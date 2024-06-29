Goog Hell is of course a millie tarry construct that is bent on censorship and propaganda.

When analyzed to its most common denominator we find that ANY system that is so paranoid that it MUST censor and obsessively, compulsively, anally micromanage anything and everything around it, is completely immersed/subsumed in FEAR. This is why the system uses FEAR against the general population of the prison planet.

IT is afraid so it spreads fear to become the norm so that it doesn’t perceive itself as weak and totally insane.

-------- Forwarded Message -------- Subject: 📣 YouTube removed your content Date: Sun, 16 Jun 2024 11:50:04 -0700 From: YouTube <no-reply@youtube.com> Reply-To: YouTube <no-reply@youtube.com> To: vaccinefraud-4220@pages.plusgoogle.com Hi vaccinefraud, We wanted to let you know our team reviewed your content, and we think it violates our medical misinformation policy. We know you may not have realized this was a violation of our policies, so we're not applying a strike to your channel. However, we have removed the following content from YouTube: Video: Coffee Enema for the Brain

I guess they never used the enema technique to clean their own brains out.

Time it occurred: You can see an example around 00:04:36 in your video. While this is one example, there may be other instances.

WTFC?

Who The Fuck Cares?

In a commie system where kangaroo courts are the flavor of the regime - it doesn’t matter what is said at what time stamp. They intend to stamp out Free Speech because they don’t want their genetically modified humans that melt down if you use the wrong pronoun to be upset by something REALLY SIGNIFICANT.

We realize this may be disappointing news, but it's our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all. If you think we've made a mistake, you can appeal this decision - you'll find more details below. What our policy says Content that spreads medical misinformation that contradicts the World Health Organization's or local health authorities’ medical info about cancer treatment isn't allowed on YouTube.

Oh… I get it. The A.Fucking.I detected “coffee”, “enema”, and “cancer” and stuck their censor enema up my ass without ever once knowing, understanding, or caring that the medically vetted information in this video was that caffeic acid indeed causes apoptosis of cancer cells FOR AS LONG AS YOU DO THE ENEMAS. Once you stop the enemas then the effect diminishes and stops.

So my warning was:

Allpathy is fucked and has no game.

and

AlterNOTive is fucked and has no game.

Perhaps my Cardinal (the word means: Red) Sin was that I slaughtered BOTH sacred cows of the dialectical mind control system.

Fuck them and let the horse they rode in on expire in the desert.

Learn more How we find violations We use a combination of automated systems and human reviews to detect violations of our Community Guidelines.

NO, motherfuckers. You us A.I. to fuck us. Then you tell us to appeal to Judge Dread with the sole purpose to fuck us. Ain’t going to happen. Fucketh Thy Selves. And Great Be the Fucking Of It.

What you can do next We want to help you keep your content on YouTube, so please:

No you don’t you lying commie machine bastards.

Review YouTube's Community Guidelines .

Double check how your content may have violated our guidelines.

Appeal here if you think we've made a mistake.

Learn about your resolution options. If you have any further questions, please feel free to reach out to us here.

“Reaching Out” is neural linguistic programming used to trigger weak minds.

I guess reaching out with two hands to throttle the carbon credits from rope-worthy necks would be satisfying, however.

Sincerely,

The YouTube team

Team.

I guess the A.I. had a Schizo break and is now a multiple personality.

Fuck off. And keep fucking off until your fucking-thing breaketh off. Fuckers.

