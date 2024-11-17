That’s a phrase that I learnt in Sunny Southern California in the late 1980s.

I started to reply to a comment to my latest Stack on the pesticide Vitamin C, when, as is often the case, I felt that I should highlight it and respond as a new Stack.

Kim Delayne Paddock Kim’s Newsletter 4 mins ago That was "vitamin" D-3, not just "vitamin" D. We have nicotine receptors in our bodies along with cannabis receptors which means that these elements are useful in our bodies, even if in small amounts. Let's go over these receptors. Nicotine is one of the most powerful antiparasitics in the world, and our bodies are loaded with parasites. (Parasite eggs are not only in vaccines, but they are also in chemtrails, food , water...) It helps with stomach and intestinal disorders, which are mostly parasitic. The problem that you face when purchasing nicotine products made by the monsters is that they made it "legal" to use some 499 other chemicals to tobacco products. These chemicals are the truly addictive ones in my opinion, not pure tobacco. I grow organic tobacco and smoke it on occasion. No addiction, and it can kill the microparasites in your lungs that can cause COPD and lung diseases. Like I said, Cannabis Sativa (hemp) contains CBD, which is an element that our bodies require to function well at many levels. Look up the effects of CBD on the body, and how it kills parasites like the Trypanosoma Cruzi that causes myocarditis. Deadly parasite eggs were found in every make of the COVID "vaccine" bioweapon, and T. Cruzi is one of them. Of course, I made a video or three. https://rumble.com/v2cy964-parasites-proteins-prions..gain-of-function-causes-deadly-diseases.html Another receptor in our body is for Cannabis Indica (contains THC). THC is for the mind, I.E. mental health. THC in proper dosage eliminates PTSD. Big Pharma does not want us to know this. The monsters in the "government" cause us trauma from birth and send people to war so that they become disabled by this horrible mental problem. I am living proof that proper levels of THC can stop severe PTSD. I was diagnosed with PTSD some 20 years ago and was told that there is no cure. My shrink told me to get my heart tested since PTSD can cause heart issues. It turns out that he was right, and heart is a mess because of PTSD. I was told that if I couldn't get past this dilemma, I would be dead soon. But here I am, living proof that these doctors are not right about PTSD being incurable. I am 63 now and healthy as can be. Once you get rid of PTSD, it never comes back either. To everyone out there that has this nightmare condition, please contact me and I'll help you. Nobody should live like that. I have a group of people that I am helping to get over their PTSD, and it is working. I have studied natural healing and medicine since 1976. I am still learning to this day. Deflection and bullshit will not stop what is real and what works for us. God Bless.

Everyone should check out Jim Stephanson regarding just what 'vitamin D' is. Even D3 is USELESS without sunlight activation.

Kim is repeating the lies: "WE" do NOT have "nicotine" or "cannibanoid" receptors. We have receptors where the same size, charge, and conformation of molecules can slide into and even co-opt the receptors.

LANGUAGE IS IMPORTANT. SPELL CASTING IS TAUGHT.

Obviously my point was totally lost on Kim because I repeated the same notion twice in the body of the text. They used to say you need to repeat your message 3 times to get through, but by 1994 we discovered it was 5 times.

Me saying anything more than once is being generous. So late in this war in Hell I actually expect the top people to get it the first time or already know it before we ever meet.

Night vision goggles will show that we are breathing in micro insects all of the time and dust and all of the horrors attached to the dust, so with that will come uncounted and unknown microbes of all kinds. Lung Mites are recognized infections in chickens only because it is of economic importance. No one cares about the human herd.

We veer off into the world of risk/benefit ratios when talking about inhaling smoke from a toxic plant that is also rife (royally) with fungus and viruses with the famous TMV being a self-assembling nanomachine that apparently survives combustion.

Sure, viruses don’t exist which is why people never get cancer from smoking tobacco.

[That’s bitter sarcasm with no emotocons. Even my top people sometimes don’t get my humor. Yes, there are toxins in the cigarettes and the tobacco, but Turdrain Theory gets no play in this Stack without INTEGRATION of microbes.]

Horse owners give their animals a plug of chewing tobacco to make them shit out worms, so I’m aware of and have made others aware of the properties of this plant but I have never and will never advocate its use. Owing to the fact that it was used by ancient shaman to ‘see the serpent’ and converse with it, the original plant was a hallucinogen. A powerful one that was either bred down, or since the Your A Peein’s ACTIVELY AND COMPLETELY infected the world with it, and North America was BUILT on it along with sugar and rum, I view it as a conquest drug. So either the hallucinations have been bred out of the plant or we are all locked in a Purple Haze from it and the fuckedness of the world is a direct result of DOCKEDWHORES since the 1950s telling even their PREGNANT patients to take up smoking to ‘relieve stress’, so that entire generations of the plantation have been mind-fucked by a toxic hallucinatory drug.

