst In Hell:

Youth in Asia.

Was this ever a wetdream in the mind’s eye of any one in LOONEY Land BEFORE the North Harmerican Continent went into RECEIVERSHIP TO CHINA?

This has all of the genteel gen oh siding of gen tiles that the Szionos from Sinoland do on its people all the day long. Dai Long?

I’m beginning to see Hell as just one big Commune the with Demon Party having a party with demons where they torture the peasants and feast on their souls because there will always be more.

Chairman Mephistopheles.

One interviewer vomits the oft-puked chuckage:

8:02 But that's horrifying because that's not what the the the hypocritic oath is: Do no harm. that's in direct contravention of that. Well… we're making our Healthcare practitioners into executioners.

Ummm… Couldn’t be more wrong on ALL COUNTS…

I love that the autotranscriber made it into hypocritic oath, even though the interviewer who looks supiciously like Rick Moranis said ‘Hypocratic’.

But it only takes a short time looking into the supposed lie-bury of the Oaths taken by docked whores to reveal that Hypocrates swearing to Apollo and other shit never, ever said

First, do no harm.

ALL of the oaths and spin-offs of oaths NEVER have those words. Never had even close to the intimation of that sediment. Did I say sentiment?

Even if Lysander Spooner hadn’t outlined that ‘taking’ and oath was just farts in the wind and meaningless because it was sworn to no one…

AND even if the words that everyone masturbates over AREN’T THERE….

THEN the fact that modern medikyllers DON’T EVEN TAKE/GIVE/VOMIT/AFFIRM OR ANY OTHER MANNER: DELIVER AN OATH LIKE A STILLBORN, MAKES THE WHOLE THING A:

Shut the fuck up! It’s ALL a goddamned fiction. Stop talking about the MediCULL profession as anything but state-sponsored Ass Sass Ans from their ORIFUCKINGINS.

Jeebus. Can anyone releate that I’m on the edge of my seat capitalizing on the use of all caps to be shouting at the top of my silent synaptic sparks because this is so fucked from the OPENING PREMISE?

Often, after a day of doing Stacks, it feels like I have run a couple 3-mile races. (Before the fuckers changed it to kill o meters).

Whoah! Soldier Girl makes the distinction that there is no distinction between the PHYSICAL INJURY and the Mental Man Infestation.

10:51 Mental illness or mental health.

Mental illness? or Mental Health, ‘cause that's one of the distinctions that is really blurred in our society because you know if if you're depressed every now and again that's mental ill health whereas if you have schizophrenia that's mental illness do you know what I mean? Yeah so it's a little tricky right because a lot of times people are multiple they have multiple diagnoses right so like for me when I was in the Army it was postraumatic stress and then last week I just won my case against Veterans Affairs after suing them for two years and when you look at the reason I won it's because 11 of the 13 symptoms of TBI and post-traumatic stress overlap so I was finally able to get the diagnosis of my traumatic brain injury separate from that.

I guess I like her because she’s a no-bullshit soldier. She’s now fighting for the right side. I like her because she has grasp of the point that I’ve been trying to make since 1978:

How many around the whirled have been Jen No Sided by demons posing as Healers who were either too fuck-stupid, or too fuck-evil to know that SOMATOPSYCHO rules psychosomatic?

AND HOLEY FUCK!

Our friend from Oz just commented on my previous Windy Shitty Stack with this gem:

wellness_radar A post shared by @wellness_radar

That couldn’t have dovetailed or hawktailed or chemtrailed any better into the point I was making with the book link. Sarah Dippety? Aetheric Convergence?

In the early 1980s. I was asked a very simple question by a Viet Nam vet about all of the death in the Buy Bull. He was setting me up because I was a vegetarian/vegan who didn’t even have a leather case on my Buy Bull and all of my co-workers knew that I was a pacifist. That was before I became a Pass A Fist.

So I read The Book cover to cover.

Fuck me with a stick!

The Deth Orgy was so traumatizing that I read it a SECOND TIME cover to cover because I felt that maybe there was something wrong because the UNINTERRUPTED READ-THROUGH had nothing whatsoever in common with the cherry-picked VERSES that made up the 3-part sermons of the Semen Narry Men.

By that time I was already converted to the notion that this was a Grimoire of a Deth Cult before I ever studied the Dark Arts, so I READ IT A THIRD TIME to embed the abject kak from hell into my head to use it as a weapon against the codified Evil.

Because… the Nam Vet (thank you Rich) had called the Yahoodim: Baby Kyllers.

I had to come to terms with that phrase because that was the first time I had heard it but like seeing a yellow VW on the road and then seeing several, the phrase would pop up again and again. We go no futher than the story of Abram and his child sacrifice and Yee Hoove Uh and HIS child sacrifice and the the Psalms extolling dashing the little ones on the rocks, to get a reason WELL BEYOND the Blud Lye Bull that the entire scope of this sickness is Baybay Kylling.

Want proof?

Beyond: Open your fucking eyes… How about: Open your fucking ears.

How about: Open your FUCKING HEARTS because I co-authored the Legacy book with two excellent contributors because what I know: CAN’T stay unknown; and because the shit I reveal that is denied and covered-up makes me sick. So, my stomach went sour when she got to this:

12:25 We were getting phone calls from group homes in Vancouver and locations hearing about groups of teenagers that were making a suicide pack that once this went into law they were all going to walk in together these kids are being manipulated to believe through people like dying with dignity's children's books that this is a peaceful situation that it is um wonderful and you are a burden to society so you should eradicate yourself they literally have a children's coloring book on their website that talks about how the death is going to happen what it's going to do and about the lungs which I spoke about on Jordan Peterson which was the mechanism of death that exploded and it's because we paralyze you first your lungs filled with fluid two times the amount and you drown to death and it's a death by water boarding or akin to Drowning so when people say this is peaceful that's a lie.

