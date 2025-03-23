I’m only 5 years behind in chores on The Pharm. I’m only one guy. So I work while the sun shines - often when it’s not - and sometimes even in the rain just to show the satellite voyeurs that they can bite my non-existant ass.

At the end of the day you get exhausted and slap-happy.

I had a small folding ladder with me and needed to bring it in at the end of the day.

Given that they’ve been paring down the biosphere, there aren’t even many birds to talk to, so I siad to myself: “Don’t forget to bring in your Step-stool.”

When you have a brain like mine it kinda goes off on its own like a parallel processor gone mad and what cogitated fully formed (good thing I was wearing protective gear) was this:

What is it called when you’re walking through the Park and your shoe squishes into a big pile of dog doo?

Step-Stool.

I just kept repeating: Step-stool and laughing. It was the funniest thing I’ve ever heard. Of course the next time I’m exhausted and hungry the next thing that fills my addled mind with be the ‘funniest thing I’ve ever heard” as well.

But then, as if that wasn’t bad enough my thoughts went all Domestic:

What is the name of the sound that you make when your wife calls out from the other room: “Honey! That shit you mounted on the wall in the Rec Room keeps falling down. Help me get it back up there. Bring your Step-Stool.”

Dead Silence.

============================================================================

Hope that brings a tiny bit of amusement to you.

If not then the prescription is: work all day in heavy physical labor until sundown. Then ANYTHING will seem funny to you.

