Without accuracy in language in science you might as well just walk away.

Just flew into the sun. If you jump to 4:05 you find that it will be 3.83 MILLION miles away in 2024 but supposedly made it to 3.1 Million miles in 2021 at 7:54 (they can’t even present a coherent time line with accuracy). If they LIE about clickbait titles like FLYING INTO THE SUN then what else are they lying about?

5:07 “NASA has a great interest in Parker learning more about Solar Energetic Particles SEPs. These are tiny solar projectiles that make the 93 million trek to Earth in UNDER AN HOUR they can TORCH SENSITIVE ELECTRONICS on spacecraft and even even pose serious risks to Ass Troll Nots.”

Miracle! Despite SEPs taking out man and machine the Parker Solar probe FLEW INTO THE SUN! kinda, almost, not…

5:33 “Another large looming question —- is what astronomers call the coronal heating problem. The sun’s surface reaches 10,000 °F but out in the corona the thermometer spikes past 2 Million °F in one of the greatest cosmic riddles.”

What thermometer?

Where?

They change their definitions and explanations more than I change my underwhere.

The device was supposedly already dipping into the plasma for 5 hours in the coronosphere yet, just like every other mission before it, the unforgiving gauntlet of space with withering heat and micrometeorites and 93 million miles of travel, everything went according to the cartoon script.

And here’s where they pull your penis like a garden hose reel: you stupid little grade school kids with no SCIENCE! 9:38 “There’s a vast difference between heat and temperature. Temperature is a measure of how fast particles are moving while heat is the total amount of energy transfer.”

So either it’s a million fuckinggodamnedsonofabitchingcocksuckingdegrees….

or it’s not.

Pick one. No one believes Disney Videos rife with CGI cartoons and the “Imagine the Little Spaceship That Could.” That could defy vaporizing when the SUPPOSED 10,000 degrees Far End Height of the surface can melt any goddamned ELEMENT on the planet. Butt then, maybe it isn’t REALLY 10,000 degrees on the surface either, when they need to massage their narrative to fit the paradox that they painted themselves into using rocket fuel while smoking a joint.

Yeah… that Joint thing?

I knew low-level people who worked at JPL who said it was the best place to be because they would ALL go out the back door and smoke Can Of Bliss on their breaks.

This is why when I suffer through videos that are apologetics for the Space Religion I take it as the nattering of assholes that are higher than fuck.

Altered States of Consciousness-wise.

Not Altitude-wise.

I can just hear them make apologies, because they hinted at this earlier in the video that the area around a lightening bolt gets hotter than the surface of the sun. OK. then play Parker Lightening probe and stick your dick a few inches from the bolt and let me know if those tens of thousands of degrees are just Temperature or Heat.

Never mind, I’m sure the smell of weeny roast will answer that for us.

Not to worry: you flat dearth corn spiracy nuts. They already figured out that you got all het up about 2 million degrees of separation (the particles are too sparse in the solar wind of the corona mind virus to HEAT anything up), so they’ll just tell you that they already figured (from 93 fucking-million {that’s astronomical language} miles away that the anal probe should only get about 2500 °F while flying through 2 MILLION DEGREE PLASMA FLUX.

Yeah, someone’s getting fluxed out of this. Lettuce not four get (because I won’t let you) that there’s shit in that flux that supposedly can make it to the Home Planet faster than you can get Lens Crafter glasses that has enough kinetic energy to take out circuits and humans.

NOT TO FUCKING WORRY! They have that covered too!

A little bit of pottery glaze on some charcoal covering styrofoam and you’r good to go because the instrument package on the other side of the temperature that can melt STEEL is a cool 85 °F because they even have a gallon jug of water in a radiator. Now the idea of a radiator is that you blow AIR over the fins to shed heat.

There ain’t no air in space.

How do you radiate heat out into space if there’s no transfer medium?

The plasma is 2 MILLION degrees Fairy Height.

Temperature is not heat so the 2 MILLION is actually just 2500 °F.

[we pause briefly to consider if the photosphere = surface of the sun is even 10,000 °F, because if 2 million = 2500, then 10,000 = 166.666 °F.

Nice….

A comment under one of the science bullshit videos: Did you know that the region where the Van Allen belts exist has a wide range of temperatures? In fact, temperatures can vary from 3,000 to 35,000 degrees Fahrenheit or 1,700 to 19,000 Celsius.

I’ve already covered these temperature discrepancies in my video:

Flat Dearth - Atmosfire

that on the surface (pun) seems to show that the insane RISE in temperature the HIGHER you go could easily be explained by those who claim that the sun is only a few thousand miles away. Otherwise how DO you explain these temperature inversion layers? And if there isn’t any atmosphere in ‘space’ then how in the hell do you measure this elusive ‘temperature’ in a vacuum. But if you were to measure it INSIDE a space vessel that had made it to that height then why isn’t the entire device turned to welding slag since the melting point of Tungsten is 3,422 °C, 6,192 °F?

Oh… my bad… If 2 million °F = 2500, then the Van Halen Bulge at its highest HEAT should be no more than 2.91666 °F.

Thanks God, that the first annoying video wasn’t too long, so that we can move on to another hymn of praise to Almighty Science where this narrator says the obvious: that the corona of the sun being hotter than the surface is like walking away from a fire and it getting hotter.