Say it like it is - Then there is No Debate.

BayBay Kyllers.

Case Closed. Grimoire Closed.

Perhaps I’m a modern-day Witch-Smeller but there are no villagers with Torches and/or Pitch Forks. Where are the gallows? the Dunking Chairs? the Village Ovens? the Pyres for god’s sake?

14:18 It's awful kids how can you justify How do they justify euthanising children? Euthanizing kids? Well, Quebec is including infanticide for children up to the age of one now.

Please don’t pretend that you don’t know your Buy Bull well enough for these patterns.

Psalms. Deuteronomy. It’s all there. Read it. I’m tired of Cut&Paste.

It’s all out there if you want the glorious history of infanticide. And I catch shit from religious nuts for being an anti-natalist. All’s that means is that no one should have kids. If there weren’t no kids then there wouldn’t be infanticide. If there weren’t no kids there wouldn’t be religious nuts who give people grief about not replicating when they should be erasing the ones that erase kids.

Goddamn! What a fractal mess of criminal insanity.

22:43 We have a broken system and made is a symptom of a sick society and nothing more than that it is no different than the way that the Nazis went around from 41 to 45 convincing parents and World War I, uh shell shock post-traumatic stress uh victims that they should be handed over to the state and euthanized because it was easier to deal with because how dare they have to struggle in life part of the reason why people who are able to come out of depressive States and and and injuries and ailments is not because they uh they had some magic support system it's because they had a will to live and when you take the will to live off the table people will start dying and saying what's the point what's the point why should I try I have major depressive disorder I have post-traumatic stress disorder I have treatment resistant depression I one of the very few in Canada that has access to special Access program for uh scheduled drugs that are not on the system yet like psilocybin one of the reasons why we should never ever tell anybody that they need to quit is so well one of the main reasons is we have Treatment Solutions we have them I'm not talking about pharmaceutical intervention I'm talking about just like the conversation we just had about Peter Atia move your body eat right get some sleep turn the [ __ ] news off because it's depressing and it's literally killing you because you are the sum of the five sounds people anything around you anything that goes in and in and in it will drastically affect this we have no communities we have lack of purpose we have lack of drive we have lack of want to do anything in their lives.

I cover the ROOT cause of anxiety, depression, panic, shell shock = soldier's heart = combat fatigue = war neurosis = PTSD in the book. If you lack the drive and energy to scroll back up to the link…

I’ll help you out.

I don’t agree with everyone on everything, so despite her admirable knowledge and dedication to the problem, the use of mind-bending mushrooms is part of the Project Paperclip allopathetic system trying to SMOTHER existential dread with toxic fungus.

Yes, you heard me: Mushroom POISONING is called INTOXICATION.

Yes, Virginia, there are such things as Viruses and Mycophages renamed to Mycoviruses cause fungi to produce toxins and those toxins can have psychodelic effects. That doesn’t mean that they are good for you. They certainly DON’T CURE the underlying problem (read the book) but they have an ‘effect’.

Protocol 1:27 Our triumph has been rendered easier by the fact that in our relations with the men, whom we wanted, we have always worked upon the most sensitive chords of the human mind, upon the cash account, upon the cupidity, upon the insatiability for material needs of man; and each one of these human weaknesses, taken alone, is sufficient to paralyze initiative, for it hands over the will of men to the disposition of him who has bought their activities.

Protocol 5:11 We must so direct the education of the GOYIM communities that whenever they come upon a matter requiring initiative they may drop their hands in despairing impotence.

A reliable motivating factor to give people a purpose could be Witch-Hunting and tossing a few cookies in the oven…

24:36 I was in Parliament this weekend speaking on behalf of saan of these are uh the legal Regulators of psychedelics in Canada okay I was part of the clinical trial last year with the a synthetic macro dose of psilocybin for treatment resistant depression before the government and health Canada would give me access to mushrooms they wanted me to do electroshock therapy wow that was their answer and I have it in writing and I and I did it at a press conference and spoke about it this week Canada's solution to depression is ssris electroshock therapy and if that doesn't work how about made I mean that is that's awful they they would go from ssris where let's be fair the data is murky at best when when it comes to their effectiveness and if that doesn't work you go to electroshock therapy H yeah they said so I have I I literally have documents to prove this because all you have to show for a treatment resistant is that I tried all the healing modalities which I had all of them and then I wanted access to regulated psilocybon let's be honest I was going to go get it without him anyway but I wanted to do it legally and the first phone call I got was okay Kelsey I know what the answer is going to be on this but I need to hear you say the words Health Canada wants you to try electroshock therapy and I said well are they aware I have a traumatic brain injury and they said yes and their answer was that's okay she'll be unconscious so if she throws an epileptic fit we can control it.

Govern Mente = To Steer The Mind. Mind Control.

Parliament = To Speak The Mind.

SSRI = Mind Control.

Psilocybin = Mind Control.

Electrofuckingshock NON-Therapy = MIND DESTRUCTION.

26:22 Well I'm not a doctor so I can give you what I know yes absolutely as a coach and a podcaster a mom and all that um so electroshock therapy is where they put you under they put a mouth guard on your mouth they grab two electrodes and they put them on your temples and they shock your brain and they can't control what parts die they can't control what parts get affected but that's what happens.

Default conclusion: They WANTED TO CAUSE BRAIN DAMAGE IN THE FIRST FUCKING PLACE.

Really: How many times do I have to say it? Allopathy is just Project Paperclip that NEVER ENDED BECAUSE WWII NEVER ENDED BECAUSE THE MENEKIAN RELIGION IS PERPETUAL WAR!

I worked with a guy who got electroconvulsive therapy for the grief over his mother dying. His hands shook worse than Parkinsons and he was STILL on Xanax, possibly the most addictive benzodiazapine out there.

SUCCESS!

The Eye A Who Was Kuh craze (like Kratom) is probably a See Eye Aye project of MK Ultra that NEVER ENDED.

These are symptom COVERUPS. Nothing got fixed. Nothing was cured. Stop those DRUGS and everything that was wrong is still there.

27:13 There is no reason at all we should be offering MAID ever. So why is it happening?

It's a cost-saving measure it's a massive massive burden on society when you have a lot of people that are sick a lot of people that are unwell and you have a lot of individuals right now because they target veterans first and we'll get into that.

You have a lot of people that cost the government a lot of money and we got to send that money to Ukraine don't you know that that Canada has just you know committed another one of the Nazis in government has just admitted what's her name Christina freelance just admitted and just said we're going to give another like what was it a few hundred million per year over to another government when we have the highest opioid epidemic in North America on the east side of Vancouver. We don't want to address that because we decrim there that makes us money and then we within what was it in 2021 just by not providing paliative care and by doing euthanasia instead they saved $86.9 million in one year.

So if you look at the stats so when I was on Pierce Morgan last year the one thing that caught people's attention was the numbers so let's just say the numbers 2021 it was 10,000 2022 was 13,000 2024 is 15,24 we have a we have a massive escalation ever since track 2 was kicked into gear okay let's just put that into perspective in that same time frame California with the same amount of individuals as Canada is only euthanized 841 people because it was MAID there it was me giving you the drug and you taking said drug. Because people don't want to die man because if they did they would actually go do the thing they don't want to die it's a scream for help it's a please help me fix me something's wrong I don't know what to do and I don't have the resources. But instead we go okay well if you don't want to do it here's how we'll do it well you're not track one so we can't do it within 24 hours but you're track two. So how do we get you to track one so we can make it happen faster? Well we can advise suicide but you know we can advise like Stephanie Green does oh stop eating and drinking stop eating and drinking if you stop eating and drinking guess what happens Boop you move to track one can be killed in 24 hours so it's a cost-saving measure massive cost-saving measure I also think there's a more Sinister side behind it.

The average Left Brain Idiot only deals in numbers.

IT’S NEVER BEEN ABOUT THE MONEY.

EVER.

That’s just a score card.

They LIVE on Deth. Therefore the currency is pain, suffering, grief, fear, and deth.

I cover opioids in depth in my books and did groundbreaking work with Grannie Annie who was a victim to being hooked on Librium when she was pregnant at 18, graduated to Valium, and was hopelessly stuck on Ativan because she was told that it doesn’t cause dependency. No one likes to call it DRUG ADDICTION because dependency gives the illusion that it is choice that can somehow be controlled by one’s self. I no longer view these drugs as chemicals - chemistry being the basis of who I am and what I do - but as Evil ENTITIES in the same way that alcohol is called Spirits.

yeah… it’s funny… but I came to account it being true because Grannie Annie is no longer with us.

The Demon Wouldn’t Let Her Go!

It’s worth 3 hours of your time.

It’s worth a Nobel Prize for Grannie and Me but look at the stats: The ANSWER to the Oh Pee Oid Cry Sis but only 1,100 views in SIX YEARS!?

Maybe if I had a Rick Moranis lookalike promote my work?

Maybe if Piers Morgan or Jordan Peterson (we share a name) would invite me on…

Fuck. I wouldn’t even go.

Why? Neither of them are legitimate.

But that presupposes that I would even be ALLOWED to present.

This is why I account the entire world beneath me. I have not only descriptions but EXPLANATIONS and SOLUTIONS for what is going on, but the ‘experts’ and the ones allowed to be seen and heard HAVE NO GAME.

Apparently even grass roots word of mouth doesn’t work for me in a world of shadowbanning and the fact that the words of my mouth are so crude based on the fact that…

well…

THE ENTIRE WORLD IS BENEATH ME.

In a world of retards I have to Farm Boy things for people so that they can understand them. That transcends the technical chemical, biological, sociological and other culls that I explain because many people are not interested or skilled at sorting it out, moving into the metaphysical because there is a “More Sinister side behind this.”

Yet despite me saying:

Neurosyphilis is God. God chose its most likely thumb puppets to serve it. We are all infected. Some of us have limited resistance to it. God must die.

Practically no one the planet gets it - or, more properly said: Their Head Bug won’t LET THEM GET IT - or if the idea does tickle their neurons they are either not able or willing to get to the business of Deicide.

It’s a word.

Look it up.

M.A.I.D.

Medical Assistance In Deicide.

Just made it up. I like it.

The notion of being called altruistic feels like electroconvulsive therapy to my brain. I’m not a good guy. I’m not a nice guy. {Obvioiusly if - like Christians - I think that the only way to Salvation is to kyll God…} I just want to render the witches to ashes but I can’t do it alone.

King James Bible

Exodus 22:18 Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live.

Sorcery = Pharmacy = Poisoner, translated in the King James DiVersion to: Witch.

So although I admire Kelsi Sheren’s intelligence, passion, and no-bullshit approach, she is still saying: Avoid the doctor’s drugs! Take THESE drugs instead.

The problems that she has and that other people suffer in silence with are NOT from a drug deficiency. Deficiencies are the soup of the day but not of mind-altering spell potions.

people don't want to die, man; because if they did they would actually go do the thing. They don't want to die. It's a scream for help it's a please help me fix me something's wrong I don't know what to do and I don't have the resources

I swear (and it is obvious that I do) that I am the only one in the world that HEARS The Scream, Knows what it Means, and Knows what to Do.

