Jeannetically Modified and Momma Mia Maria have been ganging up on me, MAKING me put out new stacks so that the insights are not lost in the comments that many others might not engage in. Some of us have been engaged so long that we should be considered married by common law…

Any Whey…

The topic of how the image in our eyes is presented “upside-down” triggered me because I was already on point with my post



I wanted to set the record straight that we DO NOT SEE UPSIDE DOWN!

We see Upside down and LEFT TO RIGHT REVERSED.

Here’s the dichotomy that exists when you go searching it:

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/91177/how-our-eyes-see-everything-upside-down

not that these hacks are experts but it flies in the face of ACCURACY IN SCIENCE LANGUAGE.

We take a step back for a little bit of perspective on mirror-imaging:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/startswithabang/2021/07/02/ask-ethan-why-do-mirrors-flip-left-and-right-but-not-up-and-down/?sh=6ee752d5417f

where, like inside our eyes the image is left-to-right mirrored, but NOT inverted.

But only this link TELLS THE TRUTH IN ACCURATE SCIENCE LANGUAGE REPORTING. The reason I’m being so draconian in all of this is that if everything we know is a lie and everything was given to us then we MUST cut the meat off the bone to get to the truth because everything else is just fat and distraction.

https://bceye.com/retinal-image-inverted-reversed/

See? INVERTED = upside down, but also REVERSED which I have always called mirrored.

This illustrates the Jordan Meme: “If you think things are bad - don’t worry, theyh’re worse than you could possibly imagine…”

the world isn’t just upside down it’s backwards as well.

Thank you, Ladies. I’ve got that out of my system now.

