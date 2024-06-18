When you realize that you are up against at criminal cartel then the answers are blatantly simple.

We ‘need’ digital currency so that SMALL TIME criminals can’t interfere with what the Big Boys are doing to us. In fact they would steal from the off-the-street criminals just as well as the little old ladies from Canukia because they are Equal Oprah Nudity Destroyers.

I’m posting this for any of our friends in igloos because I’m not aware of that payment software, so just like warning about the PayPal Rapal phishing scams,

I try to minimize folks being taken advantage of by the Small Time Players whenever I become aware of a scam.

The High Rollers are another problem altogether.

That’s going to take some serious tapeworm medicine.

