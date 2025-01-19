Cue Music:

I just wanted to say thankyou Patrick Jordan for your recent articles including this one. It flipped my coin so hard it became a sphere.

It probably took a week before I'd noticed I'd changed. One day just suddenly stop putting up with shit. My view had irreversibly changed.

You shifted me from level 1. To level 2. In this game of horrors. I thought I was already in level 2 but I hadn't quite shed that skin.

I had always thought that because I could accept the duality or paradox I was ahead of the game in some ways. I thought all I needed to do was "connect with the whole" eastern Sim thing.

I did not fully grasp that good does not need bad and that ever damned thing needs to be redefined or destroyed.

Or that the Bane of this layer of the Sim was absolutely to blame. That my Christian upbringing was so embedded in my decision to forgive the "wicked" actions of the Yahoods because they are damaged goods too -Not that they fucking chose to use stolen energy to imprison me and kill me with no remorse and with hatred.

I did not put the pieces together regarding the depth of the deception in that humans were so much more than they are now. That my senses had been so damaged by these fuckers that I accepted that there is nothing I can do except keep my head down.

I usually take credit for any change in myself because changes have been damn painful prior to this one "no pain no gain" bullshit and I had to work damn hard to do it.

But this change in me was painless. It was actually fun washing off the last of the yahood glue. AND -it wasn't my doing.

I'm not going to rave on ( any more)

Level 2 in hell is still hell butt I just wanted you to know that I appreciate you and what you are doing. Thankyou.

Respect Dude!

Must Stack.

Not for self-aggrandizement, but to show others just what happened.

You might be surprised yourself !

Your Impossible Mission, should you decide to EXCEPT it -

[corn glad you lashuns to those 5 people who got it in the title…]

Is to boldly go where no MAN

[Man = servant of a Feudal Lord]

where no ONE has gone before…

Here’s the most important bit about the entire trilogy that was buried in the second movie:

The Kid was a side story from outside of the movie trilogy that was extracted from The Matrix. He was appreciative for what he percieved Neo had done FOR HIM !

For the sake of tension in the story they portrayed The Kid as some hero-worshipping groupie that was a burden to the A-listers, with the turnaround that it was THE KID that was the sole SAVIOR of Zion. The mind-crushing duality of the last outpost of Hu-Manity being called Sigh On, notwithstanding, the plot of the movie did NOT center around Neo who christicly sacrificed himself, but around The Kid.

I explain this literary tool to show that when folks show their appreciation for what *I* DIDN’T DO !!!! I’m NOT rolling my eyes and playing the narcissist when they show gratitude. This very situation is what I have been working on for 25-years without a break. No brakes either. The pedal went to the floor years ago. And the floor is rusted… and…

What has to be realized from this single exchange:

0:54 the more I think about it the more I think it's meant to be now it's fate. I mean you're the reason I'm here Neo. I told you kid: you found me I didn't find you. I know but you got me out. You saved me. You saved yourself.

What this means is that from the first movie: Neo FOUND Morpheus, THEREFORE, Neo extracted himself from the Matrix. What this means is that there is a one-to-one correlation between this fictional construct that models the SIM that we’re in and what Justin said:

I usually take credit for any change in myself because changes have been damn painful prior to this one "no pain no gain" bullshit and I had to work damn hard to do it.

So in Justin’s self-actualization he realized from the start that he was his own ‘savior’.

But then he says:

But this change in me was painless. It was actually fun washing off the last of the yahood glue. AND -it wasn't my doing.

Sure it was. NOTHING CHANGED. It was STILL his own doing.

Within the Buddhist tradition it is said that NO ONE can make you angry or instigate any other emotional response in you. That it comes from The Self.

So if you are pissed more than a drunken Australian, it is what you allowed to well up inside of you because no one can MAKE you angry.

Taking that template, I really have no role other than the catalyst in a chemical reaction because it wasn’t my DOING the Level 2 Change in Justin - he did it himself.

catalyst /kăt′l-ĭst/ noun A substance, usually used in small amounts relative to the reactants, that modifies and increases the rate of a reaction without being consumed in the process. One that precipitates a process or event, especially without being involved in or changed by the consequences. A substance that initiates or accelerates a chemical reaction without itself being affected.

A poem about the 29th suck cess sore to the Buddha:

Others are revolted, I am unmoved. Gripped by desires, I am unmoved. Hearing the wisdom of sages, I am unmoved. I move only in my own way.

Sounds like a Cat a List to me.

Here’s what Heraclites said about it:

So, then, what is MY Mission?

I discovered long ago that I am NOT The One. I am merely a catalyst. I WILL not change the world I will not save the world. The only thing that I can do is facilitate those who WILL erase Evil and instigate Good to be able to do their job with a Woman or Women as being the only Beings that will effect that change.

Wrote a book about it.

So, for Justin achieving what he did: Welcome to Hell, Level 2, Mate !

Methanol is toxic to humans.

Heat up some PATinum.

Let it have at the Evil.

It not only burns it off but it also LIGHTS YOUR WAY.

It even RECYCLES until the reaction has EXTINGUISHED!

Cheers.

Let’s get crackin’ (a chemistry nerd joke).

