in the spirit of the stack I did on shysters telling you that you need a brand new fern ass,

My new favorite auto repairman is this fellow:

Sure he has a LOT of high tech toys, but there are too many out there who have all the toys but can’t follow the instructions to extract their own heads from their own asses despite that much computing power. This guy is an excellent diagnostician.

Unlike docked whores and fern ass repairmen (mostly 20-somethings that just replace parts that the computer-god told them by winking a red LED at them) this dude actually FIXES things.

If you have never lain under a rust bucket getting crusty metal in your eyes, or slipped with a wrench in a tight spot in sub-zero weather, or been bit by horseflies on your back while you were stretched over the engina compartment on a tropical jungle steamy day in the Grain Ghetto, then you will not and cannot appreciate the precision of this guy’s work. So I pass it on for those non-shade tree, non-mechanics to demonstrate that sometimes a ‘hard’ problem is an easy fix. And for women who to the moment that I type this are seen as PREY to unscrupulous yahoody money-drinkers who will squeeze you like a turnip until you bleed unless you have the sense to do what anyone getting medikill advice does: GET A SECOND OPINION like the wise woman in the video above.

This video impressed the hell out of me as well:

I’ve done my best to own GM, but when American companies have their vehicles built in Canada with parts made in Mexico and ALL OF THE OTHER MANUFACTURERS SIMPLY MAKE COOKIE-CUTTER COPIES OF THE SAME LAME SHIT with the same lame parts, at that point it doesn’t matter what Make of car you have: they’re all going to be shit.

Unibodies are dangerous and stupid; so the Red-Headed Engineers that came up with them and the govern mente Planned Obsolescence Whores that promote that obscenity all need to be publically rewarded circa 1700 A.D. social credit scoring…

If a car in the MidWest makes it past the 10-year-mark without totally DISINTEGRATING underneath it is a fucking miracle and the Pope will come out to sprinkle it with Holy Water to turn it into a Saint (hopefully not encouraging any more rust with the warter…).

Fuck me!

A full frame vehicle was a beauty to be holden together except for the floor boards which you could deal with without the threat of the goddamned piece of shit on wheels splitting in half going down the road!

POSOW.

So I can identify with the 2009 with the wiring problem being a total fucking writeoff at only 15 years old when (and I repeat myself) a Delorean with stainless steel everything would NEVER RUST.

And then there’s this light-hearted and heart warming fix that I have not done but have done similar things on the farm so with no license to practice anything from repair of any machine (although that’s all I’ve done since my earliest years on the pharm) to wiping my own ass without State approval, I can only say: Damn! That looks better than the original!!!!

John 10:10 KJV

The thief cometh not, but for to steal, and to kill, and to destroy:

Jordan 10:10 They’re all fucking theives.