The answer is not being a guinea pig for Cee I Yay mind altering chemical trials.

So at 28 minutes in Kelsi is alerting the herd that they are being hunted and kylled. But despite being a sol dier she has NO METHOD OF DEFENSE AND NO METHOD OF OFFENSE for HUNTING THE HUNTERS.

Pretty sad, that: to be a trained soldier but completely unable to seek and destroy an enemy.

31:40 So there is so Dr uh Jules of it was the testimony I gave on Peterson and it was he's the anesthesiologist from Emery State University he's also a Canadian but he's also the head of the critical care over there and he's one of the best anesthesiologists you've got. He's the one that discovered the with the Freedom of Information Act with the NPR he discovered the the largest autopsy report and was the one that uh discovered the heavy lungs and what it was doing to the lungs you go into a pulmonary edemic State and you drown in your own fluids. And that's why patients and individuals would say I heard Grandma gargling. Grandma was drowning in her own body with a paralytic so she looked peaceful so you just watched essentially water boarding. So enjoy that for the rest of your life. um so we we are doing these things to people and we are justifying it in a way that is insane.

People give lipservice to Adrenochrome. Like with everything else: I EXPLAIN IT. It’s in my videos its in my books:

1972 WHO Memos. There’s a title that will get some revenue to me and Franny who did the most-excellent cover based on another industry of Deth = Dialysis. Here’s a quote from my book by me under the topic of Adrenochrome:

“Mushroom toxins have been aggressively promoted this decade for existential angst of dying cancer victims and PTSD.

This book was complied from 2009 material in 2022… The video above was January 2025.

McKenna suggests that the major religion of the world that worships cows is due to the fungi that cow dung supports that gives life to the extraterrestrial spore that has taken over mankind to implant the false notion of religion. Why is it that the US government was growing 15-foot tall trees of cannabis in Maui in the mid-1980s and then in the early 2000s 'legalized' it? Why does the MediKILL 'professional assassins' want everyone stoned out of their minds on substances that used to be stigmatized and criminalized?”

Hmm… there’s nothing new under the sun, so I’m not the first person to think thoughts or put them out there, but I am the only one who organizes them within Continuum so that they make sense and show that the process with my mother’s kidneys failing in the year 2000 led me to research Medicine that is regulated by Government that is established by Religion that arises from Black Magicks that is the BASIS FOR MEDICINE.

FULL CIRCLE IN CONTINUUM.

So when Kelsi says that ignorant to insane family members in collusion with docked whores want to put granny down for her own good and let her go away gently are PARALYZING HER SO THAT SHE CAN’T STRUGGLE AGAINST THE PROLONGED DROWNING TO DEATH that would create harvestable TERROR IN ANYONE, then we are in the realm of Doctors who are Demons HARVESTING ADRENOCHROME from the desperately suffering as they die under the POTION of paralyzing DRUGS (SORCERY) while the family maybe weeps and feels that they did the right thing (SPELL, ECHANTMENT, GLAMOUR) by putting her down like a dog at the vet’s.

Jesus

Fucking

Christ !

We’re only 32 minute in. You might want to get a snack and some Valium before we go on.

So the topic of Robin Williams and any form of dementia was raised which prompted a response that there is a need for palliative care.

Again, she’s doing good work. But high marks for completely missing the target.

Dementia is from our friend syphilis and lyme. Always has been:

Neurosyphilis was called dementia praecox (before it’s time)

Neuroborelliosis is just the mind melt of the day. Goes good with toast and kosher bacon.

Prions (according to Mel Thornberg may she rest in peace) arise from spirochetes.

That takes care of your chronic wasting, Creutzfeldt-Jacob, Mad Cow etching of the Mud Pellet dementia brainrot Swiss Cheese spongioform encephalopathy...

WE DON’T NEED PALLIATIVE CARE!

Do you see where she is giving the necessary alarm to the herd that it is being hunted and kilt but still is stampeding them over the cliff?



Other than ticks, spiders, mosquitoes and other vectors - WHAT STINGING INSECT LEADS TO THE HIGHEST TRANSMISSION OF LYME DISEASE?

YOU’RE RIGHT!

The Cow Cult of the Yahoodim put the blood of their God into vaccines. It’s called FETAL Bovine serum. It can’t not have any of the 8 morphological forms of syphilis (treponema) or lyme (borellia) in it! Fetal = baybay kyllers again. Baby cows, but still babies. See how this THEME runs though all of the storylines in Hell. It just keeps running like a fractal iteration. It has coherence not matter if you pull out fully or dive in infinitely.

What led to syphilis being embeded in ever bipedal mammal on the planet?

YOUR RIGHT! The use of penicillin didn’t get rid of/cure syphilis it made it go stealth so now you can catch it from a carrier who has no outward signs of their body rotting from the inside out; and Treponema Denticola is just one exciting kiss away!

Don’t take it from me. Lida Mattman was the foremost authority on spirochetes and stealth organisms.

Want to eliminate dementia? autism? diabetes? cancer? heart disease?

Eliminate the source and eliminate the disseminators.

No need for palliative care. No one would be getting sick.

