Back in 2008 Rebecca Carley labeled Christianity: Satan Lite.

Objectively it makes sense:

King James DiVersion John 6: 53 Then Jesus said unto them, Verily, verily, I say unto you, Except ye eat the flesh of the Son of man, and drink his blood, ye have no life in you. 54 Whoso eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, hath eternal life; and I will raise him up at the last day. 55 For my flesh is meat indeed, and my blood is drink indeed. 56 He that eateth my flesh, and drinketh my blood, dwelleth in me, and I in him. 57 As the living Father hath sent me, and I live by the Father: so he that eateth me, even he shall live by me. 58 This is that bread which came down from heaven: not as your fathers did eat manna, and are dead: he that eateth of this bread shall live for ever. 59 These things said he in the synagogue, as he taught in Capernaum. 60 Many therefore of his disciples, when they had heard this, said, This is an hard saying; who can hear it?

So when you take the story directly from the most fawned-over translation and add the Raising From the Dead part into the story above you get the clear: Say It Like It Is Then There Is No Debate conclusion that the Ea-hu Shu Ah religion is a Cannibal, Vampyre, Zombie Cult.

Eat My Flesh = Cannibal.

Drink My Blood = Vampyre.

Undead = Zombie.

The reason I put so much effort into this previous Stack:

Is because it demonstrates to the clinically/hysterically blind, that Christianity is just a subsidiary corporation of ShemClan inc.

ALL religions have only ever been one massive pig with a RAINBOW of shimmering lip gloss.

So the internecene war between Yudaism, Christianity, Yslam, Hinduism, Paganism, Hasatanism, and the ‘fringe’ religions has only ever been Cousins Fighting Cousins over the same co-sure piggy.

They MAKE you choose sides so that you will align yourself to any one of THEIR TEAMS to fight their wars FOR them. Even though IT’S THE SAME DAMNED STORY EVERY TIME.

It’s clear since ConYid (saw that spelled out in a dream - wrote it down as soon as I got up) that Christianity has been taking it in the nads. But I have no sympathy since it is just Yudaism rev. 2.0

However, if we factor in the humanity of it, with people not their religion in focus, they and their Pastors (means shepherd of sheep) were verbally, mentally, physically abused, assualted and imprisoned merely for standing against the Con of the Yid.

But, however, to take sides or care about any of the Noetic Clan Fantasy Story Lines serves only their control mechanism.

What is painfully clear when you do the meta-analysis on the work of Fritz Springmeier who wrote a book on How To Make an Undetectable Mind Control Slave where he goes into detail into how to MAKE one; but then tells you that with the booby traps and failsafes embedded into the slaves that if you try to peel back the alter-personalities and/or deprogram them, that they will either self-destruct or destruct YOU; is that his ONLY way to POSSIBLY reverse the damage is to seek help from Jesus.

I closed the book and knew right then that he was merely using Bait & Switch from the Illuminutty Child Sacrifice Mind Control to the Christian Child Sacrifice Mind Control.

The Illuminati use physical torture and child sacrifice to form their slaves.

The main premise of Christianity is that God SACRIFICED HIS ONLY SON and now because of that magninmous offering you MUST become god’s slave worship him through all eternity or burn in Hell forever you filthy sinner! God Loves You.

Same Pig. Different Lipstick.

When you see things in Black & White like I do, then they’re both pigs.

The glamour of the spellwork of the infantile change of a single color has no sway on my mind.

Angel, series finale, Not Fade Away. WESLEY to ILLYRIA The first lesson a watcher learns is to separate truth from illusion. Because in the world of magics, it's the hardest thing to do.

People can’t see it because they were:

raised into it so knew nothing different

came into it from a point of despair in their life so they won’t throw away their crutch

susceptible to paradox (cognitive dissonance) as a form of mind control

told to NEVER do comparative analysis on their religion - let alone: study Satanism

tear your eyesed by the threat that if you question it, you will suffer physical harm and/or deth here and worse in the after-life

are genuinely deluded into thinking that christianity is legitimate and ‘good’

So the Black Sabbat with the Child Sacrifice and the Drinking of Blood has nothing to do with the Communion at the Catholic Mass, or - before Joel Oilstain and others turned the Jesus movement into a wallet growing then emptying circus - communion at all other Protest Ant churches as well (transmutation of the welches grape juice into Hebrew Hemoglobin and chunks of Wonder White Bread into flesh optional).

Same Horned Demons - Same Black Lipstick.

While proof-reading this with Fran Zetta, I started to explain how Yudaism was the premier template of child sacrifice in the story of Abraham taking Yitzhak up the mountain for a good ceremonial knife in the heart or a ‘humane’ rabbinical throat slit, like what they do to cattle in the cold cuts factories that now stand-in for the Temple Sacrifice rituals that MUST be performed continually, before lighting the wood that the boy hoofed up the mountain on his back to cook himself as a BBQ to God.

