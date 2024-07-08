What did Houston do to piss off the Controllers?

2 million without power.

Good thing all communications moved from landlines to cell phones - wait! cell towers are out.

First they said that Hurry Cain season was ahead of time.

Then they said that the storm was unusual.

Then it moves like it is run by a drunken austistic kid with a joy stick.

Butt, of intercourse, it’s all from Globe Hell War Ming.

Vaccinefraud; 1.91K subscribers; 50 Likes; 1,120 views; Apr 17, 2017 “I can guarantee you that NO ONE has done this analysis before.”

Check out the stats. 7 years, 1120 views and only 50 likes when I brag - and righfully so - that NO ONE treats topics the way I do. Someone like Griffen who’s only accurate statement on any topic was that they chemtrail over NATO nations has millions of followers and people need napkins for wetting themselves over his material, yet I remain virtually (virtuously?) unknown. The Tomb of the Unknown Stickman.

I do believe in Globe Hell Climb At Change. It’s being done by some motherfuckers with a Climinator 3000. Tain’t nacheral.

Leave a comment

Goddamn! You’ve got to be stupid as fuck to believe otherwise.

Except for you 360 359 (I probably lost one over my God-Bashing) subscribers after a YEAR of being in this Goog Hell product, I feel very alone on a planet full of Retards.

Cheers.