38:15 Do you think this is is cost saving the reason this is being pushed? Inevitable because all over the world now uh you see this health care cost of Skyrock we've got an aging population we've got a more obese population um there's all sorts of other things going on the longer people live basically uh you you end up in a position where you have older people who in their last years last few years of their life the healthcare cost like 10 times what they were their entire lifebefore that um and also economically the situation is governments are countries are in massive levels of debt um you you know in the UK the healthcare system is not coping it's just not coping right yeah uh likewise I think in Canada too very similar yeah do you think this is why this stuff is actually really happening it's like we just can't afford to look after people is is is the is the mindset of government. I think it's a portion for sure of course it's going to be it's I mean I think one of the answers to it. And this may seem like a very simplistic answer but I think at the at the core of the the issue is stop funding [ __ ] Wars! — am I wrong? You are actually. yeah… okay so explain to me because we're spending billions of dollars on ammunition weapon systems to go other places we're not looking after our own people keeping our money in the country we're not doing a damn thing about it and then we're over taxing people to it breaks them because we're not killing that's the thing in Canada we're not killing people that need it we're killing the homeless because they can't afford to live we're killing the addicts because we're giving them the drugs and vending machines outside of Toronto hospital with crack pipes in it.

Again, good information, the right intent, and coupled with devils advocate stupid premises masquerading as questions to prompt discussion BUT ARE MET WITH ALL THE WRONG FUCKING ANSWERS.

Why do I always have to repeat myself?

ITS NEVER BEEN ABOUT THE MONEY!

ever

The currency of evil is pain, suffering, grief, fear, deth.

Kelsi said: “Stop funding FUCKING wars!”

but that totally avoids the point that ALLOPATHY IS PROJECT PAPERCLIP THE BASTARD CHILD OF WAR. When you bring someone into a hospital or clinic you are considered to have “made a deposit of an enemy combatant into a field hospital”. That by tacit agreement - even if you didn’t know you were in an undeclared Silent War - means that they can experiment on and kyll you and your loved ones — BECAUSE THEY ARE AT WAR WITH YOU.

{Ever get the impression that of my 25 books I’ve ALREADY covered every goddamned topic confronting Man UnKind? By rejecting any permutation of each problem that was a deflection (Don’t take Those drugs - Take These drugs; We don’t need assassination squads we need palliation to let purposely injured people die ‘naturally’) my focus has been only on solutions to the first domino to fall. }

I did extensive outlining of how ALL MEDICINE IS MILITARY in my second book:

I used to try to just soundbite it by saying that the CDC is run by a UNIFORMED Surgeon General, but the extensive expose of the Public Health Service leaves no doubt that these are NOT some rank and file fuckers off the street that DIDN’T take an oath to do no harm but are part of the RANKS of a War Machine whose entire PURPOSE is to inflict as much harm and deth as possible. You just can’t UNSEE it.

So, again, I will state that I admire Kelsi’s work, but…

GET OVER YOURSELVES! This is a whar against DOMESTICK ENYMYS !

Medisin is Whar!

Healthkill is Whar!

Why doesn’t EVERYONE JUST DROP THE PRETEXT AND ADMIT:

WE’RE IN HELL ! ?

Because in a Real Life with or without a God-Thing NONE of this should be happeneing let along be a topic of debate let alone that debate be so far off target that landfall is not possible and razor sharp rocks will tear your ship apart.

Lettuce brake it down:

40:02 Thomas Saul

Uh… FAMILY NAME, that?

has this great uh way of thinking about things which is it's kind of the Bedrock of the conservative world worldview

Lost it on the premise.

Conservative = fiction.

Are we not Men? (another fiction but you get my point of being an Undividual)

Worldview = fiction.

Take 8 billion apes and ask them their view on anything and with the duality that infects/invades their befuddled minds you will get 16 billion confused paradoxes kaked out in cognitive dissonance that would resonate a bridge off of its pylons.

He’s doing what anyone in the Delphi Group would do: Engineering consent by saying without saying: I think we would all agree…

NO! Thou Fucker of Thy Mother. I DON’T AGREE WITH ANY HIVE MIND THINK. TRY AGAIN AS A SINGLE ENTITY WITH YOUR OWN THOUGHT NOT QUOTING FROM SOME YAHOODY SOURCE (EVEN THOUGH YOU ARE OBVIOUSLY YAHOODIM YOURSELF) OR

Shut

The

Fuck

Up!

really which is if you want to think about what's likely to happen in the future you have to look at the past Right

Not Right Kelsi.

What did Eric Blaire (Bablyonian Name Change for George Orwell) say:

"Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past"

WHO? Who controls anything? Yahoodim. So say it, goddamn it. You’re just living out your life as a settler in the New World and all of a sudden you owe a tax to the occupiers. You have your ancestral home in Canaan for THOUSANDS OF YEARS and the Land of Milk and Honey is turned into Dust & Blood.

If you want to think about how this even happens then you HAVE to think about WHO is doing it.

there has never been a time in human history where there hasn't been War it's just an unavoidable reality of human existence, right?

He’s doing the Delphi Technique. He asked the RIGHT? as if it were a punctuation of foregone conclusion because he got her to agree to the first ‘right’ that she offered herself. In sales this is called the “YES” momentum.

Whoever the fucker is - he’s part of the problem.

Let’s do this the Jordanian way:

There has never been a time in 5784 years when there hasn’t been a Yahoodim fomenting war by hostile invasion and first-blood attack.

RIGHT?

It’s in their Holey Books.

There’s more bloodshed in that book that is celebrated and sanctioned by God (by god!) than any other source you can cite.

The ‘unavoidable’ ‘reality’ is that there is a SOURCE (neuroborelliosis/neurosyphilis) of that hostility that has tainted reality so if that SOURCE was REMOVED then the PROBLEM would vanish.

How’s that for a Conservative Worldfucking View?

so when you when you say “funding war”, big States always are going to assert their interest around the world and part of that is going to be muscular, right?

it's going to be physical the moment you stop doing that other people who are prepared to do that will dominate the world so you can't really Escape.

the Matriarchal Intercourser is consistent,

right?

