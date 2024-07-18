When I discussed this with Franzetta, we both agreed that it made PERFECT sense.

Mercenaries like Black Water were chasing people out of their homes during Katrina because the goverment can seize land and structures that have been ‘abandoned’. The threats to leave or be forcibly removed or shot wasn’t for the owner’s ‘saftey’.

What strikes me odd is that the channel in the video link above is using ALL of the language that would get any one of us a STRIKE let alone deplatformed, yet they are still going and putting out what I view as useful information and apparently reaching 52,779 viewers in 14 hours with 296,000 subs; yet I keep losing subs, gaining a new one, losing subs, gaining one back…

When you get to the part of the Good Ole Boy revvin’ up the Kyllers for Hire you have to wonder where these demons are coming from?

No you don’t. They’re around you. You’re surrounded. They are the guys next door, or the cahps that didn’t get enough body-counts as ‘lawmen’ on the streets of their home town. They are the sons and daughters of mothers and maybe fathers that either went wrong or came out of the womb (matrix) wrong. I say: Maybe Fathers because with all of the single mothers out there I’m beginning to believe in Virgin Birth.

Given that Hamerica is the satellite of the Homeland (thus “Homeland” Security not meaning what you were allowed to think) provided the greatest number of criminals (war is an international crime) then it makes sense that these attack pets were born and bred for that purpose.

Whereas the French Foreign Legion released prisoners if they would fight for France, but could never stop being a mercenary once they joined; Is Ra EL is PAYING criminals to Jen Oh Side just for the fun of it. “Open Season in Gaza.” the criminally insane motherfucker said.

Nutty Yahood (not his real name - NO! I mean that Benzion Mileikowsky is his REAL NAME; just like Barry didn’t use his real name, and Drumpf isn’t using his real name) is outsourcing his Rent-A-Ethnic-Cleansers.

I guess people who do this kind of work should look into whether Adolph, or Say Dung, or Joseph Jew’s Son (Stalin) hired Temp Ass Sass Sons. It might give insight or import to what is going on now. If most Biocidal Maniacs used their own people to do their dirty work, then this is a whole new level of depravity: hiring it done. One to go into the History books except electronic data and mind wipes will insure that no one has a record or remembers it.

A true FMWAS moment was when he featured the FIDF.

KIDS being recruited as Friends of the Izzy OFFENSIVE Forces?

Fuck Me With A Stick.