"OUR" bodies is a generic one-size-fits-all generalization that never applies because every single human being is not unique but has been DAMAGED IN UNIQUE WAYS. CBD is well documented for CAUSING PAIN.

This is FALSELY CALLED a Paradoxical Reaction. That is only because some fool assigned a particular 'positive' reaction in a certain group that used CBD or other substances and then the outliers’ responses are labeled something different.

This chart comes from a PDF of the authors listed but was featured on a website promoting CBD from a confirmed drug-head enthusiast who also had the good sense god-gave-a-piss-ant to recognize that some people actually have INCREASED PAIN from its use.

That explained why a woman with herpes zoster for 10 years along with breast cancer got WORSE trying the drug. I spent MONTHS and sometimes up to 24-hours at a stretch trying to find answers for her to discover that ALL whitecoated assassins had juiced her and all other victims with Opioids and other pain poisons that work ONLY for pre-and-post-synaptic pain.

THOSE POISONS DO NOTHING to touch INFLAMMATORY NERVE PAIN which is what she had, but was abused by dockedwhores for the past ten years.

Before Grannie Annie died, she and I were working on the relationship between the claims that CBD makes cancer go away while THC has been implicated in GROWING cancer.

I gave up on that investigation because of the 50/50 bullshit that passes for science. You can find articles that confirm the notion that cannabis products promote cancer just as easily as you can find articles that say it takes it away.

Experience on the ground says the shit doesn’t work.

To go fractally deep on this topic, there are claims that spirochetes are kilt with penicillin but it only makes them Cell Wall Deficient. So, if I had time (and the inclination) I would investigate the claims of sleeping sickness being kilt by CBD to see if it indeed unalived it or just made it adopt some evasive form.

We are in a world of TOTAL deceit, to the point where I’ve found ‘evidence’ that microbes can’t even be kilt. That brings us close to the notion of Hell where nothing really dies but is undead so that it can be reconstituted, reincarnated or re-animated to either suffer or cause suffering over and over again.

That shityourpants revelation came when a ‘study’ showed that E. coli the shit bacteria that was the first darling of Genetic Engineering does not ‘dye’ when BAKED but merely goes DORMANT. Could that be a trait that all buggers have in Hell? Heat Resistance? Kinda funny (in the mad laughter of the Damned in asbestos straight jackets kinda way) if you think about it. But kinda WE’VEBEENFUCKINGLIEDTOABOUTEVERYTHING vs. DARPA may have had at Ye Olde E. coli to add in some volcanic vent mycoplasm genes to turn it into an indestructable motherfucker.

See what I’m saying?

SEE WHAT I’M SAYING?

I don’t discount and therefore I’m not abusing Kim for doing the diligence to acquire data (written by THEM) that shows that CBD or any other agent has an effect on trypanosomes. But unless we did the experiment ourselves and did our own diligence to then check the samples AFTER they had been ‘kilt’ to make sure that the zombies didn’t come back from the dead, then… well… we don’t know fucking shit about fucking shit, then do we?

And that’s my point about all of this. Kim can quote her sources, and I can quote my sources, and people who are suffering can try any given promoted remedy for any given promoted ailment but the ONLY thing that matters is IF IT WORKS OR NOT!

As you will see in Kim’s writing, things that she has reviewed and tried worked for her. The same things used on other people - damaged in unique other ways - not only DIDN’T WORK BUT MADE THINGS WORSE.

I have grave concerns on using a Mind Altering substance for “Mental Health”.

Mental Disease, Mental Disorders, Psychiatric or Psycohological Disease/Disorders are

TOTAL FUCKING BULLSHIT!

The DSM is an Opinion Book of the Yahoodim to capture and put down what they call Goyim along with their out-of-control fellows.

THERE ARE NO CLINICAL TESTS OR DEFINITIONS FOR ANYTHING IN THAT BOOK.

If you control the language - you control the debate.

In place of mental health, I substitute BRAIN HEALTH.

THE BRAIN IS AN ORGAN. It, therefore, can suffer organic, structural, and architectural damage. Neuroamines, Neurotransmitters, hormones, hyper and hypo levels of minerals, vitamins, oxygen, and glucose HAVE A PROFOUND EFFECT ON THE BRAIN.

Can THC effect a change on PTSD?

That’s a lot of alphabet letters.

The short answer is maybe, but so can heroin.

So what is PTSD?

It used to be called Battle Fatigue, after it used to be called Shell Shock.

Is it a ‘mental’ disease? Or is it the manifestation of destroyed adrenal glands from repetitive trauma?

If the latter then it is an organic failure of the NERVOUS SYSTEM since the Adrenals as made of NERVOUS TISSUE?

See?

SOMATOpsycho.

NEVER: Psychosomatic.

Could something as simple as Chromium have effected the same change as the THC?

Not these days. The Drug companies have bought out the biggest names in supplements. GONE is the Chromium cruciferate that was the only safe form that I knew of and used. The only things left is the kidney destroying picolinate or the fat cell exploding nicotinate or the yeast derived GTF.