He’s promoting an idea and inducing consent to that idea even if it is in the form of the admirable, no bullshit Kelsi NOT INTERRUPTING HIM to circumcise his useless ideas immediately.

Silence is consent.

Big States.

What the fuck does that fiction even mean?

IT’S ALL YAHOODIM.

Check out Swindler’s List.

Watch They Live!

You still don't get it, do you boys? There ain't no countries anymore - no more good guys. They're running the whole show!

Deuteronomy 20. Read it. I’m tired of Cut & Paste.

The There Is No Escape is a variation of the motto of the Tribe of Dan: You can run, but you can’t hide.

What he’s doing in a non-subtle way is saying: We are Borgenstein (just made it up - fucking hi larry ass!) You WILL BE ASSIMILATED. RESISTANCE IS FUTILE.

Without saying it directly. But the Jordanian way is: Say it like it is - then there is no debate. There’s no debate here. He’s TELLING HER to give up. Give up the idea of fighting a WAR MACHINE called Healthkyll because it is an arm of the WAR MACHINE that runs international relations.

Do you feel me?

If not then repeat his sloe-eyed condescending speech again on a loop and read the stilted transcription over and over until you see it is just another yahood telling a yahood to submit to greasing the wheels of the Juggernaut with their blood because it is a sacrifice to their god.

Jordan already said what for 17 years?

Kyll God.

So he easily deflected her BACK to money = non issue, and govern mente = non issue since the Government of Canada is the Government of the Hostile Nations that would do it harm because it is ALL FAMILY using the citizens as entertainment in their war games. It’s a nothing burger discussion.

Kyll GodBug. Game Over.

He even ended up saying it: that Canada is a satellite of the U.S. that they have to whore when the pimp says so. “It’s unavoidable”

“Resistane is futile” said with a New Yark accent and a shrug that displaces your sidelocks. Oy, the Goi.

You’ll have to listen to this disheartening Devil’s Advocacy that literally had her do a 180 from “STOP FUNDING FUCKING WARS” to:

42:28 I don't disagree with that. I'm not going to argue that point at all. I think you're completely you're accurate on that, but..

43:05 that's something we totally agree on so maybe the war was the wrong use of the wrong term maybe stop funding things outside of the country that don't need to be funded…

Whoops. I’m Stackin in real time while I’m viewing the video.

Sorry, Kids. Just lost all respect for Kelsi.

What I didn’t do that I learned from a Stacker is look for Family and Free Mason Handsigns. Our Stacker said that they always ‘gang sign’ to each other or their audience to mark their presence and cause concensus with their fellows.

Their channel is called: Triggernometry. The EXACT MOMENT that he TRIGGERED HER was:

41:18 I think if you look at the two big conflicts that are happening in the world now Israel and Ukraine if Canada wants to be part of pax Americana

She flipped didn’t she? Can’t oppose the notion of the Homeland not ‘defending itself’.

41 minutes in an the entire thing went south. Sure he alerted the Herd that they are being predated. How many seconds did it take to say that? Everything after that was of no consequence. But, as is my habit, I will continue to the bitter end because no one deconstructs MK better than me.

Paradox is the technical word for cognitive dissonance (unless you say cognitive dissidence). Mssr. Asshat said that homelessness is an ideological issue not a monetary one. Then he said that a “shittonne” of money is spent on the homeless.

The human mind - unlike a quantum computer - and I doubt those exist - cannot hold two polar opposite states at one time. Hence Paradox, hence they then let the one that sowed paradox then think for them. So which one is it: Paradox and fentanyl are a ideological problem? or a money problem? or… how about the Frontline documentary that said that when Methf was cooked up in people’s kitchens from hardware supplies that it rotted teeth, brains, and addiction rates went down and deths went up. But when the starter material came directly from pharmaceutical companies selling to shell companies that are well known to the Dee Eee Aye that the addiction rates went up and the deths went down.

Is that an ideological problem?

Could very well be: The Ideology that the Yahood RUN THE PHARMACEUTICAL/SORCERY CARTELS, and that they will knowingly sell to anyone and that the goal was to eradicate all of the excess population as a primary goal, and drawing from his earlier: in order to understand the future you have to know the past and the past was the British East India Company was dropping off opium FOR FREE in China to break that country and Britian is a Family Center, then the ideological ‘problem’ was… is… and remains for the future to be: Family.

Not the apes that got hooked on the poison. IF there were no technology, no infrastructure for distribution, no legal system RUN BY FAMILY to protect the planned and sanctioned actions, then there would be no drugs, there would be no homelessness there would be no deth.

Extinct the Bug that makes the Evil Husks that do its will that ruin everything in existence.

Simple.

No paradox.

In Traditional Chinese Medicine you are taught to listen to the patient: Their speech, the quality of their voice, their body sounds, they would even listen to the crackle of the bubbles in the urine and give it a good whiff.

I’m hyper aware of words, what they mean, and when they are used in and out of context.

45:41 WE have that problem in Vancouver right? so WE WE emptied Riverview WE ented WE emptied all of the psychs wards and WE put them on the streets and then WE decriminalized drugs and that's why you have the East Side the way it is.

What’s this WE shit White-Girl?

She had been defining the problem as being Govern Mente that is NOT a fictional institution. It’s not buildings, it’s not policies, it’s people with ghuns inflicting their insanity on others. If there is a problem and it comes from criminally insane syph-heads, then why IDENTIFY WITH THEM AS WE?

If I were a canuckian I wouldn’t say *I* have a problem because *I* emptied the psyche wards, and *I* put them on the street, and *I* decriminalized drugs, and that’s the way that YOU have it, because the PLURAL, inclusive personal pronoun IS THE WRONG WORD when this happens by hostile outside forces. Why would you use inclusive langauge?

