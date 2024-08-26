Nigh on 20 years now, I had used this particular supplement to heal my adrenal glands that were destroyed by being an adrenaline junky but also participating in the Pharmwhoredom that led to organ damage due to human drugs posing as agricultural pesticides.

As with all supplements and according to the observations of the See Eye Aye asset Carl Pfeiffer who wrote the 1970s book: Mental and Elemental Nutrients: supplements should be a TEMPORARY assist to get us over the speed bump on the way to restoring balance. They should NEVER be taken for long periods of time or indefinitely.

So, yeah… jumping out of airplanes, climbing rocks, kayaking, riding motocycles to their red-line, and bouncing across plowed furrows in the ILL Annoyed black dirt (black dirt matters) that could jar your kidneys right out your nostrils had a bit to do with how badly I was fucked up, but we can’t discount BAD ADVICE from AlterNUT gurus pushing an agenda that makes no fucking sense whatsoever when you FINALLY get to the level of understanding that I have about the You Knee Verse (knee to the nads).

I got caught up in the Standard Process cult where freeze dried everything was pandered for those desperate to get well. Desperate people do desperate things. In the 1990s I dropped several thousands of doll ears on pills that promised miraculous changes that never came.

Hell, at one point, because I worked for a chiropractor, I even got an employee discount and experimented on myself with damned near the entire inventory with ZERO results.

Here’s the thing about Freeze Drying that was apparent when they dug up the corpsickles in the Alaskan Permafrost to ressurrect the Spanish Flew: MICROBES INCLUDING VIRUSES ARE IMMUNE TO FREEZING.

At one point I asked Richard Versendaal the biggest pill salesman for Royal Lee’s empire how they know there aren’t any parasites or bacteria or viruses in the dessicated adrenal tissue that they put into the pills. With a straight face and the diamond rings on his fingers that he claimed he could afford through hawking Standard Process in his own practice, he said, “They look at it through the microscope to make sure that it is safe.”

At that time I had been going to his seminars, I was working for the chiropractor part time because I was going to college in Pre Med studies full time.

I knew his answer was total bullshit.

The cult was losing its hold on me.

As you continue to question and look you find that freeze drying preserves the microbes so that they pop back like they were in cryostasis during an interstellar flight and start up where they left off. You find that the adrenals of cattle are THE MOST DISEASED TISSUE OF THE ENTIRE ANIMAL.

Makes sense goy = cattle and those fuckers lack testicles (even the women - I’m told) because all of the FIGHT or flight had been beaten and BRED out of them. Word is that Gen Z has the most anxiety of ANY generation that had come before. Most humans I know are craven pussies that can’t stand against authority (whateverthefuckthatis) which is why the breeding program was instituted.

So, lettuce recap: You freeze dry a diseased organ and then tell people to consume it because it will help to heal their diseased organ.

Yup.

So, since I wasn’t getting any better and damned sight worse on freezed dried adrenaline hats, I had to continue to look.

It turns out that throughout the body there are a number of chromaffin cells. Affinity for Chromium. They are present - you gassed it: in the ADRENALS which are primarily NERVOUS TISSUE, the brain - more nervous tissue, which is an oxymoron because most people are nervous and they only have one functioning cell left -, the gut and the PANCREAS.

Seems you can’t digest sugar without chromium so when they refined cane to a pure drug it depletes the chromium with no replacements thus you have the diabetes and obesity that the ignorant apes blame on lack of self control, and over-eating when the poor folks are STARVING AT THE METABOLIC LEVEL despite being the size of six stickmen bundled together!

If you ate just the cane then the MINERALS (if there are any left in soil these days) would have synergystically allowed the body to PROCESS the sugar. But cane is refined to a pure drug that to me smells like a wet dog thus indicating at least candida on the crystals so that what the Chinese call the Death Spiral of ill health is set in inexorable motion. Planned soft-kill.

So, OK, they destroyed our pancreases with the DPT shot, all the malevolent forces of the Universe are set against us, then all we need is a good chromium supplement.

Good Fucking Luck.

Chris Barr said that the government invented chromium picolinate because it damages the kidneys. He promoted GTF (glucose tolerance factor) based on Brewers Yeast which is a 2x4 being kicked back by your tablesaw into your prostate for anyone who has gotten the darhpuh version of Candida that is a flesh-eating monster.

Seems that the homology of Candida albicans and Saccharomyces cerevisiae are nearly identical, so this flesh-eating monster will cannibalize the brewers yeast beta glucans and other cellwall components to make more of itself when eating its cousin.

Not an option.

But then who would want to take commercial Brewers Yeast when the modern brewing process is started and stopped several times using ANTIBIOTICS between steps?

Jeezus. No one had a chance outside of the cereal box.

Cereal. That’s a good segue to why I think I was addicted to breakfast cereal as a kid. I’ve always had an exceptional sense of smell. It heightens when you have chemical allergy as a survival mechanism. So I think that the kid could smell the cancer-causing thiamine mononitrate that they doped the SUGARY breakfast cereals with because we all probably came out of the womb with serious B1 deficiency. I was personally found in a cabbage patch which is why I’m such a sour kraut, but that aside, it was the scent of the sugar and the thing that could digest it that drives kids to the poison like a coke fiend with two straws up their nose headed for the Drain-O on the mirror.

In more recent times we have been hammered with the notion that we all have Beriberi.

2:12:54; Berry Berry; 852 views; 3 years ago

So I tried a number of B1 supplements, then Lo! and Hold Bees! there was an obscure Swanson’s Brand Thiamine cocarboxylate = pyrophosphate = diphosphate that KHURED (I can say that because I’m making a claim about myself not anyone else) my cerebral salt wasting syndrome while leaving my severe weightloss untouched. I’m not complaining. The ingredients were rice bran, vegetable capsule, and laurate.