And also not if there was concurrent thyroid derangement that nearly always comes paired with adrenal derangement. So, unless you treated both then even the Chromium might not have FIXED the underlying problem where THC would have only COVERED IT UP. I seriously doubt that THC healed a thing in anyone. It’s the Modern Version of Opium Dens.

It obviously didn’t help Tommy Chong. When he quit smoking dope the cancer came back. A Cure means that it doesn’t come back AFTER the remedy is stopped. Anything other than a cure is palliation.

If my review and critique of these CONCEPTS is giving anyone PTSD or if they are just PISSED then the THC really didn’t fix anything did it? If it were fixed then any outside stimulation would be a duck off of water’s back. You wouldn’t give a fuck. You would be the Buddha smiling as the world self-destructed around you. You might even consider looking into what I offered as either an valid alternative view or try to discount it as total bullshit, but you would have the neutral mind of seeking out any of those as THREE options rather than thinking that the Celestial Gift as the ancient Chinese called it was all that it was cracked up to be. Yes, they used it 3000 years ago as a muscle relaxant for tetanus, but that plant is gone now. Everything in Kingdom Plantae that They could get their hands on since 1900 AD has been horrifically changed.

See what I did?

DO YOU SEE WHAT I DID?

I did NOT hold back information regarding a plant that I demonized that portrays it in a different light. It is because I seek the truth not an agenda. I seek answers for EVERYONE not just the select few that parade and prance around that Can Of Bliss works for them so it SHOULD work for you too, while weed puts some in such despair and paranoia that the PTSD would be preferable.

Big Pharma was growing 30-foot tall TREES of Mary Jane, Blunt, Weed, Grass in the 19-fucking-80s. Even if you went to Pot Central in Hamster Damn the origins of the seeds and the genetics of the plants they produce ALL have to be put into question. Remember what I said about 1900 AD?

People who don’t know can be educated by themselves or others.

Ignorance can be corrected.

People who don’t REMEMBER what I’ve taught for the past ~17 years have a serious problem that needs to be fixed.

Poor memory can be augmented.

People who don’t accept what I’m saying are just lumps on the battlefield that are in the way of those of us actually doing something.

Science comes to all questions without bias. Science is not a whore to the highest bidder. Science only makes a conclusion AFTER the experiments have been made and the data throughly analyzed.

Kim’s dockedwhore was right. What is falsely called PTSD can have a profound effect on the heart. But that is where the creature was either incompetent or evil. What SOLUTION/CURE did the dockedwhore have? Because the endocrine system is an INTEGRATED WHOLE where the pituitary, hypothalamus, adrenal, and thyroid all talk to each other. The heart is under a metabolic pacemaker from the thyroid. Nearly everyone has depleted thyroids. Once that is gone then in order to keep the heart going the adrenals (the NERVOUS TISSUE) that are always deceptively associated ONLY with adrenaline kick in to keep the heart beating.

This is why a soldier ruined by fighting whore whars for the Yahoodim will come back to civilian life unable to reintegrate into civil society, so they either re-up in the Yahoody kylling machine or turn out to be a dirty cop that has to get off on abusing ‘fellow citizens’. The ADRENALINE RUSH IS THE ONLY THING KEEPING THE HEART GOING DUE TO NEARLY COMPLETE DEPLETION OF THE ENDOCRINE SYSTEM.

This is an IDENTIFIABLE Organic, Systemic, failure, NOT an emotional, psychological, feeling disorder. It, therefore, has a specific remediation. Covering it up with MOOD ALTERING DRUGS was not, is not, nor will continue to be an answer unless one single condition was met: that the adrenals were so sedated that it allowed time for them to heal. The negative feedback of healing the adrenals would then run through the rest of the endocrine organs so that they could self-repair as well.

The likelihood of that happening in other people who were damaged in other ways is abysmally low. But their failure would not discount the successes of those who may have accomplished it. This is a double bind in that it worked for some but not for all. So when those for whom it would never work try it in good faith but it fails then both the ones that got success and the one who failed are confused and completely out of their depth to effect a change for those 1%ers for whom any given therapy never works.

Even within the AlterNut commune that failure leads to what the whitecoats resort to as Blame The Victim. It is projected as a stigma that those who failed to get similar results either didn’t try hard enough, or believe hard enough, or pray hard enough, or smoke enough to get the job done.

Congratualtions: Alternative Medicine just proved itself to be the illegitimate offspring of Allopathy.

We need total understanding of ALL problems in ALL people in order to effect changes. Without that then the 80%/19%/1% Rule will alway be in play.

To be Blessed means to be Sprinkled With Blood so I reject any of the Sacrifice Cult spell casting.

All the best to Kim and her successes.

Since she has been studying for 48-years, I’ve provided some more backfill for the blanks that are left in all of the systems out there which is why I also made this into a Stack because we have all been damaged in unique ways.

Cheers.