It’s in my books. How to Make a Slave. The Plantation owner would always talk about the slave farm with inclusive personal pronouns: Our Plantation, Our Crops, Our Labor. That’s slave talk.

To be fair: none of us are exempt from the Mind Control. When I write I sometime fall on the We-Sword but I autocorrect in my mind by going outside of the Third Person Narrative that I always used writing fiction back to the First Person conveying an idea by realizing that *I* am not performing or projecting the evil deed nor are my Readers if I were to use the *WE*. But I auto-correct in the middle of doing it and as far as I know it never gets published the wrong way.

The only thing that OUR ancestors and WE are complicit in is not Offing God in days gone by or now, in order to secure our Salvation.

Some might claim that she is identifying with a fictitious group: We because as a canadian (fiction) or a Vancouverarian (fiction) that she might have voted (fiction) for or against some policy that was going to be implimented whether or not fictions living in a fiction fictitiously did something to symbolically oppose a heinous action.

Say it like it is - then there is no debate.

45 minutes in and beyond warning the Herd - still nothing of import has been said.

I’m doing this deconstruction as I would for my hypothetical Third Grade Class to be able to analyze the Syntax, Grammer, and context of the principles of Mind Control, Social Engineering by Consent. Knowing full well that no parent would ever let their kid close to me or my work

for fear that they might be tainted by the Truth and go through life sullied and jaded.

[Thanks to Sandwich Lady for always having the right memes.]

Butt… on a lighter side… the title of my Substack was rendered in the lameass transcription provided with almost every Ewe Toob:

48:32 so there are ways to fix the society so that Youth in Asia doesn't even have to be an option at least for the people that don't need it.

That was worth it.

WHOOPSIE! another worthy idea from our girl:

49:20 The other thing that we have to look at is if we are telling people to just quit:

Then what's the point of science?

What's the point of trying to further Medical Care and Science?

Why why should we be getting more care for cancers? Why if we're just going to M.A.I.D. you anyway? do you get my point? What's the research? Because we're going to tell you to quit. So what's the point of putting into research? What's the point?

Excellent point.

From the surface read.

Oh… no… here comes the Jordanization.

Premise:

ALL medicine is Military.

Project Paperclip never ended.

The Not Sees and the Nipponese used to do fun things like freeze their prisoner/victims nearly to death, then revive them, then do it again to see how much the human frame before the body or mind gave out. Same with heat, boiling, vivesection, etc., etc., etc. (Where’s Yule Brenner when you need him?)

Interesting that this popped into the conversation because when I saw The King and Me as a kid in the movie house, I was upset by the notion that any one human being could take on a title and impose their will on any other human being. Given that it was set in a foreign country: Viet Nam, I attributed that caste systemm to be something that other people did, to have that dashed by the realization that the caste system is everywhere. I grew up rejecting the NOTION of ‘authority’ and obviously continue it to this very day. Etcetera, Etcetera, Etcetera!

So these self-imposed RULERS are nothing but Biocidal Maniacs who study the art of tore sure and kylling. It’s their pasttime just like the ancestor of Abraham Lincoln, Brad Pitt, and Diana Spenser would have a nice meal amongst the stakes on which he impaled his ‘enemies’. That would be Vlad Tepes III, Vlad Dracula, Vlad Son Of The Dragon.

So to directly answer Kelsi’s question: What is the point of the research?

Well, obviously, below the surface that was a sham to make you THINK they they intended to make people’s lives better it was to study all of the weaknesses of the human body to exploit them. In the age of vaccines with bar codes and RFID tags their ability to adjust lot and serial numbers of the contents to do MASS WORLDWIDE EXPERIMENTS on disease implantation and genetic rewrites became a wet-dream come true for any true biocidal maniac that came (literal and figurative) before them and will come (literal and figurative) after them.

It makes the original Project Paperclip work in Jermany and Gapan look like Das Kindergarten.

The reason that the likes of Hillary pushed through the HIPPA bullshit was NOT to protect people’s personal information or improve the function of medicine - my mother’s current pharmaceuticals and allergies were NEVER in ELEVEN FUCKING YEARS updated through a closed system of the same hospital and its clinic - but to allow the A.I. that pre-existed this current awareness of the God Bug In The Machine to analyze instantly all of the successful experiments done by the Not Sees and Nipponese who transferred their project to the New Yerusalem of the YewKnighted States of Shumeria.

THAT’S the POINT OF THE RESEARCH.

a.) to map out and exploit all of the weaknesses of the human body.

b.) to genetically modify their subject/victims without knowledge or consent and then harvest that data and tissue samples after the modification.

c.) to use that information to construct an indestructible battle chassis to house autonomous A.I.

She’s young. But a soldier should know this. Humans will be extincted and replaced by cyborgs. That’s what the dialysis industry was/is. It’s a test bed to develop MACHINES that can sustain the organic part of Life so that if the Kurzweil wetdream of transferring human consciousness into the battle bots becomes a reality that they don’t have to worry about kidney transplants because the tech will serve as a replacement already in place due to the Project Paperclip Murr Durr Mill that already set the project in motion.

50:27 What I can tell you is that having been dropped into this because Veterans Affairs started offering youth in Asia when people were asking for help, is that the system is broken to the point in which we have individuals who are very unwell

Neurosyphilitics

making the calls and when you put people

Neurosyphilitics

in places of power who are uneducated

Neurosyphilitic

who are mentally unwell

Neurosyphilitic

themselves who are unhappy with their own lives

Neurosyphilitic

you get like we talked about this before you get the trickle down effect this ideology of death over a life.