Now according to the Muslims there are 4 variations of this story:

- Abraham attempted to kyll his son Yitzhak but was stopped.

- Abraham kilt his son Yitzhak but the boy came back from the dead in a 4010 year prelude to the Christic Sacrifice.

- Abraham attempted to kyll his firstborn son Ysmael but was stopped.

- Abraham kilt his firstborn son Ysmael but the boy came back from the dead in a 4010 year prelude to the Christic Sacrifice.

Notice: This video is probably on the UN channel so if you don’t want to be tracked then don’t click it. It is the longest of the versions available on Ewe Toob so I reference this one.

Brits = ShemClan inc. ‘gave away’ Palestine to the … The Shemites.

Technically they didn’t give it away, as Fran Zetta would say, because they didn’t own it in the first place. So by spellwork on paper the Shemites STOLE the land from the Hammites to give to the Shemites who were… THEMSELVES!

At the very opening the two interviewees explain the spellwork of the Babylonian name change from Palestinians to Stateless Persons to Terrorists.

Whom the Gods would destroy they first declare Mad.

Whom the Shems would destroy they first declare Migrants.

Fran and I covered Canaan well before it happened.

The impetus for doing a Stack on the Christianity being crushed dialectic came from this post:

Dee 3 hrs ago I just finished watching the interview, and thank you, as it filled in some missing pieces from the book. The book I read of his was Hermaphrodites, Gynomorphs & Jesus: She-Male Gods & the Roots of Christianity. I question whether there ever was a hermaphrodite in antiquity or if there has ever been one created in this Eugenics Pool called Earth. I watched part of a vid on Ancient Egypt and the tombs with all the Purple or Blue Lotus flowers and that it appears that the Blue Lotus was used by the Egyptians as a drug. One of the attributes of the blue lotus was a viagra effect. In the tomb next to the mummy was a phallus creted out of some kind of cloth. The blue lotus reminded me of Heliophants video I Pet Goat 2 that is chock full of predictive programming. I remembered that the girl holding the apple was named Lily. A lotus is from the lily family and the plant is hermaphroditic. Lily drops the apple and it splits in half growing what appears to be a DNA spiral. Well, I looked up the apple tree thinking Lily might be a metaphor for a Tree. Sure enough the apple tree itself is considered a hermaphrodite. Also, as I rewatch IPG2, the Jesus figure that I thought was melting, I now think can be seen as perhaps coming off of a psychoactive trip. It does appear to me that Christianity is being taken down. Can we say it is happening naturally or are the powers that be taking it down from the inside? Even in IPG2 you see the church crumble. The pyramids crumble too...perhaps each segment of bullshit we have been fed must crumble. That would be the definition of an apocalypse which is the REVEALING. If it happens naturally, that would be great but i remain skeptical. Everything appears to be scripted....the good, the bad and the ugly. Here is a link of IPG2 if you have not seen it. Note the stock market crash shown in the eyeballs. There are so many levels of coding in this short vid that it constantly keeps me amazed and going back to watch again. Again, thank you kindly for that interview!

Many years ago, my dear friend Mamma GeeMo who was one of my first listmembers in 2008 said that she wanted to give me a gift, but what do you give to a researcher that already has everything? You give them MORE RESEARCH DATA! So she sent me a 2 DVD data set that included a book on Russian Hypnosis which a code word for Traumatic Mind Control. It said that the greatest impediment to the installation of Traumatic Mind Control in the Russian Population was religion. Particularly Christianity. Therefore Christianity had to be eliminated in order for the State-version of MK to be embedded.

What that told me all those years ago, that formed the foundation to my thesis in this particular Stack, is the discovery of Pavlov that no one talks about but was explained by Lawrence Livergood in the now missing Paladin Press website.

The river next to Pavlov’s lab was starting to rise. When it got up to the building they evacuated but left the animals in their cages. How humane. When they came back after the water had receded they discovered that some of the animals were still alive! The dogs had to tread water just to keep their noses above the water level in the cages. What the Jesuit-trained Ivan discovered was ALL OF THE PREVIOUS CONDITIONING WAS ERASED DUE TO THE TRAUMA.

So we see that in order for any new programming to be installed the Old Programming had to be erased by a New Trauma. Christianity with its child sacrifice and guilt cult was so powerful that it would cause the believers to resist the new State-sponsored traumatic mind control even to the death of the resistor. That was, is, and remains an enormous hurdle to the Soviet MK program and now we can see that the entire world had to have Christianity watered-down of its traumatic child sacrifice blood cult origin and domesticated into a Prosperity Cult so that the the New World Order Traumatic Mind Control can be embedded seamlessly without any resistnace whatsoever.

