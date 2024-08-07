Preppies used to mean annoying rich kids who went to private schools to get the prepared to enter a university.

Annoyingly, in Britain Public means what their colonists in Hamerica call: Private; thus Private in Britain means what their colonists in Hamerica call: Public.

Added to that the + terminal on a battery in Your Rope is the opposite of what it is labeled in Hamerica and Ben (I’ve got dead babies buried in my crawlspace) Franklin arbitrarily labeled the +/- of electricty so we’ve been injured by that ever since.

All of that as background to say that Preppers are always looking for ways to compensate for WTSHTF = When The Shit Hits The Fan.

NEWSFLASH! Shit done hit the fan 5784 years ago.

Hence: WTSHTFA = When The Shit Hit The Fan Already.

I could diatribe all day long on Prepping and how you could have everything you think you need to ‘wait out’ the Controllers who will either wait you out or mount a frontal assault and just put you out of your annoying existence; or if neither of those options play out then that ONE THING that you DIDN’T suspect, therefore didn’t prepare for, happens then THAT will insure your demise. So, I won’t cover my disdain for prepping.

But having worked in telecom I can assure you that for civilian and especially millie tarry operations COMMUNICATIONS is the most important part of survival.

As was told to me: if Command and Control can’t tell a squad of apes to dye on a hill then they can’t play with their toy soldiers and the game stalls. If the toys happen to take the hill but need to call in an air stryke but can’t because their comlink is down then they will STILL dye on that hill. Red being the color of dye during the theater of operations run on off-broadway.

Today the average ape is addicted to connection to the point where the subspace communication of the Borg Hive was introduced as Blue Tooth and millions of enhanced-apes were directing radiation directly into their empty skulls because they saw some buxom blonde on Star Trek all kitted out with tech, so having a comlink directly on your head (soon to be in your head) was very attractive to those with the resonant craniums.

The Old Days of things like HAM radios are not gone, but they are not favored due to the convenience of the bowl of porridge that is given in trade for your birthright; however, when The Grid does go down then that precious Smart Phone will be of no use whether it was a neural link implant or not.

I’ve had high-level discussions with Fran Zetta that since they rely on electricity and electronics for their control it will not be permanently shut down, but the intermittant or unpredictable availability of what the addicts want is enough to create dependency.

So, the Little Red Hens looked into alternative communications. There are speed bumps of needing a license to transmit on the airwaves - since the airwaves are OWNED by Govern Mente (until recently when they were SOLD to “PRIVATE” corporations to introduce digital TV) so they will whack your pee-pee if you break the rules and since “They” “own” the airwaves you know that They will be listening. Well, listening, recording, analyzing. Anything you say can and has been held agin ya.

After I wrote that I saw this pinned comment under the video that is extremely insightful: @mrsentinel4911 1 month ago (edited) The communications ACT of 1934 governs commercial use of radio. 47 U.S.C. 153(39) defines "Person" as an individual, partnership, association, joint-stock company, trust, or corporation, which are legal entities. Are you a legal entity? Title 47, Chapter 1, Sub chapter D "Amateur Radio Service" is governed by 47 U.S.C 151-155, 301-609 unless otherwise noted. They leave out the definition of person on the amateur radio licensing documents because they are duping the stupid and ignorant American public. Unless you are a legal entity as defined by 47 U.S.C. 153(39), then you don't need a "license" to exercise your right to use the radio spectrum for non-commercial and non-harmful use.

I posted the video as an example of the speed bumps and the futility of thinking that there can be anything like parallel industry or infrastructure in a System where they have locked up all contingences like a steel bear trap.

By all means get any device that you think will help you and urine out when they cut the comlinks, but just be aware of what the limitations are. There is no off-grid. That’s just a cruel joke that preppers slavishly believe - don’t get me started…