Did I ever tell you that in homeopathy the remedy made from Gold (one of the most evil provings in all of the practice) is used in cases where the SYPHILIS MIASM presents with the patient saying the words:

“I Wish I had Never Been Born.”

Neurosyphilis.

The first rule of Wetworks is to assassinate the assassin. Therefore there is no trackback to the one that hired them. Soldiers are considered Government Issue. They are Boots. They are tools. They are the possessions (sounds demonic) of the Military. They are also criminals. Many cases of incidences like rape within the military are covered up because in criminal law a known criminal cannot make a claim against another known criminal. War is a crime. Hiring on as a mercenary (say it like it is - then there is no debate) enters you into the ranks of professional kyllers and therefore criminals.

The REASON why they would offer offing their Thank Your For Your Serve Ass players a free ticket off-planet is because they served their usefulness as TOOLS for the Hive and THIS IS THEIR REWARD: DETH !!!

It’s that simple. And I’ll be God Damned (apparently I already am) that I can’t figure out why people can’t see it.

“Let’s talk about HOPE.”

Sure… The Olympians put ALL of the demons/diseases/scourges of Mankind into a box and their Messenger was pulling it behind him. Pandora couldn’t leave well enough alone so she opened the box thus releasing all of the foulness of the universe, but she close it at the last minute trapping HOPE inside.

Having spent a long time with Legends (all created and distributed by Yahoodim) evaluating their root esoteric meaning not the surface read. What is OBVIOUS if you just relax your mind (I did, and that’s how it came to me) is that ALL of the plagues of mankind were in that box. That means that HOPE IS A DEMON!

It is - isn’t it? Hope paralyzes. Hope makes you pine away for some event or third party that will fix things for you. That somehow in an entropic world that ‘things will get better’. The fucking Universe is laughing at you.

So, trapped in the box is the Demon Hope. And it plagues mankind. Because it is inacessible. But there is an alternate version of the legend where Hope was released from the box. Neither versions change anything. Hope AS A DEMON unleashed on the world STILL resulted in the same fuckshow that we’re immersed in.

Why?

Demons is as Demons Does.

Back to our shitshow.

Kelsi cites hope in Community.

That’s an NLP TRIGGERWORD. Commune. Communism. Commune Titty.

Not interested. You can be well-adjusted being a mountain man coming down once a month for fatback and hardtack. You can be well-adjusted as a yogi sitting on a freeze-ass mountain meditating for a month. There is no need for commune titties to suck when she just defined that those in power are physically and mentally fucked.

She speaks of the need for purpose.

But isn’t that the point: The citizen, the worker, the soldier SERVED their purpose and now they are being recycled like used goods.

Ready for a shock?

Freaked me the hell out when it echoed EXACTLY what I written earlier in this Stack:

1:50 The reason why we're here. We're not here because we're free. We're here because we are not free.

Is this not the dialectic? Those who are suffering go to military field units for relief but there is none. What they are cheerfully offered instead is DETH because that is what the Military’s PURPOSE IS. The only thing that the victims are FREE to ‘choose’ is suffering or deth. THAT IS NOT A CHOICE.

There's no escaping reason,

Controlled Op interviewer said: There is no Escape.

no denying purpose.

That’s what Kelsi said.

Because as we both know without purpose we would not exist and its purpose that created us purpose that connects us purpose that pulls us, that guides that drives us it is purpose that defines purpose that binds us. We are here because of you Mr. Anderson. We're here to take from you what you tried to take from us.

The Citizen, the Worker, The Soldier need the PURPOSE of taking back what a 5784-year old Hive Mind System of Neurosyphilitics STOLE from us. That’s the ONLY motivation that those folks now zombified by designer powders ever needed.

My version went like this (to save you the effort of scrolling):

“A reliable motivating factor to give people a purpose could be Witch-Hunting and tossing a few cookies in the oven…”

Bloody Fucking Hell! Doesn’t that give you a cold chill?

That’s precisely what the Smith Said to NEO.

What makes it even more chilling is that Neo wasn’t the Hero of The Matrix. Smith was. Neo’s PURPOSE was to PROTECT SZION !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Smith’s PURPOSE was to destroy it !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Opposite Day of what you were channeled to think by social engineering, neural linguistic programming, and engineered consent.

Szion had stolen from Smith and now he wanted it back.

That was his PURPOSE.

Ultimately by the third movie Neo sacrificed himself like a christic figure to The Machines which mirrors the PURPOSE of M.A.I.D. to get rid of the useless to make things better for the non-useless. Neo’s christic deth is the mirror of the christian religion that you have to KYLL GOD in order to be SAVED.

As I said throughout: I’m the only one who doesn’t just stop at DESCRIBING but I go on to EXPLAIN and show how EVERYTHING is integrated into Continuum. So that when you see the patterns you can ignore the tertiary, and secondary effects and get straight to the CAUSE to fix that.

I think it is best to stop there. What a fitting bookend dovetail to the narrative.

Leave a comment

This is a Jordan Stack, tttttthhhat’s nnnottt all Ffffolks!

I was given this awesome bit of DIRECTLY RELATED MATERIAL BY MORNING LARK THAT MUST BE ADDED TO SHOW THE DEPTH OF THE GHOULARY.

https://alexschadenberg.blogspot.com/2025/01/canadian-doctors-push-for-euthanasia-by.html

Canadian doctors have suggested killing euthanasia victims by taking their organs, according to multiple reports, whistle blowers, and public talks. Medical freedom advocates are documenting emerging ties between “medical assistance in dying” (MAID) and organ harvesting.

To be clear: ALL of the populations of the world have been experimented on to fuck their minds right out of their heads. There are times when Advance Gaurd like Canadians get first prize in headfuckery.