THAT is why they will destroy Yudaism rev. 2.0 because it is the only standout against what they have planned next.

Protocol 15:3 In the GOY societies, in which we have planted and deeply rooted discord and protestantism,

HOLY FUCKING SHIT! I missed this when I wrote my book! The German Martin Luther, former catholic monk, was an Agent of the Elders!

the only possible way of restoring order is to employ merciless measures that prove the direct force of authority: no regard must be paid to the victims who fall , they suffer for the well-being of the future.

Kyll everything that moves! Let God (that would be the ShemClan inc.) sort them out!

The attainment of that well-being, even at the expense of sacrifices, is the duty of any kind of government that acknowledges as justification for its existence not only its privileges but its obligations.

Which is the 1785 explanation of why it is a HUMAN RIGHT OF Is Ra EL to bugger innocent Canaanites with sticks and hot metal rods.

The principal guarantee of stability of rule is to confirm the aureole of power, and this aureole is attained only by such a majestic inflexibility of might as shall carry on its face the emblems of inviolability from mystical causes - from the choice of God.

Which is the 1785 explanation that harkens back to Deuteronomy 20 policy of:

Kyll EVERYTHING THAT BREATHETH!

Which is the 1785 justification for wiping out well over 40,000 civilians in a Jen Oh Side that NO ONE seems to be opposing since the MAJESTIC INFLEXIBILITY OF MIGHT has been exported to all of the cunt trees that MIGHT have put up some kind of even token resistance to the madness.

Which is the 1785 extension of the claim that the land of Canaan was GIVEN to them by this fucking god-thing that no one has ever fucking seen in 5784 years.

But look at all of the wonderful things this imaginary sky fairy has accomplished over that time!

SUCH WAS, UNTIL RECENT TIMES, THE RUSSIAN AUTOCRACY, THE ONE AND ONLY SERIOUS FOE WE HAD IN THE WORLD, WITHOUT COUNTING THE PAPACY.

Once you assimilate the material in Swindler’s List you see that Christianity as an ambiguously broad label cannot be separated from Catholicism, the Universal Church, The Church of Rome, because all of the sects are STILL Yudaism rev. 2.0

Bear in mind the example when Italy, drenched with blood, never touched a hair of the head of Sulla who had poured forth that blood: Sulla enjoyed an apotheosis for his might in him,

Can I have a show of hands for a show of FORCE?

but his intrepid return to Italy ringed him round with inviolability.

What must the small minds of the world see when the satellite state of the Yew Knighted States of Shumeria funds full-out relentless Jen Oh Side to their parent state whose name means: He Fights With God?



The sheer total-war brutality of it gives a chilling effect to even voicing an opinion.

Think of it: The shit that was CLAIMED to have happened in Deutschland in the 30s-40s is a non-stop slasher movie but most are dead-silent on it staring off at the captivating cobwebs in the corner of the ceiling.

Motherfuckers been doing this shit for 5784 goddamned years. When is ANYONE going to get a backbone or the Jaw of an Ass and open up a can of whoopass?

The people do not lay a finger on him who hypnotizes them by his daring and strength of mind.

Din’t I just say that the Russian Version of the word: Hypnosis was Traumatic Mind Control?

Fuck me with a stick! I don’t set out for this level of genius and I have been crafting this Stack over the past two days, but the way in which I’m able to weave a theme through Continuum and KEEP COMING BACK TO THE MAIN POINT astounds even me at times.

To recap: THEY HAVE to get rid of any trauma-based religion such as Christianity where the religious victim has been taught to RE-TRAUMATIZE themselves continually with the notion that THEY KILLED GOD because of their sins so they are responsible. Add to that the first observation of Pavlov’s tramatic mind control experiments where conditioning will FADE after 2 weeks if the trauma is not reinforced. There’s Sunday service, Wednesday Bible Study, Holiday celebrations, potlucks, and a host of other events that restore the conditioning well before the 2 weeks lets up.

With that kind of relentless self triggering, the ONLY solution is the dilution of the original religious trauma to segue the target away from whatever stimulated them, into a point of neutrality, so that a NEW trauma, be it ever so subtle, can inflict irreversible harm on the fabric of what Hu-manity used to be.

Everyone knows that I despise the Grimoire that is called The Bible, however, the playbook was already scripted in Romans 1. Everyone should probably read the whole thing but here’s the synopsis:



28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient; 29 Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers, 30 Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents, 31 Without understanding, covenantbreakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful: 32 Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them.

Yup… pretty much covers it.

