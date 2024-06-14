“The Lady doth protesteth too much - methinks.”

is supposedly the actual way the line in the play Green Eggs and Hamlet was written.

PayPal is all about Security and protecting you against fraud… until… you discover in the obscure tab for Privacy that ALL of the settings that would allow a third party to seek and destroy you are SET ON instead of OFF by default.

Anyone truly committed (should be in the luny bin) to fraud protection would have the parameters above and more set OFF so that you MANUALLY had to CHOOSE to turn them on, just like you chose to be born on this planet to suffer and learn and grow and become a better cuntsumer.

The reason I bring this up is because:

Vaccine Fraud is a full-spectrum protection against all things fraud. Not just shit posing as medisin. Someone was just recently sent a VERY well-crafted phishing invoice via email that led back to the legitimate PayPal account where a payment was solicited with the caveat:

Thing of it is… kids… WITHIN THE PAYPAL ACCOUNT THIS MESSAGE CAME UP WITH A NUMBER THAT IS NOT PAYPAL. When the person called the number to find out what was going on someone with an East Indian accent asked them to allow access to their computer so that they could remove hyperlinks that were stored in a particular system tray.

Of course they didn’t fall for the scam.

BUTT!

Every goddamned business here in Hell is run by script-readers in call centers so the Engrish as a Turd Langrage customer disservice imp ploy ye at the legitimate PayPal phone number didn’t have any game when the question was ask how to report this fraud? and to what agencies?

Everything in this shitheap was designed for failure on purpose.

Before anyone says how bad the Musky PayPal is.

Before they suggest Venmo (anagram of Venom) ALSO STARTED by Musk.

Before any other Family Usurer platform that is somehow supposedly better than any other extortion racket is pitched…

They are ALL BAD, ALL THE TIME, ENGINEERED FOR FAILURE, so there is no fixing this. I’m just giving the latest sophisticated phishing method for stealing everything you’ve got because your visibility to the world had the switches forced ON by a company that says Security and Fraud Prevention is its #1 goal.

… and monkeys might fly out of my ass…

Leave a comment

… better’n the 1960s band The Monkies flying out my ass with all of their instruments. Now THAT would cause some hammer hoyds…