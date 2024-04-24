I wouldn’t have known if one of our Little Red Hens hadn’t asked what happened to it.

Google locked me out of my email account in Sept. of 2023.

Because Substack has the shittiest sign in system in the world I had NO access to Substack1 without my GoogHell credentials.

So I started Vaccinefraud2.

136 post by my account from the pages I saved. I save everything offline in the event that the commies might 1984 Memory Hole stuff.

I got Memory Holed.

That sounds rude.

Funny, the reason I lost my Gmail account was because the fucking machine decided I was a Spammer.

Read the tab above.

None of this is surprising since ALL alternative media is Controlled Opposition and Substack is run by GoogHell.

I’ve told people too many times, if you think something is important then save it off line because you might never see it again. Certainly not from me. I’m old, worn out, and will not play Attrition with a petulant machine served by Not See Collaborators.

In nearly every case it is some whore of a human that reports a page or a channel to their Master the A.I. that then makes and executive decision to execute the dissident.

Fuck them all.

If we can’t live and speak freely (in Hell?) then there is no point to existing. Which doesn’t mean self-executing, because, after all, how can you dye in Hell?

But then HELL must be destroyed beyond its foundations.

Like the recent Chris Sky rant, there aren’t enough unpussified men on the planet to even attempt such a thing, so I’m not going to pretend to be Christos to a world that doesn’t even want salvation. They are wallowing in the Hell and slathering the magma on themselves, so let the fuckers burn.

Let this be a Fond Farewell, if by extension, Vaccine Fraud 1 also gets Spammified by the Cunt Troll Whores.

Nothing has changed, probably nothing will change, so Stacks are just chronicles of the tortured Damned. When its done - it’s done.

I really was nice knowing you all.

patrickjordansnewemail@gmx.com

Leave a comment