Turns out that the line was discontinued.

Turns out that Sandwich Lady (the inspiration for Cyto-Mito-Geno Pathology)

3 videos; CytoMitoGeno Pathology

and I bought out the ENTIRE remaining stock of the stuff because we had tried every other Diphosphate brand with NO RESULTS (seeing a pattern here?)

All gone.

The supplements are all used up but when I was trying to source pure nutriceutical grade thiamine pyrophosphate I found that the shit had to be stored at -17F. It was also OUT OF STOCK by the biggest north american purveyor of AlterNut powders.

That didn’t track: Something that had to be kept uber-cold or it would lose it potency or become playdough by hygroscopic action couldn’t be an ADDITIVE to a supplement.

See: the FDA (Fakeout Damned Assholes) says that the label has to show the ingredients it doesn’t mean that the pills had anything ADDED to them to have the 16 mg of TPP/TDP/TCC it could have just been a natural component of the RICE BRAN.

So, since the only stuff that worked was no longer available I started looking for RICE BRAN.

ORGANIC, HEAT-STABLIZED, MADE IN THE U.S.FUCKING-A RICE BRAN. Dammit!

You can get it by the metric ton from India. I din’t lose nothin’ in India.

There are organic rice brain purveyors behind a wall of silence that I can’t penetrate here in the U.S. Most of the visible sellers don’t make an organic product or sell for animal feed or bedding.

This is a long but relevant side-story that this malevolent universe conspires to get you close to something that is desirable and useful and then it snatches that thing away. Legend of Tantalus.

So returning back to the Chromium-thing I had healed my Pharm-destroyed adrenals with Chromium Cruciferate. A trivalent (hexavalent is poisonous and carcinogenic) form of the element selectively taken up by GMO (you can’t avoid that in modern supplements) mustard plants grown in hydroponic baths doped with the chromium.

Once healed I might have pulled out Ye Olde Chromium once in a while when I thought it might help but never returned to it once the job was done. Ala Pfeiffer who said take vitamins/minerals then quit.

I still have one GELATIN capsule left in a bottle with the useby date of January 2022 which means that I bought it SEVERAL YEARS before that. Gelatin is made from melted cows and with it comes the risk of Mad Cow (the cows are probably angry as well for having been extraoridinarly renditioned), so as someone who eats a vegan diet (notice I didn’t say I AM a Vegan) then you can just open up the mad caps and dump the powder on your food or drink.

In this post-ConYid world where the supply chain is being gutted

and we had to buy hundreds of dollars of B1 years earlier and the discovery by Connection Machine that Selenium Cruiferate is no longer available, I got back into Stock-Up Against Austerity Mode.

Czech out our series of videos on Vitamins (or what passes for them) some with me alone and some with Connection Machine and other Little Red Hens:

12 videos; Vitamins

At first we thought it was just the Selenium Cruciferate which would be easily be substituted with sunflower seeds (food is better than pills) or if it fit the blood type diet then Brazil nuts which may not have the selenium that was claimed to be in them in the 1940s.

Turns out that I have exhausted ALL of the sellers of Chromium cruciferate made by Ecological Formulas to find that they are all sold out and it was admitted by one vendor going directly to the company that it will be REFORMULATED AS THE KIDNEY DESTROYING PICOLINATE FORM.

Well… she didn’t say that… but that’s what it means.

Why? Why? you might ask would They do that?

Well, the same old story: I can’t verify this because the A.I. is actively fighting me but the parent company Cardiovascular Research was bought out by Big Pharma.

So, if picolinate and brewers yeast are off the table and cruciferate can’t be had, then what is left? Nicotinate.

Based on niacin, it makes your fat cells explode.

GREAT! Fat people can use that for weight loss!

No! Fat-head! It’s NEVER a good idea to make your cells explode..

It’s never good to make cells that are the dumping ground for all the shit it sequesters because it can’t process it through normal channles to explode thus releasing its toxic content back into the body.

Except for spell-check (sounds occult!) I took no references from any of my notes going back 40+ years. This was all crafted extemporaneously (not only that but I winged it) straight from that brain that I brag about. Butt lettuce speak only of The Case of the Exploding Fat Cells, Sherlocks and Shelockesses.

What if you didn’t know and could retrieve from your brain the stuff that I just tole you? You might see that a FORMERLY trusted brand like Ecological Formulas has now changed what was once the safest supplement of its kind to something that I wouldn’t open outside an EPA superfund site. You would not know the difference between the multiple cheates so you might just open your little birdy mouths to have Mommy Cuckoo bird stuff something down your gullet that could HURT YOU.

Austerity is not coming.

Austerity is here.

They are systematically erasing our ability to use THEIR SHIT to heal the damage that THEY CAUSED.

Right now I use infrequently: Magnascent Iodine; liquid HCL; an amino acid supplement. Contrast that with taking 40 supplements a day at my worst while working on the Pharm.

What 46 years of work allowed me to do after correcting my health is to use prune juice and/or homeopathy for chemical exposures, olive oil on at least 2 meals a day so that I haven’t done a liver cleanse in 1.5 years, a huge pile of anti-parasite/lyme herbs, and JUST FOOD to get by. Hippocrates said: Let Food Be Thy Medicine. Even though he was Mysteries School I don’t think that Dharpuh had fucked up his food and environment to the point were I COULD NOT HAVE GOTTEN HERE WITHOUT THEIR GREYCOAT INTERVENTIONS.

And now they are taking the half-assed supplements away from folks out there that might benefit from them. Hell, even the food supply and quality is collapsing.

We were never Living - just surviving.

This Lock-Step destruction of the biosphere must be stopped with extreme prejudice because surviving will soon be off the table.