Here’s a little closer to Accuracy in Scientific Language where they rightly state:

INSANE engineering but then throw in the fraud paradox that they touched the sun. Something or Someone is Tetched like that bald banjo player on Deliverance, but that’s as far as that gets. This PopEye Gander is brought to you by Real Engineering, which appears to me to be an oxymoron.

I never get into it with any of these Shills For The Narrative because the ones that aren’t afraid to show their face (Tribe?) are all Yahoodim who mutter the same NLP of Trust the Science before there was ever free Genodice Juice offered to inject you into Orbit.

One pompous ass even at 1:55 had a published quote by Van Allen that microwave ovens posed no health threats.

A long time and trusted friend who used to ‘safety test’ microwave ovens told me they are the leakiest pieces of garbage on the planet and he would never have one in his house. I took his word at face-value because I had met him when he was a microwave radio technician in telecom. Years later I was able to confirm these claims with EMF detectors that Ms. Magoo provided to me. A limited amount comes through the grill that you fry your eyeballs with, but the rest comes pouring out every seam and unsheilded opening like demons flying out of the bottomless pit. So Van Allen Wrench could suck my delicate parts, however, i don’t want communicable diseases and I don’t swing that way. Hell, at my age I’m lucky to get off the couch let alone swing.

Sow lettuce get back to the second of these annoying Sun touching videos, which if you think about it is like saying that you touched the flames of your gas stove burner by holding your hand above it at the ceiling. You will notice that he kept saying “We”, as if he were part of any of the science teams other than being some knob that read a report generated by a Cartoon Company. I featured this one because it talks about all of the exotic materials used to make the instruments that would otherwise have turned to slag (if and only if anything COULD make it to the sun - whatever the hell the sun is…). NONE of this kind of engineering was on ANY of the original space missions to the moon. We were shown the crude circuitboards sealed in epoxy that were assembled as modular units to be plugged into the early spacecraft and I can assure you that there were no Niobium conduits with sapphire insulators. So when a single cosmic ray can destroy most modern computer traces in semiconductor chips, then just what level of technology beyond 386 processors could handle not only the odd cosmic ray that made it to the moon or those sulfur chunks of SEPs that make it all the way to Ea-rth or the PLASMA in the corona that is ‘hot’ without heat? Are they saying that they have Intel Pentium chips going up there with Park Your Ass Over There vehicles? Because just an errant piece of plasma piss would wipe out their mission before it had a chance to pretend to send any data back should the retro rockets or a bad cipher calculation on the trajectory happen to skew the carbon styrofoam at the wrong angle to the angry orange ball.

So, INSANE engineering? I don’t doubt that for a moment. Really impressive materials science, though, because I am a chemistry-head after all but without being an expert, I know enough about many things so that this is all a kindergarten Science Project day and none of this shit is functional nor has it been deployed outside of a studio.

When I was a long-haired hippie freak with a Fu-Manchu moustache I rode my motorscooter up to Kitt Peak and took a public tour where they had an enormous projection of the sun on a table and other images of it on monitor screens. I asked when we were going to see any solar flares (quite actually that was the ONLY reason that I drove that winding damned road to get there). It must have been a Yahood as the PR knob because he looked at me with distain that only that Family can conjure for those they think lower than them and said, “They don’t happen that often.”

I had been looking at the sun with a refractor and a sun filter since 1976 and NEVER SAW A SOLAR FLARE THE REST OF MY VIEWING TIME. I’ve seen sunspots, I’ve viewed eclipses but have NEVER seen a flare. When Coronal Mass Ejaculations were announced I looked at the sun (with the filter) but NEVER SAW NOTHING.

So imagine my disappointment when I labored up the mountain with the intent to see what had been all over the magazines and media with dramatic prominences and flares, so there I was at the solar observatory, but it wasn’t anything other than what I had been looking at in my own backyard with a scope a million times shittier than theirs.

In the posted videos you will see DRAMATIC activity that they claim is imaged in Ultraviolet, X-ray and other filters or wavelengths. But it is also interspersed with CGI bullshit to the point where if you were hold science language and reporting to rigor then half of more of any of these presentations would be gutted because they don’t have anything credible in them.

From the dramatic shit that they do play it seems like Satan’s stirring a cauldron every few seconds up there in everything but visible light. So the They don’t happen that often Yahoody dismissal seemed a bit to trite and contrary to the pabulum shit they had been selling all the way up to that point in my solar viewing and continuously after it. It seems that when I fact-check anything the window shade comes down and the Out To Lunch sign comes up.

Post SCRIPT: I would like to apollo gize for my crassness and hubris in asserting that 2 million degrees is more than 2500 degrees. I should be humbled by NASA who has been able to steal $1 Trillion dollars a year to make the best cartoons possible, so who am I to even question what they say since I can’t even get Universal Basic Income in this Universe of Madness that seems to be hotter than Hell? But not to worry - It’s a DRY HEAT.

… and it’s not as hot as you think… don’t pay attention to that thermometer on the sulfur-covered wall; the Scream-O-Meter of the Damned is enough to let you know what the TEMPER AT SURE is.

TEMPERATURE IS NOT HEAT

WAR IS PEACE

FREEDOM IS SLAVERY

IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH

